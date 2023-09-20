About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ชุดลำโพง XBOOM รุ่น OK99

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

ชุดลำโพง XBOOM รุ่น OK99

OK99

ชุดลำโพง XBOOM รุ่น OK99

ดังกระหึ่มด้วยพลังเสียง 1800W

เพลิดเพลินกับพลังเสียงที่เร้าใจ ชัดใส และดังกระหึ่ม LG XBOOM OK99 ออกแบบเป็นพิเศษเพื่อรองรับงานปาร์ตี้ทั้งเล็กและใหญ่

LG XBOOM

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับเสียงที่ทรงพลังและฟีเจอร์อื่นๆ ของ LG XBOOM OK99
1
LG XBOOM OK99

ดื่มด่ำกับจังหวะเพลงอย่างเต็มอารมณ์

LG XBOOM OK99 มอบเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึกและหนักแน่นจากวูฟเฟอร์ขนาด 12 นิ้ว ให้คุณดื่มด่ำได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์

เพิ่มชีวิตชีวาให้กับงานเลี้ยงของคุณ

เติมความสนุกด้วย Multi Color Lighting Woofers ที่เปลี่ยนแสงสีตามจังหวะเพลง แถบไฟสีขาวสองแถบ และไฟสีน้ำเงินและแดงที่ส่วนมุม เพิ่มความสนุกให้กับงานปาร์ตี้

Multi Color Lighting Woofers

เติมสีสันให้กับงานเลี้ยงด้วยแอพ LG Audio Bluetooth
คุณจะสามารถปรับแต่งรูปแบบแสงสีที่หลากหลายจากโทรศัพท์ของคุณ

Alt text

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์รุ่น OK99

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

สนุกกับเสียงเพลงได้ทุกที่ด้วย LG XBOOM OK99 คว้าที่จับและเคลื่อนย้ายอุปกรณ์ของคุณไปได้ทุกที่ที่คุณต้องการ
ปลดปล่อยความเป็นดีเจในตัวคุณ

ปลดปล่อยความเป็นดีเจในตัวคุณ

สนุกกับการเป็นดีเจด้วยฟีเจอร์ Pro DJ สแครชปุ่มหมุนและเพิ่มเติมเอฟเฟ็กต์เสียงที่หลากหลาย รวมถึงการใส่ลูปให้กับบางส่วนของเพลง เพียงแค่กดปุ่มเดียว
Party Accelerator

เพิ่มความเร็วให้กับงานเลี้ยงของคุณ

เติมพลังด้วยส่วนควบคุม Party Accelerator เพียงแค่เลื่อนปุ่มบังคับไปข้างหน้า เพื่อเพิ่มความมันส์ให้กับงานปาร์ตี้ ด้วยระบบเสียงที่ดังกระหึ่มและแสงสีสุดเร้าใจ
USB แบบคู่ ด้วย DJ Sharing

USB แบบคู่ ด้วย DJ Sharing

เล่นและมิกซ์เพลงจากไดรฟ์ USB สองไดรฟ์ ด้วยฟีเจอร์ DJ Sharing คุณจะสามารถส่งแทร็กเพลงปาร์ตี้ไปยังโทรศัพท์ของคุณ
ชุดลำโพงสำหรับร้องคาราโอเกะ

ดาวเด่นคาราโอเกะ

เพียงแค่กดปุ่ม ก็จะสามารถปิดเสียงร้องได้เกือบทุกเพลงและทุกแหล่งเสียง เปลี่ยนคีย์ของแทร็กเพลงให้เหมาะกับช่วงเสียงของคุณ ร้องเพลงโปรดของคุณโดยไม่ต้องซื้อแทร็กพิเศษ

*ไม่รวมไมโครโฟน

เสียงร้องหลากหลายเพิ่มความสนุกมากขึ้น

เสียงร้องหลากหลายเพิ่มความสนุกมากขึ้น

ควบคุมเสียงร้องของคุณด้วยเอฟเฟ็กต์เสียงร้อง 18 แบบ แม้กระทั่งเมื่อคุณร้องเพลง มอบความสนุกให้กับงานเลี้ยงของคุณ
ซิงค์เสียงทีวี

ซิงค์เสียงทีวี

สนุกกับการรับชมทีวีด้วยเสียงที่ทรงพลังและเต็มอิ่ม เชื่อมต่อทีวีกับ LG XBOOM OK99 โดยใช้สายออปติคอลหรือแบบไร้สาย ด้วยทีวี LG ที่รองรับ คุณสามารถปรับระดับเสียงได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้รีโมททีวี

ยิ่งมากยิ่งดีกว่า

Wireless Party Link ช่วยให้ LG Party System สองเครื่องสามารถเชื่อมต่อกัน เพื่อสร้างระบบเสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ LG Party System รุ่นที่รองรับช่วยให้คุณมิกซ์แอนด์แมตช์เสียงเพลงได้ตามต้องการ

Multi Jukebox

ผู้ใช้ไม่เกิน 3 คนสามารถเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์เข้ากับระบบลำโพงผ่านทางบลูทูธ และสร้างเพลย์ลิสต์ขณะเชื่อมต่อ โดยไม่ทำให้งานเลี้ยงหยุดชะงัก เลือกเพลง แล้วเพียงแค่เพิ่มเข้าไปในคิว
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

AMPLIFIER

Total Output

1800W

Front

450W x 2

Sub Woofer

900W

CONNECTIVITY

CD

Yes

Tuner (FM)

Yes

AUX

Yes

USB

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Optical

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Mic Jack

2EA (6.3)

SOUND

Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Bass Blast+

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes

DJ scratch

Yes

Multi Jukebox

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes

Party Kick Starter

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

170W

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

Audio CD

Yes

MP3/WMA CD

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Repeat 1/All

Yes

JukeBox

Yes (300)

Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

Yes

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Sparkle Lighting

Yes

X-Flash Lighting

Yes

LED Set lighting (Wheel)

Yes

Party Accelerator

Yes

TV Sound Sync.

Yes

DJ sharing

Yes

Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android)

Yes

Wireless Party Link

Yes

SET MOBILITY

Wheels

Yes (2)

KARAOKE FEATURE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Eeffects

Yes

Voice canceller

Yes

Key changer

Yes

CONTROL WITH YOUR TV REMOTE

Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

SOUND SYNC

Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Optical

Yes

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา