LG Soundbar S30A | WOW Orchestra & WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S30A | WOW Orchestra & WOW Interface

S30A
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer
Bottom view of subwoofer

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • WOW Interface ควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ผ่านหน้าจอทีวีได้อย่างสะดวก
  • WOW Orchestra ผสานการทำงานของลำโพงทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ เพื่อมิติเสียงที่กว้างขึ้น
  • 2.1ch Surround Sound พลังเสียง 2.1 แชนเนล พร้อมซับวูฟเฟอร์ เติมเต็มเสียงรอบทิศทาง
  • AI Sound Pro ปรับเสียงอัตโนมัติให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์แต่ละประเภท
LG Soundbar S30A ดีไซน์เรียบ เสริมบรรยากาศให้ทุกพื้นที่

LG Soundbar S30A ดีไซน์เรียบ เสริมบรรยากาศให้ทุกพื้นที่

เสียงอัจฉริยะ ปรับตามคอนเทนต์อัตโนมัติซาวด์บาร์ที่เข้ากันกับทีวี LG อย่างลงตัว

พลังเสียง 2.1 แชนเนล มิติชัดยิ่งขึ้น

ขับเคลื่อนด้วย WOW Orchestra และ AI Sound Pro

ภาพด้านซ้าย ทีวี 3 หน้าจอแสดงคอนเทนต์หลากหลาย ทั้งดนตรี รายการพูดคุย และการเคลื่อนไหว ด้านล่างวางซาวด์บาร์ S30A พร้อมกราฟิก EQ รองรับโหมดเสียง Music / Voice / Cinema เพื่อการรับฟังที่เหมาะกับแต่ละคอนเทนต์ ภาพตรงกลาง ฉากคอนเสิร์ตบนหน้าจอทีวี ถ่ายทอดพลังเสียงแบบรอบทิศ เสียงเสมือนจริงกระจายพร้อมกันจากทีวี ซาวด์บาร์ และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ภาพด้านขวา ทีวีติดผนังแสดงหน้าจอ LG webOS ซาวด์บาร์ S30A จัดวางใต้ทีวีอย่างลงตัว รองรับการควบคุมผ่านรีโมต LG พร้อมฟีเจอร์ WOW Interface

ภาพด้านซ้าย ทีวี 3 หน้าจอแสดงคอนเทนต์หลากหลาย ทั้งดนตรี รายการพูดคุย และการเคลื่อนไหว ด้านล่างวางซาวด์บาร์ S30A พร้อมกราฟิก EQ รองรับโหมดเสียง Music / Voice / Cinema เพื่อการรับฟังที่เหมาะกับแต่ละคอนเทนต์ ภาพตรงกลาง ฉากคอนเสิร์ตบนหน้าจอทีวี ถ่ายทอดพลังเสียงแบบรอบทิศ เสียงเสมือนจริงกระจายพร้อมกันจากทีวี ซาวด์บาร์ และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ภาพด้านขวา ทีวีติดผนังแสดงหน้าจอ LG webOS ซาวด์บาร์ S30A จัดวางใต้ทีวีอย่างลงตัว รองรับการควบคุมผ่านรีโมต LG พร้อมฟีเจอร์ WOW Interface

WOW Orchestra

ยกระดับเสียงทีวีด้วยการทำงานร่วมกับซาวด์บาร์ เพื่อมิติเสียงที่โอบล้อมยิ่งขึ้น

เสียงถ่ายทอดพร้อมกันจากทั้งทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ ช่วยขยายมิติเสียงให้ดูกว้างและมีรายละเอียดมากขึ้น

ซาวด์บาร์ทำหน้าที่ขับเสียงหลัก ขณะที่ทีวีเสริมย่านเสียงกลางและเสียงแหลม เพื่อความชัดเจนที่มากขึ้น

"ทีวี LG แสดงภาพคอนเสิร์ตไวโอลินบนผนัง เอฟเฟกต์เสียงเสมือนจริงกระจายพร้อมกันจากทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG S30A ถ่ายทอดประสบการณ์ WOW Orchestra อย่างชัดเจน"

** ฟีเจอร์ WOW Orchestra ช่วยให้ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์และลำโพงทีวีทำงานพร้อมกัน เพื่อเสริมประสบการณ์ด้านเสียง

กราฟิกในภาพใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น ทิศทางเสียงจากลำโพงทีวีจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป

*** รุ่นทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra ได้แก่ OLED: T4 / Z3 / Z2 / M5 / M4 / M3 / G5 / G4 / G3 / G2 / C5 / C4 / C3 / C2 / CS5 / CS / B5 / B5E / B4 / B3 / B2 / A3 / A2,QNED: 99 / 9M / 95 / 90 / 89 / 85 / 82 / 80 (รุ่น QNED 80 รองรับเฉพาะปี 2022, 2023 และ 2025), NANO: 90 / 80 (เฉพาะปี 2025),UHD: UA75 / UA73 (เฉพาะปี 2025) ทั้งนี้ ความเข้ากันได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

**** บางบริการของ WOW Orchestra อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งานในขณะซื้อสินค้า อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ โดยต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย และ/หรือใช้แอป LG ThinQ การอัปเดตอาจมีผลทั้งกับทีวีและซาวด์บาร์

WOW Interface

ควบคุมง่ายผ่านหน้าจอทีวี ด้วยรีโมต LG TV

เมื่อใช้งานร่วมกับทีวี LG การควบคุมซาวด์บาร์เป็นเรื่องสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น

ปรับโหมดเสียง ระดับเสียง การเชื่อมต่อ และการตั้งค่าอื่น ๆ ได้โดยตรงบนหน้าจอทีวี ผ่านรีโมตตัวเดียว

A wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and S30A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

*** รุ่นทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Interface ได้แก่ OLED: T4 / Z3 / Z2 / M5 / M4 / M3 / G5 / G4 / G3 / G2 / C5 / C4 / C3 / C2 / CS5 / CS / B5 / B5E / B4 / B3 / B2 / A3 / A2, QNED: 99 / 9M / 95 / 90 / 89 / 85 / 82 / 80 / 75,NANO: 90 / 80 / 77 / 75, UHD: UA75 / UA73 / UT90 / UT80 / UT73 / UR / UQ ทั้งนี้ รุ่นที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

**** บางบริการของ WOW Interface อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งานในขณะซื้อสินค้า อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ โดยต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย และ/หรือใช้แอป LG ThinQ การอัปเดตอาจมีผลทั้งกับทีวีและซาวด์บาร์

LG TV + LG Soundbar จุดเริ่มต้นของประสบการณ์เสียงที่ประสานกันอย่างลงตัว

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อสร้างพลังเสียงที่กลมกลืน

WOW Orchestra ผสานเสียงจากลำโพงทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ เพื่อมิติเสียงและโอบล้อมทุกพื้นที่

พร้อม WOW Interface ที่ช่วยให้ควบคุมการตั้งค่าได้ง่ายด้วยรีโมตเพียงอันเดียว

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงพูดที่ชัดเจน เสียงรอบทิศทางสำหรับภาพยนตร์ กีฬา และเกม

รองรับการเชื่อมต่อแบบไร้สาย พร้อมประสบการณ์เสียงจาก Dolby Atmos ระดับพรีเมียม

พลังเสียง 2.1 แชนเนล

ดื่มด่ำเสียงรอบทิศทางที่โอบล้อมทุกมุม

สัมผัสบรรยากาศของคอนเทนต์อย่างสมจริง ด้วยพลังเสียง 140 วัตต์ในระบบ 2.1 แชนเนล พร้อมซับวูฟเฟอร์ ถ่ายทอดมิติเสียงที่หนักแน่นและมีชีวิตชีวา

หน้าจอทีวีแสดงคอนเทนต์ด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ โดยมีซาวด์บาร์ S30A วางอยู่ด้านล่าง และซับวูฟเฟอร์ตั้งอยู่บนพื้น คลื่นเสียงโปร่งแสงสีขาวกระจายออกจากซาวด์บาร์และซับวูฟเฟอร์อย่างกว้าง สื่อถึงพลังเสียงที่โอบล้อมทั่วทั้งพื้นที่

AI Sound Pro

ปรับเสียงให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์แต่ละประเภทด้วย AI

AI วิเคราะห์ลักษณะของเสียงในคอนเทนต์ และถ่ายทอดผ่าน 3 โหมดที่ปรับมาอย่างเหมาะสม ระบบจะเลือกโหมดที่สอดคล้องกับการรับชมให้โดยอัตโนมัติจากผลการวิเคราะห์

LG ThinQ

ควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ ปรับระดับเสียง และเปลี่ยนโหมดเสียงได้สะดวกผ่านแอป LG ThinQ

Commitment for Better Life

LG มุ่งมั่นในการสร้างคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดียิ่งขึ้นสำหรับทุกคน เราปรับกระบวนการผลิตใหม่โดยเลือกใช้วัสดุที่คำนึงถึงความยั่งยืน รวมถึงเรซินรีไซเคิล พร้อมเดินหน้าศึกษาและนำเทคโนโลยีด้านความยั่งยืนมาใช้อย่างต่อเนื่อง ผลิตภัณฑ์ของเราสะท้อนถึงความตั้งใจนี้อย่างชัดเจน

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ทั่วไป - จำนวนช่อง

    2.1

  • ทั่วไป - กำลังขับ

    140 W

  • ขนาด (WxHxD) - หลัก

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • รีโมท

    ใช่

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    ใช่

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • DTS Digital Surround

    ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • บลูทูธโคเดก

    SBC / AAC

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.3

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • ออปติคัล

    1

  • USB

    ใช่

ความสะดวก

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    ใช่

  • โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

    ใช่

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • WOW Interface

    ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • ขนาดกล่อง

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

  • หลัก

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    2.1

  • จำนวนลำโพง

    3 EA

  • กำลังขับ

    140 W

รองรับ HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    ใช่

  • CEC (Simplink)

    ใช่

  • เวอร์ชัน HDMI

    1.4

POWER

  • การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

    15 W

  • การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    18 W

  • ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

    0.5 W ↓

  • การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    ใช่

  • Cinema

    ใช่

  • Game

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

  • WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

น้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    7.9 kg

  • หลัก

    1.7 kg

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    4.5 kg

