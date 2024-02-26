Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S40T

LG ซาวด์บาร์สำหรับทีวี 2.1 channel รุ่น S40T

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG Soundbar S40T และซับวูฟเฟอร์

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

LG Soundbar กับฉากหลังสีดำที่เน้นด้วยสปอตไลท์

คู่หูด้านเสียงในอุดมคติสำหรับทีวี LG ของคุณ

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทีวี LG ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่เสริมการออกแบบและประสิทธิภาพเสียงได้อย่างสวยงาม

ภาพเสียงอันน่าทึ่งล้อมรอบคุณ

“รีโมทของ LG กำลังชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG ที่มีซาวด์บาร์ LG อยู่ด้านล่าง ทีวี LG กำลังแสดงเมนูอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บนหน้าจอ ซาวด์บาร์ LG ทีวี LG และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นซึ่งกำลังแสดงภาพหน้าจอพร้อมการแสดงดนตรี คลื่นเสียงสีขาวสองสายที่ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำพุ่งออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์ และซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง ซาวด์บาร์ LG ที่มีหน้าจอทีวีสามจอที่แตกต่างกันอยู่ด้านบน จอหนึ่งแสดงภาพยนตร์ จอหนึ่งแสดงคอนเสิร์ต และอีกจอแสดงข่าว ด้านล่างซาวด์บาร์ มีไอคอนสามไอคอนที่แสดงแต่ละประเภท”

*ภาพจำลองจากหน้าจอ

LG Soundbars เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทีวี LG

รีโมต LG กำลังชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG ที่มีซาวด์บาร์ LG อยู่ด้านล่าง ทีวี LG กำลังแสดงเมนูอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บนหน้าจอ

อินเทอร์เฟซ WOW

ความเรียบง่ายอยู่แค่ปลายนิ้วของคุณ

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW ผ่านทีวี LG ของคุณเพื่อควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ได้อย่างชัดเจนและเรียบง่าย เช่น การเปลี่ยนโหมดเสียง โปรไฟล์ และการเข้าถึงคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์อื่นๆ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**การใช้งานรีโมททีวี LG จำกัดเฉพาะฟีเจอร์บางอย่างเท่านั้น

***ทีวีที่รองรับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ ทีวีที่รองรับ FHD 63 อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

เสียงรอบทิศทาง 2.1ch ที่ยอดเยี่ยม

เสียงที่ไพเราะรอบทิศทาง

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง 2.1ch 300W พร้อมซับวูฟเฟอร์ที่สร้างบรรยากาศเสียงที่สมจริง

ซาวด์บาร์ ทีวี LG และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นซึ่งแสดงภาพบนหน้าจอพร้อมกับการเล่นดนตรี คลื่นเสียงสีขาวสองสายที่ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำพุ่งออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์ และซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เสียงรับรู้ว่าคุณชอบฟังอะไร

AI Sound Pro

ทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนวเสียงนั้นเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัว

AI Sound Pro จัดประเภทเสียงต่างๆ ให้เป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นจึงใช้การตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

*ภาพจำลองหน้าจอ

เสียงอันใสสะอาดเพื่อโลกที่สะอาด

รีไซเคิลภายใน

ชิ้นส่วนภายในทำจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลสำหรับส่วนบนและส่วนล่าง ซึ่งเป็นหลักฐานว่าเรากำลังใช้แนวทางที่คำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้นในการผลิตซาวด์บาร์

มีมุมมองด้านหน้าของซาวด์บาร์ที่อยู่ด้านหลังและโครงโลหะที่แสดงซาวด์บาร์อยู่ด้านหน้า ภาพเอียงของโครงโลหะด้านหลังของซาวด์บาร์พร้อมคำว่า "พลาสติกรีไซเคิล" แสดงขอบของโครง

*การรับรองที่แน่นอนอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

รีไซเคิลภายนอก

ผ้าเจอร์ซีย์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

ซาวด์บาร์ LG ทุกเครื่องได้รับการออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถันและคำนึงถึงความรอบคอบเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีการนำวัสดุรีไซเคิลมาใช้ในปริมาณสูง มาตรฐานรีไซเคิลทั่วโลกรับรองว่าผ้าเจอร์ซีย์โพลีเอสเตอร์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

รูปภาพแสดงขวดพลาสติกพร้อมคำว่า "ขวดพลาสติก" ด้านล่าง ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่สัญลักษณ์รีไซเคิลพร้อมวลี "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" ด้านล่าง ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่ส่วนซ้ายของซาวด์บาร์ LG พร้อมวลี "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" ด้านล่าง

*การรับรองที่แน่นอนอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • จำนวนช่อง

    2.1

  • กำลังขับ

    300 W

  • หลัก

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    2.1

  • จำนวนลำโพง

    3 EA

  • กำลังขับ

    300 W

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

  • สาย Optical

    ใช่

  • รีโมท

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • Dolby Digital

    ใช่

  • DTS Digital Surround

    ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • ออปติคัล

    1

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

    ใช่

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.3

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

ความสะดวก

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    ใช่

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • WOW Interface

    ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • หลัก

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

รองรับ HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    ใช่

  • CEC (Simplink)

    ใช่

POWER

  • ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

    0.5 W ↓

  • การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

    22 W

  • การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    35 W

  • การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    ใช่

  • Cinema

    ใช่

  • Game

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

น้ำหนัก

  • หลัก

    1.65 kg

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    7.6 kg

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    4.2 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

