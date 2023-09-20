We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ชุดลำโพง XBOOM รุ่น OK99
ดังกระหึ่มด้วยพลังเสียง 1800W
LG XBOOM
เพิ่มชีวิตชีวาให้กับงานเลี้ยงของคุณ
Multi Color Lighting Woofers
คุณจะสามารถปรับแต่งรูปแบบแสงสีที่หลากหลายจากโทรศัพท์ของคุณ
Alt text
*ไม่รวมไมโครโฟน
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Total Output
-
1800W
-
Front
-
450W x 2
-
Sub Woofer
-
900W
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Tuner (FM)
-
Yes
-
AUX
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Portable In
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Mic Jack
-
2EA (6.3)
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Bass Blast+
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Yes
-
DJ scratch
-
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes
-
Party Kick Starter
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
170W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
-
Audio CD
-
Yes
-
MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
-
Yes
-
JukeBox
-
Yes (300)
-
Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android)
-
Yes
-
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Sparkle Lighting
-
Yes
-
X-Flash Lighting
-
Yes
-
LED Set lighting (Wheel)
-
Yes
-
Party Accelerator
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
DJ sharing
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Wheels
-
Yes (2)
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
-
Yes
-
Voice canceller
-
Yes
-
Key changer
-
Yes
-
Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์