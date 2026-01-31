About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S80TY | Dolby Atmos พร้อมระบบเสียง 5.1.3 channel

LG Soundbar S80TY | Dolby Atmos พร้อมระบบเสียง 5.1.3 channel

S80TY
USP Card: Center Up-firing Channel
USP Card: WOW Orchestra
USP Card: Dolby Atmos
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer
Angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer with measurement
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY
Top view of LG Soundbar S80TY
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's Center Up-Firing Channel
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's back
Angled view of the subwoofer
Back view of the subwoofer
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • LG Soundbar ระดับพรีเมียม ออกแบบมาเพื่อยกระดับประสบการณ์เสียงของ LG TV
  • Dolby Atmos และ Triple Up‑firing Speakers ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงรอบทิศทางสมจริง
  • รองรับการเชื่อมต่อ Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Chromecast และ Apple AirPlay 2 อย่างไร้รอยต่อ
  • พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง 5.1.3 แชนเนล เติมเต็มทุกมิติของห้องรับชม
เพิ่มเติม
LG Soundbar จัดวางบนพื้นผิวสีเทา ฉากหลังโทนสีเทา มุมมองจากด้านบนแบบเอียง ช่วยขับให้เห็นดีไซน์ที่เรียบและทันสมัย

ยกระดับประสบการณ์รับชม LG TV ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่ออกแบบมาอย่างลงตัว

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ของ LG TV ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่ผสานดีไซน์และคุณภาพเสียงเข้าด้วยกันอย่างกลมกลืน

สร้างมิติเสียงที่โอบล้อมรอบตัวคุณ

LG TV และ LG Soundbar อยู่ในห้องโทนสีดำระหว่างการแสดงดนตรี คลื่นเสียงสีขาวในรูปแบบหยดน้ำพุ่งขึ้นและกระจายไปด้านหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ พร้อมเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากซับวูฟเฟอร์ด้านล่าง LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในห้องนั่งเล่น แสดงการแสดงวงออร์เคสตรา คลื่นเสียงสีขาวในลักษณะหยดน้ำกระจายขึ้นจากซาวด์บาร์และฉายออกจากทีวี ผสานกับพลังเสียงจากซับวูฟเฟอร์ด้านล่าง LG TV, LG Soundbar, ลำโพงหลัง และซับวูฟเฟอร์จัดวางในห้องนั่งเล่น โดยมีกริดแสดงการสแกนพื้นที่ คลื่นเสียงสีขาวในรูปแบบหยดน้ำแสดงการทำงานที่ประสานกันของซาวด์บาร์และลำโพงหลัง

*ภาพบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

สัมผัสมิติเสียงที่สมจริงรอบทิศทาง

Center Up‑firing Channel

มิติเสียงที่โอบล้อมคุณจากศูนย์กลางของการรับฟัง

ลำโพง Center Up‑firing ถ่ายทอดเสียงจากบริเวณเหนือหน้าจอ ช่วยจัดตำแหน่งเสียงพูดให้สอดคล้องกับภาพ เพิ่มความชัดเจนของบทสนทนา

ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG อยู่ในห้องสีดำ กำลังเล่นการแสดงดนตรี ละอองสีขาวที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นด้านบนและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ ขณะที่ซับวูฟเฟอร์สร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

* ข้อมูลข้างต้นได้รับการยืนยันผ่านการตรวจสอบตามมาตรฐานภายในของบริษัท

** ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

ข้อความหัวข้อ “ONE EXPERIENCE” ในลวดลายไล่เฉดสีเขียวและสีเหลือง ONE EXPERIENCE

ข้อความหัวข้อ “ONE EXPERIENCE” ในลวดลายไล่เฉดสีเขียวและสีเหลือง ONE EXPERIENCE

LG ซาวด์บาร์ ช่วยเติมเต็มประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวี LG

Dolby Atmos

Movie night ให้เสียงสมจริงเหมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ด้วย Dolby Atmos

ดื่มด่ำกับประสบการณ์ Dolby ที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ด้วย Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ของทีวี LG เมื่อใช้งานร่วมกับ LG Soundbar

ภาพยนตร์กำลังเล่นบนทีวี LG OLED และ LG Soundbar ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์เมืองสมัยใหม่ มุมมองด้านข้าง เม็ดสีขาวที่สื่อถึงคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและลงจากซาวด์บาร์และทีวี ก่อให้เกิดมิติเสียงแบบโดมโอบล้อมพื้นที่ โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS:X

* Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

** สัญลักษณ์ Double‑D เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

*** ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

Triple Level Spatial Sound

เลเยอร์เสมือนช่วยสร้างเสียงที่สมจริง 

Triple Level Spatial Sound เพิ่มเลเยอร์เสมือน เพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ให้มิติเสียงที่สมบูรณ์และทรงพลังยิ่งขึ้น

ทีวี LG และ LG Soundbar อยู่ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์หรูใจกลางเมือง แถบสีแดงสามชั้นปรากฏขึ้นทีละชั้นเพื่อแสดงถึงเลเยอร์เสียงเสมือน และรวมเข้าด้วยกันจนเกิดเป็นโดมเสียงที่โอบล้อมทั้งพื้นที่

ทีวี LG และ LG Soundbar อยู่ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์หรูใจกลางเมือง แถบสีแดงสามชั้นปรากฏขึ้นทีละชั้นเพื่อแสดงถึงเลเยอร์เสียงเสมือน และรวมเข้าด้วยกันจนเกิดเป็นโดมเสียงที่โอบล้อมทั้งพื้นที่

* Triple Level Spatial Sound ใช้งานได้ผ่านโหมด Cinema และ AI Sound Pro

** เลเยอร์เสียงระดับกลางสร้างขึ้นจากแชนเนลลำโพงของซาวด์บาร์ โดยนำเสียงจากลำโพงด้านหน้าและลำโพงด้านหน้าด้านบนมาประมวลผลรวมกันเพื่อสร้างมิติเสียง หากไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง จะไม่สามารถสร้างมิติเสียงด้านหลังได้

*** ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

**** วิดีโอนี้สร้างขึ้นโดยใช้รุ่น S80TR โดยรุ่น S80TY ไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง

เสียงรอบทิศทาง 15 แชนเนล

เสียงสมจริงน่าหลงใหลรอบทิศทาง

ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง 15 แชนเนล กำลังขับ 810 วัตต์ พร้อมลำโพงยิงเสียงขึ้นด้านบน 5 ตัว และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ช่วยปลุกพลังทีวี LG ของคุณให้มีชีวิต ด้วยประสบการณ์เสียงอันดื่มด่ำจาก Dolby Atmos และ DTS:X

คำแปลภาษาไทย (รูปแบบเดียวกับแชทก่อนหน้า): ทีวี LG, LG Soundbar, ลำโพงด้านหลัง และซับวูฟเฟอร์ อยู่ภายในห้องนั่งเล่นของอาคารสูง กำลังเล่นการแสดงดนตรี คลื่นเสียงสีขาวที่ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำพุ่งออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์และลำโพงด้านหลัง ไล่เลี้ยวโอบรอบโซฟาและพื้นที่ภายในห้อง ขณะที่ซับวูฟเฟอร์สร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS:X

* Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

** สัญลักษณ์ Double‑D เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

*** ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

* ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

** การใช้งานรีโมตทีวี LG รองรับเฉพาะบางฟีเจอร์เท่านั้น

*** รุ่นทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Interface ได้แก่: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ โดยรุ่นที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

**** รุ่นทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra ได้แก่: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 รองรับเฉพาะปี 2022, 2023 และ 2025), NANO 90/80 (เฉพาะปี 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (เฉพาะปี 2025) โดยรุ่นที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

***** รุ่นทีวีที่รองรับ WOWCAST Ready (หรือทีวีที่มี WOWCAST ในตัว) ได้แก่: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/80 (QNED 80 รองรับเฉพาะปี 2022 และ 2023) โดยรุ่นที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

****** โปรดทราบว่าบางบริการอาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งาน ณ วันที่ซื้อ อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายและ/หรือแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับการอัปเดต (ทีวีและ/หรือซาวด์บาร์)

LG TV + LG Soundbar จุดเริ่มต้นของออร์เคสตรา

ทีวี LG และ LG Soundbar ทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อสร้างพลังเสียงที่ลงตัว WOW Orchestra ผสานการทำงานของลำโพงจากทั้งทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ เพื่อให้เสียงที่เต็มอิ่มและก้องกังวานทั่วทั้งห้อง ขณะที่ WOW Interface ช่วยให้คุณควบคุมทุกอย่างได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมตเพียงตัวเดียว เพลิดเพลินกับบทสนทนาที่ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น เสียงที่ดื่มด่ำสำหรับภาพยนตร์ กีฬา และการเล่นเกม พร้อมการเชื่อมต่อไร้สายที่ราบรื่น และประสิทธิภาพระดับพรีเมียมของ Dolby Atmos

เสียงอัจฉริยะที่รู้ใจคุณ

Room Calibration Pro

ปรับเสียงให้เข้ากับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างแม่นยำ โดยไม่เกิดความเพี้ยน

ซาวด์บาร์จะสแกนห้องเพื่อค้นหาตำแหน่งของคุณและลำโพงด้านหลัง และไม่ว่าจะติดตั้งไว้ตำแหน่งใด ระบบจะปรับสมดุลระดับเสียงและเวลาหน่วงอัตโนมัติ เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การรับฟังที่เหนือระดับ ให้มิติเสียงพุ่งออกมาจากด้านหลังของห้องอย่างทรงพลัง

ทีวี LG, LG Soundbar, ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง อยู่ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์เมืองสมัยใหม่ ฉากหลังถูกปรับให้มืดลง และมีตารางกริดซ้อนทับบนภาพจากทีวี LG ราวกับกำลังสแกนพื้นที่ เส้นประทอดออกมาจากลำโพงด้านหลังตัวหนึ่ง เพื่อแสดงว่าลำโพงด้านหลังทั้งสองจัดวางในแนวเดียวกัน ละอองเสียงสีขาวรวมตัวกันเป็นคลื่น เติมเต็มทั้งห้องด้วยพลังเสียง

ทีวี LG, LG Soundbar, ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง อยู่ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์เมืองสมัยใหม่ ฉากหลังถูกปรับให้มืดลง และมีตารางกริดซ้อนทับบนภาพจากทีวี LG ราวกับกำลังสแกนพื้นที่ เส้นประทอดออกมาจากลำโพงด้านหลังตัวหนึ่ง เพื่อแสดงว่าลำโพงด้านหลังทั้งสองจัดวางในแนวเดียวกัน ละอองเสียงสีขาวรวมตัวกันเป็นคลื่น เติมเต็มทั้งห้องด้วยพลังเสียง

 Room Calibration Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีปรับจูนเสียงอัตโนมัติ ที่ชดเชยสภาพแวดล้อมตามตำแหน่งที่ติดตั้งซาวด์บาร์

** รองรับทั้งลำโพงด้านหลังที่ให้มา (6 แชนเนล) และลำโพงด้านหลังเสริม (2 แชนเนล) โดยการปรับคาลิเบรชันจะไม่มีความแตกต่างตามจำนวนแชนเนล (ทั้งแบบที่ให้มาและแบบเสริมจะปรับค่าความต่างของระดับเสียงและดีเลย์ในระดับเดียวกัน)

*** เมื่อไม่ได้เชื่อมต่อลำโพงด้านหลัง ระบบจะทำงานด้วยอัลกอริทึมรุ่นปี ’23

**** เมื่อตั้งค่าลำโพงด้านหลัง สามารถใช้งาน Room Calibration Pro ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ

***** โปรดทราบว่าบางบริการอาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งาน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายและ/หรือแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับการอัปเดต

****** ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

Multi‑Channel Audio Experience

สัมผัสมิติเสียงที่กว้างใหญ่และทรงพลัง

LG Soundbar แปลงเสียงพื้นฐานแบบ 2 แชนเนล ให้เป็นเสียงแบบมัลติแชนเนล เพื่อพลังเสียงที่ลึกและกังวาน เติมเต็มทุกมุมของพื้นที่รับฟัง

ทีวี LG, LG Soundbar และซับวูฟเฟอร์ อยู่ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์เมืองสมัยใหม่ LG Soundbar ปล่อยคลื่นเสียงออกมาเป็นสามแขนงจากละอองสีขาวที่ลอยไปตามพื้น ข้างซาวด์บาร์มีซับวูฟเฟอร์ซึ่งสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

2 แชนเนล

ทีวี LG, LG Soundbar และซับวูฟเฟอร์ อยู่ภายในอพาร์ตเมนต์เมืองสมัยใหม่ LG Soundbar ปล่อยคลื่นเสียงออกมาเป็นสามแขนง ก่อรูปจากละอองสีขาวที่ลอยไปตามพื้นด้านล่าง พร้อมกันนั้นยังมีคลื่นเสียงจากละอองสีขาวพุ่งขึ้นจากด้านบนของซาวด์บาร์ ข้างซาวด์บาร์มีซับวูฟเฟอร์ที่สร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง ทั้งหมดผสานกันจนเกิดเป็นเอฟเฟกต์โดมเสียงที่โอบล้อมทั่วทั้งห้อง

Multi-Channel

* อัลกอริทึม Smart up‑mixing จะกระจายเสียงไปยังแต่ละแชนเนลในโหมด AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game และ Sports

** ประสบการณ์เสียงแบบมัลติแชนเนลทำงานผ่านอัลกอริทึม Smart up‑mixing โดยอัลกอริทึมนี้จะไม่ทำงานในโหมด Standard และโหมด Music ทั้งนี้ Bass Blast จะไม่ใช้อัลกอริทึม Smart up‑mixing แต่จะคัดลอกข้อมูลเสียงแบบ 2 แชนเนล และส่งออกไปยังทุกแชนเนล

*** ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

AI Sound Pro

ให้เสียงที่ใช่กับทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนว

AI Sound Pro จะทำการจำแนกเสียงประเภทต่าง ๆ ออกเป็นเสียงเอฟเฟกต์ เสียงดนตรี และเสียงพูด จากนั้นปรับการตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุด เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่ลงตัวและเหมาะกับการรับฟังที่สุด

LG Soundbar แสดงหน้าจอทีวีที่แตกต่างกันสามหน้าจอ หน้าจอด้านบนสุดเริ่มจากการแสดงคอนเสิร์ตดนตรีที่มีนักร้องหญิงอยู่บนเวที จากนั้นหน้าจอทีวีที่ถ่ายทอดข่าวสารจะเลื่อนมาอยู่ตรงกลางและเริ่มเล่น ตามมาด้วยหน้าจอฉากแอ็กชันที่ผู้หญิงกำลังวิ่งขึ้นบันไดซึ่งเลื่อนมาอยู่ตรงกลางและเริ่มเล่นเช่นกัน ระหว่างทีวีและซาวด์บาร์มีคลื่นเสียงที่เปลี่ยนสีไปตามการสลับของหน้าจอทีวี เพื่อสื่อถึงแนวคอนเทนต์ที่แตกต่างกัน

* ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

ทำงานอย่างลงตัวกับทุกสิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบ

Intense Gaming

เสียงสอดประสานกับทุกเฟรม

ปลดปล่อยพอร์ตบนทีวีของคุณ และเชื่อมต่อคอนโซลเกมเข้ากับ LG Soundbar ได้โดยไม่ลดทอนประสิทธิภาพกราฟิก การรองรับ VRR/ALLM ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมลื่นไหล ไม่มีภาพฉีก และมีอาการหน่วงน้อย

พื้นที่สีเทาโทนอุ่น สำหรับวัตถุประสงค์ด้านการออกแบบ

* ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอเป็นภาพจำลอง

** ตามมาตรฐานสเปก HDMI 2.1 ซาวด์บาร์รุ่นนี้รองรับ eARC, VRR และ ALLM

*** ทีวี ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ต้นทาง (เช่น คอนโซลเกม) ต้องรองรับ VRR / ALLM ทั้งหมด

**** รองรับ VRR pass‑through สำหรับคอนเทนต์ 120Hz (4K YCbCr 4:2:0 / 1080p 120Hz)

***** โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งาน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

****** HDCP 2.3 รองรับคอนเทนต์ความละเอียด 4K โดยการรองรับ 120Hz อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามอุปกรณ์ และรองรับสูงสุดที่ YCbCr 4:2:0 สำหรับ 4K

HD Streaming

 

สตรีมคมชัดระดับ HD อย่างน่าทึ่ง

สตรีมจากแพลตฟอร์มโปรดของคุณโดยไม่เกิดการบีบอัด ด้วยการรองรับเสียง HD แบบไม่สูญเสียคุณภาพ สำหรับ Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect และ Google Cast

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของคอนเทนต์และแอปอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศหรือภูมิภาค

** การใช้บริการ OTT ต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหาก

*** โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งาน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

Compatibility

เลือกใช้แพลตฟอร์มที่คุณต้องการ

LG Soundbar รองรับการทำงานร่วมกับบริการ AI ที่หลากหลายยิ่งขึ้น ช่วยให้คุณควบคุม LG Soundbar ได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านแพลตฟอร์มที่คุณเลือก

* บางฟีเจอร์อาจต้องใช้การสมัครสมาชิกหรือบัญชีของบุคคลที่สาม

** Google เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC และ Google Assistant ไม่พร้อมใช้งานในบางภาษาและบางประเทศ

*** Amazon, Alexa และเครื่องหมายที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมด เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

**** Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple AirPlay 2 เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. จดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่น ๆ

***** โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งาน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ อาจต้องมีการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

เสียงที่ชัดเจน เพื่อโลกที่สะอาดยิ่งขึ้น

Commitment for Better Life

LG มุ่งมั่นในการสร้างชีวิตที่ดีขึ้นสำหรับทุกคน เรากำลังออกแบบกระบวนการผลิตใหม่ เพื่อใช้วัสดุที่ยั่งยืนมากขึ้น รวมถึงเรซินรีไซเคิล และจะเดินหน้าค้นคว้าและนำเสนอเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เพื่อความยั่งยืนอย่างต่อเนื่อง ผลิตภัณฑ์ของเรา คือคำมั่นสัญญาที่เรายึดถือ

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ทั่วไป - จำนวนช่อง

    3.1.3

  • ทั่วไป - กำลังขับ

    480 W

  • Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • Audio Format - DTS:X

    ใช่

  • ขนาด (WxHxD) - หลัก

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • ขนาด (WxHxD) - ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    3.1.3

  • จำนวนลำโพง

    9 EA

  • กำลังขับ

    480 W

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

  • สาย HDMI

    ใช่

  • รีโมท

    ใช่

  • ขาแขวนติดผนัง

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • AAC+

    ใช่

  • Dolby Digital

    ใช่

  • DTS Digital Surround

    ใช่

  • DTS:X

    ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • ออปติคัล

    1

  • AirPlay 2

    ใช่

  • บลูทูธโคเดก

    SBC / AAC

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.1

  • Chromecast

    ใช่

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    ใช่

  • Tidal Connect

    ใช่

  • USB

    ใช่

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    ใช่

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่

  • ทำงานร่วมกับ Alexa

    ใช่

  • ทำงานร่วมกับ Google Home

    ใช่

ความสะดวก

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    ใช่

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    ใช่

  • โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

    ใช่

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • WOW Interface

    ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • หลัก

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • ขนาดกล่อง

    1107 x 561 x 257 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

รองรับ HDMI

  • Pass-through (4K)

    ใช่

  • 120Hz

    ใช่

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    ใช่

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    ใช่

  • CEC (Simplink)

    ใช่

  • Dolby Vision

    ใช่

  • HDR10

    ใช่

  • Pass-through

    ใช่

  • VRR / ALLM

    ใช่

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

    0.5 W ↓

  • การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

    59 W

  • การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    40 W

  • การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    ใช่

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    ใช่

  • Cinema

    ใช่

  • Clear Voice Pro

    ใช่

  • Game

    ใช่

  • Music

    ใช่

  • Sports

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

  • WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

น้ำหนัก

  • หลัก

    4.3 kg

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    18.9 kg

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    10.0 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

