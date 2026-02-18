About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Stage 301 tuned by will.i.am

LG xboom Stage 301 tuned by will.i.am

STAGE301
front view
front-side view
top-front view
bottom front view
bottom-side view
side view from right
rear-side view
rear view
top view
rear-side view close-up
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Replaceable battery
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Stage ready
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • ลำโพงวูฟเฟอร์และมิดเรนจ์จาก Peerless ให้เสียงทุ้มแน่น เสียงย่านกลางชัดใส
  • AI Sound ปรับเสียงอัตโนมัติตามคอนเทนต์
  • AI Calibration วิเคราะห์เสียงตามสภาพแวดล้อมเพื่อเสียงที่แม่นยำ
  • AI Lighting เอฟเฟกต์ไฟอัจฉริยะ เพิ่มอารมณ์ให้กับทุกจังหวะเพลง
  • ดีไซน์ทรงเอียง (Wedge Design) ส่งเสียงตรงสู่ผู้ฟังอย่างมีมิติ
  • แบตเตอรี่ถอดเปลี่ยนได้ (Replaceable Battery) ใช้งานต่อเนื่องยาวนาน
เพิ่มเติม
โลโก้ผู้ชนะรางวัล Red dot ประจำปี 2025

xboom Stage 301

ผู้ชนะรางวัล Red dot ประจำปี 2025

will.i.am ในชุดดำและแว่นกันแดดกำลังถือ xboom Stage 301 ไว้บนไหล่

เสียงอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ xboom ปรับแต่งโดย will.i.am

ขอแนะนำ xboom Stage 301 ใหม่ สร้างสรรค์ร่วมกับ will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่รังสรรค์โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญ ผสานสไตล์อันเป็นเอกลักษณ์

*วิดีโอนี้ใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

will.i.am ในฐานะสถาปนิกผู้สร้างสรรค์ประสบการณ์ของ LG สำหรับ xboom Stage 301

LG แต่งตั้ง will.i.am เพื่อนิยาม xboom ใหม่ในฐานะแบรนด์ที่ยกระดับประสบการณ์การฟังด้วยเสียงและสไตล์ที่แปลกใหม่ will.i.am เจ้าของรางวัลแกรมมี่ 9 สมัย ถือเป็นไอคอนที่แท้จริงของวัฒนธรรมป๊อปอย่างไม่ต้องสงสัย

"xboom by will.i.am" ทุกเพลงได้รับการปรับแต่งอย่างมืออาชีพโดย will.i.am เพื่อมอบเสียงที่สมดุลยิ่งขึ้นและโทนเสียงที่อบอุ่นขึ้น ด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญด้านดนตรีและเทคโนโลยี will.i.am ได้ปรับแต่ง xboom Stage 301 เพื่อให้ได้เสียงที่ทรงพลังและหนักแน่น ซึ่งจะทำให้ปาร์ตี้ของคุณไม่เหมือนใคร"

 

Sound UI

UI เสียงอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ที่รังสรรค์โดย will.i.am

ทุกเสียงที่มาพร้อมกับการใช้งาน xboom ใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเปิด/ปิดเครื่อง การเชื่อมต่อผ่านบลูทูธ การปรับระดับเสียง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย ล้วนได้รับการพัฒนาโดย will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์ UI เสียงอันน่าทึ่งที่รังสรรค์ขึ้นอย่างพิถีพิถัน

will.i.am กำลังทำงานในสตูดิโอโดยมองไปที่หน้าจอที่วางอยู่ใต้ไมโครโฟน

เสียงทรงพลังอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์จากวูฟเฟอร์และเสียงย่านกลาง สร้างสรรค์อย่างเชี่ยวชาญโดย Peerless

ยกระดับปาร์ตี้ของคุณด้วยเสียงสเตอริโอกว้างและเสียงเบสอันทรงพลัง วูฟเฟอร์ขนาด 6.5 นิ้วและเสียงกลางขนาด 2.5 นิ้ว สร้างสรรค์โดย Peerless ผู้ผลิตเครื่องเสียงระดับไฮเอนด์สัญชาติเดนมาร์กที่มีประสบกาณ์ด้านเครื่องเสียงมากว่าร้อยปี มอบคุณภาพเสียงที่ยอดเยี่ยม

*วิดีโอนี้ใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

พร้อมสำหรับเวทีทุกที่

ดีไซน์ทรงเอียงช่วยเปลี่ยนทุกพื้นที่ให้กลายเป็นเวที ไม่ว่าจะวางเอียงหรือตั้งบนขาตั้ง ก็จัดวางได้อย่างลงตัวตามสไตล์พื้นที่ของคุณ

ด้านซ้าย xboom Stage 301 วางบนพื้นตรงหน้าผู้คนที่กำลังเต้นรำ ตรงกลาง xboom Stage 301 วางบนขาตั้งข้างกลอง ด้านขวา xboom Stage 301 วางบนโต๊ะในห้องนั่งเล่น

*ขาตั้งจำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก

xboom Stage 301 ใหม่ พกพาบรรยากาศปาร์ตี้ไปได้ทุกที่

ที่จับที่ออกแบบให้พกพาสะดวก พกพาเพลงของคุณไปได้ทุกที่

ด้านบน will.i.am ในชุดสีดำกำลังถือ xboom Stage 301 ไว้บนไหล่ ตรงกลาง ภาพบางส่วนของ xboom Stage 301 ที่ถือด้วยมือยังคงอยู่ทางซ้าย ขณะที่ภาพระยะใกล้ของด้ามจับยังคงอยู่ทางขวา ด้านล่างซ้าย will.i.am ในชุดสีขาวยืนอยู่ข้างๆ xboom Stage 301 บนพื้น ด้านล่างขวา will.i.am กำลังถือ xboom Stage 301 ด้วยมือขวา

AI Sound

เสียง AI สำหรับทุกแนวเพลง

เลือกโหมดจังหวะ ทำนอง หรือเสียงร้องได้ด้วยตนเองตามความต้องการ หรือให้ AI ตั้งค่าโหมดที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับคุณ AI จะวิเคราะห์เสียงและปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับแนวเพลง

will.i.am ในชุดสีขาวและหมวกสีขาวกำลังถือ xboom Stage 301 โดยเอาแขนทั้งสองข้างแนบหน้า

Space Calibration

ปรับเสียงให้เหมาะกับสเปซของคุณ

Space Calibration จะปรับการขับเสียงตามขนาดและการจัดวางของห้อง ช่วยปรับระดับเสียงให้สอดคล้องกับสภาพแวดล้อม เพื่อให้ได้เสียงคมชัดและเต็มอารมณ์ ไม่ว่าห้องจะกว้างหรือขนาดกะทัดรัดก็ตาม

*วิดีโอนี้ใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

ระบบไฟ AI ซิงค์กับเพลง

ระบบไฟที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อซิงค์กับเพลงของคุณ AI จะวิเคราะห์แนวเพลงต่างๆ และปรับแสงให้เข้ากับเพลย์ลิสต์ของคุณ ระบบไฟแบบ Dual-bar ช่วยเพิ่มสีสันให้กับปาร์ตี้ของคุณ

*วิดีโอนี้ใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

คาราโอเกะและมิกซ์ดีเจเพื่อความตื่นเต้นเร้าใจยิ่งขึ้น

ขึ้นเวทีด้วยฟีเจอร์คาราโอเกะอเนกประสงค์และชุดมิกซ์ดีเจสุดเร้าใจบนแอป LG ThinQ ใช้ปุ่มควบคุมเพื่อควบคุมระดับเสียงไมโครโฟนและเครื่องดนตรีได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ด้านซ้ายคือมุมมองด้านบนของ xboom Stage 301 พร้อมปุ่มและปุ่มต่างๆ ด้านขวาคือโทรศัพท์มือถือสองเครื่องที่วางอยู่พร้อมหน้าจอแอป xboom

แบตเตอรี่แบบถอดเปลี่ยนได้เพื่อปาร์ตี้สุดมันส์

ปาร์ตี้ได้ตลอดวันด้วยเวลาเล่น 12 ชั่วโมง พร้อมแบตเตอรี่สำรอง เพียงเปลี่ยนแบตเตอรี่เมื่อต้องการ ก็สามารถสนุกได้ต่อเนื่องถึง 24 ชั่วโมง

*แบตเตอรี่สำรองจำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก

*รายละเอียดการทดสอบแบตเตอรี่

- แหล่งเสียง: 12 แทร็กทดสอบสำหรับเพลงจากอเมริกาเหนือและยุโรปแบบเล่นซ้ำ

- โหมด: เล่นผ่านบลูทูธ

- อุปกรณ์ต้นทาง: Samsung Galaxy A24 ที่ระดับเสียง 20%, เปิด Clear Voice EQ และไม่มีไฟ

- ประเภทการทดสอบ: การทดสอบภายใน

กันน้ำระดับ IPX4

ได้รับมาตรฐาน IPX4 ว่าสามารถกันน้ำได้ ปลอดภัยสำหรับพกพาไปงานกิจกรรมใดๆ ที่มีน้ำกระเซ็น

มีภาพสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งปรากฏขึ้นพร้อมฝูงชนยืนอยู่ด้านหลัง xboom Stage 301 วางหันหน้าเข้าหาสระว่ายน้ำและมีน้ำกระเซ็นเล็กน้อย

*IPX4 ป้องกันน้ำกระเซ็นจากทุกทิศทางได้อย่างน้อย 10 นาที

บนวงกลมสีรุ้ง xboom Grab, Bounce และ Stage 301 เรียงกันตามเข็มนาฬิกา ถัดจาก xboom Stage 301 ภาพปุ่ม Auracast เรียงเป็นวงกลม

บนวงกลมสีรุ้ง xboom Grab, Bounce และ Stage 301 เรียงกันตามเข็มนาฬิกา ถัดจาก xboom Stage 301 ภาพปุ่ม Auracast เรียงเป็นวงกลม

เชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลายตัวและขยายเสียงด้วย Auracast™

สร้าง Party Link เพื่อจับคู่อุปกรณ์และแชร์ผ่าน Auracast™ เข้าถึงได้ทันทีเพียงกดปุ่มเฉพาะ ดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงอันทรงพลังที่ขยายเสียงด้วยการเชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลายตัว

* เฉพาะรุ่น Stage301, Bounce และ Grab Stage 301 ที่วางจำหน่ายในปี 2568 เท่านั้นที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อถึงกันได้

**ภาพประกอบใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น ขนาดจริงอาจแตกต่างจากภาพ

รองรับ Bluetooth Surround

เสียงรอบทิศทางดังกระหึ่มจากทุกมิติ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางเหนือระดับด้วยการเชื่อมต่อลำโพง Stage 301 สองตัวเข้ากับทีวี LG ของคุณผ่าน Bluetooth ดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม ทรงพลัง เติมเต็มทุกฉากให้สมจริง

*ลำโพงต้องเป็นรุ่นเดียวกัน

**มีเฉพาะทีวี LG รุ่น OLED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจำหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2020

My Button

เข้าถึงคอนเทนต์ต่างๆ ได้ด้วยการแตะปุ่ม

เพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์สุดพิเศษจาก xboom มากมายที่ปรับแต่งได้ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ผ่อนคลายไปกับคอนเทนต์บำบัดที่คัดสรรมาเพื่อการพักผ่อนอย่างสงบจากกิจวัตรที่วุ่นวาย การซิงค์ Apple Music และการเล่นไฟล์เพลงในเครื่อง ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างราบรื่น

โทรศัพท์มีภาพแอปและภาพแอปเสมือนแสดงอยู่ทางซ้ายและขวา ภาพแอปและโลโก้ของ Apple Music อยู่ทางด้านซ้าย ส่วนภาพแอปและโลโก้ของ LG ThinQ อยู่ทางด้านขวา ด้านล่างของ Xboom Stage 301 จะแสดงส่วนบนพร้อมปุ่ม "my" ที่เน้นไว้

*สามารถเข้าถึงเนื้อหาการบำบัดเพื่อการผ่อนคลาย ได้หลังจากดาวน์โหลดผ่านแอป ThinQ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • AC Adaptor

    ใช่

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • MP3

    ใช่(USB)

  • SBC

    ใช่

แบตเตอรี่

  • เวลาในการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

    3

  • อายุแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

    12

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • Aux in (3.5Φ)

    ใช่

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.3

  • USB

    1

ความสะดวก

  • ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

    ใช่

  • แอปบลูทูธ (Android/iOS)

    ใช่

  • แสงไฟ

    ใช่

  • หลายจุด

    ใช่

  • Party Link (โหมดคู่)

    ใช่

  • Party Link (โหมดมัลติ)

    ใช่

  • ตัวจัดการการอัปเกรด (FOTA)

    ใช่

  • กันน้ำ /กันกระเซ็น

    IPX4

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • กล่องกระดาษ

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • ลำโพง

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

EQ

  • AI Sound

    ใช่

  • เพิ่มเสียงเบส

    ใช่

  • กำหนดเอง (ผ่านแอป)

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • กำลังขับ

    120 W

การใช้พลังงาน

  • โหมดเปิดเครื่อง

    50 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    ใช่

ลำโพง

  • หน่วยระดับกลาง

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 1

น้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    8.2 kg

  • น้ำหนักสุทธิ

    6.5 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

