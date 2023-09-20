About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CQS ขนาด 5.8 คิว ระบบ Recipro

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CQS ขนาด 5.8 คิว ระบบ Recipro

GN-Y201CQS

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CQS ขนาด 5.8 คิว ระบบ Recipro

ช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่

ช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่

ด้วยขนาดช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่ ให้คุณเก็บผัก และผลไม้ได้มากขึ้น

พร้อมทั้งคงความสดของผัก ผลไม้ในช่องแช่อีกด้วย.

*อ้างอิงผลจากรุ่น GM-B302G.

Refrigerators

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

GN-Y201CQS.ABNPLMT.EATH.TH.C

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

5.8

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

525 x 1135 x 555

ค่าประสิทธิภาพ (kWh/Year)

226.00

คอมเพรสเซอร์

เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

สีของบานประตู

สีเบจธรรมชาติ

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

1 ประตู

ความจุ

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

5.8

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

138

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

การควบคุมด้วยมือ

ปุ่มแบบหมุน

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

33

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

525 x 1135 x 555

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

30

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

ถาดน้ำแข็งทั่วไป

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเบจธรรมชาติ

ประตู (วัสดุ)

PCM

ประเภทมือจับ

กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

226.00

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

ไม่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

หลอดไฟ

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

ไม่

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (1)

กล่องแช่ผัก (ให้ความสมดุลความชื้นกับความสด)

ใช่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา