LG Soundbar สำหรับทีวี พร้อม Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

LG Soundbar สำหรับทีวี พร้อม Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

S70TY

LG Soundbar สำหรับทีวี พร้อม Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG Soundbar S70TY และซับวูฟเฟอร์

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

ความเป็นเลิศด้านเสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดที่คู่ควรกับ LG QNED

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ LG QNED ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่เสริมการออกแบบและประสิทธิภาพเสียงได้อย่างสวยงาม

ภาพเสียงอันน่าหลงใหลล้อมรอบตัวคุณ

LG Soundbar และ LG QNED TV ชิดผนังพร้อม QNED Matching Bracket ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสีเทาและไม้ในมุมมองแบบทำมุม แสดงชายคนหนึ่งกำลังเล่นกีตาร์อยู่หน้าทะเล LG Soundbar และทีวี LG ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่กำลังเล่นการแสดงออร์เคสตรา คลื่นสีขาวของหยดที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์และฉายภาพจากทีวี เนื่องจากซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง LG Soundbar และ LG TV ในห้องสีดำกำลังเล่นดนตรี หยดสีขาวที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงจะยิงขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ เนื่องจากซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

LG Soundbars เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ LG TV

LG Matching QNED Design

เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับ LG QNED

ชื่นชมความกลมกลืนของภาพระหว่าง LG QNED และ LG Soundbar รุ่น Crest Design ใหม่ล่าสุดสำหรับการตกแต่งภายในที่หรูหรา

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG และทีวี LG QNED วางชิดผนังพร้อมขายึด QNED Matching ในห้องนั่งเล่นสีเทาและไม้ในมุมเอียง โดยทีวี LG QNED แสดงภาพชายคนหนึ่งกำลังเล่นกีตาร์ ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG และทีวี LG QNED วางชิดผนังสีครีมพร้อมขายึด QNED Matching ทีวีกำลังเล่นวิดีโอของผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังร้องเพลงในห้องอัดเสียง ด้านล่างทีวีมีขาตั้งไม้ทรงเรขาคณิตที่ทันสมัย ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG และทีวี LG QNED วางชิดผนังพร้อมขายึด QNED Matching ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่แสนสบายและมีแสงสลัวพร้อมของเล่นของเด็กๆ ทีวีกำลังเล่นวิดีโอของเด็กชายตัวน้อยกำลังเล่นเชลโล

Synergy Bracket

ใส่เข้ากับทีวี LG QNED ได้อย่างลงตัว

Synergy Bracket ได้รับการออกแบบมาโดยเฉพาะเพื่อให้ใส่เข้ากับทีวี LG QNED ของคุณได้อย่างพอดี เพื่อความกลมกลืนของภาพและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพด้านเสียง

*ใช้กับรุ่น QNED ปี 2024 คือ QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80

**ขาตั้ง Synergy มาพร้อมกับขาตั้ง 1 ขั้วหรือ 2 ขั้ว ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ/ผลิตภัณฑ์

***สามารถซื้อขาตั้ง Synergy แยกต่างหากได้

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายอยู่แค่ปลายนิ้วของคุณ

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW ผ่านทีวี LG ของคุณเพื่อควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่ชัดเจนและเรียบง่าย เช่น การเปลี่ยนโหมดเสียง โปรไฟล์ และการเข้าถึงคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์อื่นๆ แม้ในขณะที่คุณรับชม

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ทีวีของ LG และซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังเล่นดนตรีอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น หยดน้ำสีขาวสร้างคลื่นเสียงที่พุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์และฉายออกมาจากทีวี ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

วงออร์เคสตรา WOW

ดูเอตกับเสียงของทีวี LG ของคุณ

คุณภาพเสียง ช่วงเสียง และโทนเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของซาวด์บาร์ LG และทีวี LG ของคุณผสานกันอย่างกลมกลืนเพื่อประสบการณ์เสียงที่น่าดึงดูดและทรงพลัง

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**การใช้งานรีโมททีวี LG จำกัดเฉพาะฟีเจอร์บางอย่างเท่านั้น

***ทีวีที่รองรับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ ทีวีที่รองรับ FHD 63 อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

****ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80 ทีวีที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย รองรับ QNED 80 จำกัดเฉพาะรุ่นปี 2022 และ 2023 เท่านั้น

*****โปรดทราบว่าบริการต่างๆ อาจไม่พร้อมให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายจึงจะอัปเดตได้

******อินเทอร์เฟซ WOW อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

สัมผัสความสมจริงของเสียงพาโนรามา

ช่องเสียง Center Up-firing

Soundscapes ทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ใจกลาง

ช่องเสียง Center Up-firing ทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนเสียงมาจากตรงกลางทีวี LG ของคุณเพื่อความรู้สึกที่สมจริง

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG และทีวี LG ในห้องสีดำที่กำลังแสดงดนตรี หยดน้ำสีขาวที่แทนคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

*ข้อข้างต้นได้รับการยืนยันผ่านการตรวจสอบตามมาตรฐานของตัวเอง

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

Dolby Atmos

ค่ำคืนแห่งการชมภาพยนตร์ให้เสียงเหมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ด้วยระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos

ดื่มด่ำไปกับทุกฉากด้วยระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ที่ชัดเจน สมจริง และมีมิติเสมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์

ภาพยนตร์กำลังฉายบนทีวี LG OLED และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ในเมืองที่ทันสมัยในมุมด้านข้าง ลูกปัดสีขาวที่แสดงคลื่นเสียงฉายขึ้นและลงจากซาวด์บาร์และทีวี ทำให้เกิดโดมของเสียงในพื้นที่ โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS X

*Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

**สัญลักษณ์ D คู่เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

Triple Level Spatial Sound

เลเยอร์เสมือนจริงสร้างเสียงที่สมจริง

Triple Level Spatial Sound เพิ่มเลเยอร์เสมือนจริงเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณซึ่งให้เสียงที่อิ่มเต็มยิ่งขึ้น

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG และทีวี LG ตั้งอยู่ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ใจกลางเมืองใหญ่ แถบสีแดงสามแถบปรากฏขึ้นทีละแถบเพื่อแสดงเลเยอร์เสมือนจริง และมาบรรจบกันเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงทั้งหมด

*Triple Level Spatial Sound สามารถใช้งานได้ผ่านโหมด Cinema และ AI Sound Pro

**เลเยอร์กลางสร้างขึ้นโดยใช้ช่องลำโพงของซาวด์บาร์ เสียงของลำโพงด้านหน้าและด้านบนจะถูกสังเคราะห์ขึ้นเพื่อสร้างสนามเสียง หากไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง สนามเสียงด้านหลังจะไม่สามารถสร้างได้

***จำลองภาพหน้าจอ

****หากไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง สนามเสียงด้านหลังจะไม่สามารถสร้างได้

3.1.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 400W 3.1.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ทีวีของ LG และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นของตึกระฟ้า กำลังเล่นดนตรีอยู่ คลื่นเสียงสีขาวที่ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำพุ่งออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์ วนไปรอบๆ โซฟา ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS X

*Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

**สัญลักษณ์ D สองตัวเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

เสียงอัจฉริยะรู้จักรสนิยมของคุณ

ประสบการณ์เสียงแบบหลายช่องสัญญาณ

สัมผัสความมหัศจรรย์ของเสียงที่กว้างไกลและชัดเจน

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG แปลงเสียงพื้นฐาน 2 ช่องสัญญาณเป็นเสียงแบบหลายช่องสัญญาณเพื่อเสียงที่ทุ้มลึกและสะท้อนไปทั่วพื้นที่ของคุณ

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*อัลกอริทึมการอัปมิกซ์อัจฉริยะจะใช้เสียงสำหรับแต่ละช่องสัญญาณในโหมด AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game และ Sports

**ประสบการณ์เสียงหลายช่องสัญญาณทำงานผ่านอัลกอริทึมการอัปมิกซ์อัจฉริยะ อัลกอริทึมนี้ใช้ไม่ได้กับโหมดมาตรฐานหรือโหมดเพลง Bass Blast ไม่ใช้อัลกอริทึมการอัปมิกซ์อัจฉริยะ แต่จะคัดลอกข้อมูล 2 ช่องสัญญาณและส่งออกไปยังช่องสัญญาณทั้งหมด

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG มีหน้าจอทีวีสามจอที่แตกต่างกันอยู่ด้านบน โดยจอด้านบนแสดงคอนเสิร์ตดนตรีพร้อมผู้หญิงกำลังร้องเพลง ส่วนทีวีทางด้านขวาแสดงผู้ประกาศข่าวกำลังถ่ายทำรายการข่าวฉุกเฉินนอกอาคารที่ตกแต่งอย่างวิจิตรบรรจง ส่วนทีวีทางด้านซ้ายแสดงภาพนิ่งจากภาพยนตร์แอคชั่นที่มีผู้ชายอยู่ในเงามืด ระหว่างทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ มีไดอะแกรมคลื่นเสียงสีม่วง

AI Sound Pro

ทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนวเสียงนั้นเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัว

AI Sound Pro จัดหมวดหมู่เสียงต่างๆ ให้เป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นจึงใช้การตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG มีหน้าจอทีวีสามจอที่แตกต่างกันอยู่ด้านบน โดยจอด้านบนแสดงภาพผู้ประกาศข่าวกำลังถ่ายทำรายการข่าวฉุกเฉินนอกอาคารที่ตกแต่งอย่างวิจิตรงดงาม ส่วนทีวีทางด้านขวาแสดงภาพจากภาพยนตร์แอคชั่นที่มีผู้ชายอยู่ในเงา ส่วนทีวีทางด้านซ้ายแสดงภาพคอนเสิร์ตดนตรีที่มีผู้หญิงกำลังร้องเพลง ระหว่างทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ มีไดอะแกรมคลื่นเสียงที่สวยงาม

AI Sound Pro

ทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนวเสียงนั้นเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัว

AI Sound Pro จัดหมวดหมู่เสียงต่างๆ ให้เป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นจึงใช้การตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG มีหน้าจอทีวีสามจอที่อยู่เหนือหน้าจอนี้ จอด้านบนแสดงภาพนิ่งจากภาพยนตร์แอคชั่นที่มีรถยนต์วิ่งเข้าหาผู้ชายและผู้หญิงด้วยความเร็วสูง ทีวีทางด้านขวาแสดงคอนเสิร์ตดนตรีที่มีผู้หญิงกำลังร้องเพลง ทีวีทางด้านซ้ายแสดงผู้ประกาศข่าวที่กำลังถ่ายทำรายการข่าวด่วนนอกอาคารที่ตกแต่งอย่างวิจิตรบรรจง ระหว่างทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ มีไดอะแกรมคลื่นเสียงสีน้ำเงิน

AI Sound Pro

ทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนวเสียงจะฟังดูเข้ากันอย่างลงตัว

AI Sound Pro จะจัดหมวดหมู่เสียงต่างๆ ออกเป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นจึงใช้การตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

*ภาพจำลองจากหน้าจอ

ทำงานสอดประสานกับรายการโปรดของคุณ

การเล่นเกมที่เข้มข้น

เสียงซิงค์กับทุกเฟรม

ปลดปล่อยพอร์ตบนทีวีของคุณและเชื่อมต่อคอนโซลกับซาวด์บาร์ LG ของคุณโดยไม่กระทบต่อประสิทธิภาพกราฟิก การรองรับ VRR/ALLM ช่วยให้เล่นเกมได้โดยไม่มีภาพขาดและมีค่าความล่าช้าของอินพุตต่ำ

พื้นที่สีเทาอบอุ่นเพื่อจุดประสงค์ด้านการออกแบบ

LG Soundbar และ LG TV แสดงพร้อมกัน มีเกมแข่งรถแสดงบนหน้าจอ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**ทีวี ซาวด์บาร์ และคอนโซลทั้งหมดต้องรองรับ VRR/ALLM

***การส่งผ่าน VRR จำกัดเนื้อหาที่ความถี่ 60Hz

****โปรดทราบว่าบริการนี้อาจไม่พร้อมให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่ออัปเดต

******HDCP 2.3 รองรับเนื้อหาที่มีความละเอียด 4K การรองรับ 120Hz แตกต่างกันไปตามอุปกรณ์ โดยรองรับสูงสุดที่ YCbCr4:2:0 สำหรับ 4K

เสียงอันใสสะอาดเพื่อโลกที่สะอาด

รีไซเคิลภายใน

ชิ้นส่วนภายในทำจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

LG Soundbars ใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลที่ด้านบนและด้านล่าง พิสูจน์ให้เห็นว่าเรากำลังใช้แนวทางที่คำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้นในการผลิตซาวด์บาร์

ด้านหลังมีมุมมองด้านหน้าของ Soundbar และมีกรอบโลหะของ Soundbar ที่อยู่ด้านหน้า การสังเกตเอียงด้านหลังของกรอบโลหะของ Soundbar โดยมีคำว่า พลาสติกรีไซเคิล" ซึ่งระบุถึงขอบของกรอบ"

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

รีไซเคิลภายนอก

ผ้าเจอร์ซีย์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

LG Soundbars ทั้งหมดได้รับการออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถันโดยคำนึงถึงอย่างรอบคอบเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีเปอร์เซ็นต์ของวัสดุที่ถูกเรียกคืนในระดับสูง มาตรฐานการรีไซเคิลสากลรับรองว่าผ้าเจอร์ซีย์โพลีเอสเตอร์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

รูปสัญลักษณ์แสดงขวดพลาสติกที่มีคำว่า "ขวดพลาสติก" อยู่ข้างใต้ ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่สัญลักษณ์รีไซเคิลซึ่งมีข้อความ "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" อยู่ข้างใต้ ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่ด้านซ้ายของซาวด์บาร์ LG โดยมีข้อความ "LG ซาวด์บาร์พร้อมผ้ารีไซเคิล" อยู่ข้างใต้

*การรับรองที่แน่นอนอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของ Soundbar

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

บรรจุภัณฑ์เยื่อกระดาษ

บรรจุภัณฑ์ที่ผลิตจากเยื่อกระดาษรีไซเคิล

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ได้รับการรับรองจาก SGS ให้เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม เนื่องจากมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงบรรจุภัณฑ์ภายในจากโฟม EPS (โฟมสไตรีน) และถุงพลาสติกเป็นเยื่อกระดาษรีไซเคิล ซึ่งเป็นทางเลือกที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมที่ยังคงปกป้องผลิตภัณฑ์ได้

บรรจุภัณฑ์ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG มีพื้นหลังสีเบจและมีต้นไม้เป็นภาพประกอบ โลโก้ Energy Star โลโก้ผลิตภัณฑ์ SGS Eco

*การรับรองที่แน่นอนอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • จำนวนช่อง

    3.1.1

  • กำลังขับ

    400 W

  • หลัก

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สาย HDMI

    ใช่

  • รีโมท

    ใช่

  • ขาแขวนติดผนัง

    ใช่

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    ใช่

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • DTS Digital Surround

    ใช่

  • DTS:X

    ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

    ใช่

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • ออปติคัล

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    ใช่

ความสะดวก

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    ใช่

  • โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

    ใช่

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • WOW Interface

    ใช่

  • WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • หลัก

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    3.1.1

  • จำนวนลำโพง

    7 EA

  • กำลังขับ

    400 W

รองรับ HDMI

  • 120Hz

    ใช่

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    ใช่

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    ใช่

  • CEC (Simplink)

    ใช่

  • Dolby Vision

    ใช่

  • HDR10

    ใช่

  • Pass-through

    ใช่

  • Pass-through (4K)

    ใช่

  • VRR / ALLM

    ใช่

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

    33 W

  • การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    33 W

  • ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

    0.5 W ↓

  • การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    ใช่

  • AI Sound Pro

    ใช่

  • Cinema

    ใช่

  • Clear Voice Pro

    ใช่

  • Game

    ใช่

  • Music

    ใช่

  • Sports

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

น้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    13.3 kg

  • หลัก

    3.0 kg

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    5.7 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สำหรับคุณ

