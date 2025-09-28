Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
ดาวน์โหลด Catalogs
ทางเลือกใหม่ที่จะให้คุณสามารถเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ได้อย่างง่ายดายแบบรายเดือน พร้อมรับบริการดูแลรักษาโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญจาก LG และประกันสินค้า* ตลอดอายุสัญญา เพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์กับไลฟ์สไตล์ และใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจในเรื่องความปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น
*ประกันสินค้าตลอดระยะเวลาสัญญา: ความผิดปกติหรือความเสียหายที่เกิดจากภัยพิบัติทางธรรมชาติจะไม่รวมอยู่ในขอบเขตการรับประกัน รวมถึงความเสียหายที่เกิดจากที่เกิดจากความประมาทหรือการใช้งานแบบผิดวิธีของทางลูกค้า และหากไม่ชำระค่าเช่ารายเดือนตามกำหนด การรับประกันจะสิ้นสุดลงโดยอัตโนมัติ

3 ข้อดีที่น่าสนใจของบริการ  LG Subscribe

วางแผนง่ายลดภาระทางการเงิน

เพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการใช้จ่าย สามารถเลือกจ่ายเป็นรายเดือนแบบง่าย ๆ แทนการจ่ายเงินก้อนใหญ่ในครั้งเดียว

ขยายระยะเวลารับประกันสินค้า

การรับประกันเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าปกติจะอยู่ที่ 1 - 2 ปี แต่บริการ LG Subscribe มอบสิทธิประโยชน์ในการรับประกันนาน 5 - 7 ปี

ช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญบริการถึงบ้าน

บริการซ่อมบำรุง เปลี่ยนอะไหล่ และดูแลอย่างต่อเนื่อง เพื่ออายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนานและรักษาประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานให้ได้ตามมาตรฐาน และถูกสุขอนามัยที่สุด

Easy Pay

ใช้งานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ได้อย่างง่ายดายกับ LG Subscribe ให้คุณสามารถเป็นเจ้าของสินค้า LG ได้ แม้จะเป็นสินค้าราคาพรีเมียมก็ไม่มีปัญหาด้วยบริการแบบรายเดือน (Subscribe) เช่น ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ที่ให้คุณทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

Catalog
ผู้หญิงถือเสื้อสีฟ้าหน้าตู้ LG, ไอคอนมือรับเงิน, สมัครสมาชิก LG, โปรโมชั่น LG ล่าสุด, ข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ LG, ลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ LG.

Easy Care

สบายใจได้ในทุกการใช้งาน ด้วยการดูแลโดยเชี่ยวชาญจาก LG โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องเสียค่าบริการ

 

มาพร้อมบริการหลังการขายที่ตอบโจทย์ นัดหมายสะดวกสบาย

บริการให้ครบวงจรเพื่อให้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคงคุณภาพและทำงานได้อย่าง

 

เต็มมประสิทธิภาพอยู่เสมอ

ดูแลอย่างใส่ใจโดยช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญจาก LG

บริการเปลี่ยนอุปกรณ์ตามรอบการใช้งาน เพื่อรักษาประสิทธิภาพสินค้า ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน และถูกสุขลักษณะในการใช้งานมากที่สุด และนอกจากนั้นยังช่วยดูแลชิ้นส่วนภายในเครื่องที่ยากต่อการเข้าถึง

เปลี่ยนไส้กรอง

ทำความสะอาดทั้งภายใน/ภายนอก

การตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน

LG Subscribe Care Service

บริการดูแลเครื่องกรองน้ำ

ดูแลอย่างพิถีพิถันแม้รายละเอียดที่มองไม่เห็น สบายใจในทุกการใช้งาน กับน้ำดื่มที่สะอาดในทุกวัน

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 6 เดือน

① Model : WD516AN , กรมท่า / เงิน / ขาว

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 7 ปี “599 บาท” / 5 ปี “799 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 7 ปี “499 บาท” / 5 ปี “699 บาท”

② Model : WD518AN , เบจ / เทา / ขาว

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 7 ปี “599 บาท” / 5 ปี “799 บาท”

   ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 7 ปี “499 บาท” / 5 ปี “699 บาท”

ดูแลฆ่าเชื้อด้วยไฟฟ้า (Electrolysis sterilization)

ใช้ชุดฆ่าเชื้อเพื่อฆ่าเชื้อตามทางเดินน้ำภายในและทางออก ด้วยไฟฟ้า* สำหรับรุ่นที่ทำการฆ่าเชื้อด้วยอุณหภูมิสูงจะมีการฆ่าเชื้อเฉพาะท่อจ่ายน้ำโดยตรงเท่านั้น

*ขอบเขตของบริการข้างต้น ขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่น

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองต่อรอบ

เพื่อรักษาประสิทธิภาพการทำน้ำให้สะอาดบริสุทธิ์ ตัวกรองจะถูกเปลี่ยนฟรีตามรอบการเปลี่ยน*

*รอบการเปลี่ยนอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับตัวกรองและรุ่นสินค้า

ทำความสะอาดทั้งภายใน/ภายนอก

ดูแลทุกอย่างอย่างพิถีพิถันตั้งแต่การทำความสะอาดถาดรองน้ำหยดที่ยุ่งยากไปจนถึงภายนอกสินค้า

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

ฆ่าเชื้อในทางเดินน้ำภายในและภายนอกด้วยอุณหภูมิสูง เพียงกดปุ่ม

จัดส่งตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

 

 

เปลี่ยนตัวกรองได้อย่างง่ายดายตามที่คุณต้องการ

ตรวจเช็กตัวกรองด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

• การฆ่าเชื้อที่อุณหภูมิสูงเปิดใช้งานได้โดยการกดปุ่มฆ่าเชื้อที่ด้านบนของสินค้าเป็นเวลาประมาณ 3 วินาที และยังสามารถสั่งงานได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยเสียง

• มีบริการจัดส่งตัวกรองประเภทเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเองให้กับลูกค้าที่เลือกการสมัครบริการเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านแบบรายเดือน

บริการดูแลเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

เราดูแลครบวงจรตั้งแต่การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองไปจนถึงทำความสะอาดในจุดที่ดูแลรักษายาก
ให้คุณได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์แบบไม่ต้องกังวล

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

① Model : AS60GHWG0

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “549 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 5 ปี “499 บาท”

② Model : AS65GDWH0

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “749 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 5 ปี “699 บาท”

③ Model : AS10GDWH0

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “1,199 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 5 ปี “1,149 บาท”

เปลี่ยนและทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

บริการทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรอง เพื่อให้แผ่นกรองสามารถคงประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

 

• การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองที่ซับซ้อนจะถูกเปลี่ยนทุกๆ 12 เดือน และตัวกรองแบบละเอียดพิเศษจะถูกเปลี่ยนทุก 12 เดือน

• รอบการเปลี่ยนอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับตัวกรองและผลิตภัณฑ์

ทำความสะอาด Clean Booster

บริการแยกชิ้นส่วน Clean Booster และทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง เพื่อให้คุณสูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เต็มที่

 

• มีการตรวจสอบ Clean Booster ปีละครั้ง

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์วัดคุณภาพอากาศ

ตรวจสอบ/จัดการเซ็นเซอร์ฝุ่นเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดเหมาะสม

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

จัดส่งตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

เปลี่ยนตัวกรองได้อย่างง่ายดายเมื่อถึงกำหนด

ตรวจเช็คตัวกรองด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

บริการดูแลตู้เย็น

อาหารที่สดใหม่คือหัวใจของการมีสุขภาพที่ดี วางใจได้ด้วยการดูแลตู้เย็นอย่างพิถีพิถันจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญ ตั้งแต่การทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น ระบบภายใน รวมถึงการตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพของตู้เย็น

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 24 เดือน

① Model : GC-V24FFCHB

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “799” / 5 ปี “949 บาท”

② Model : GC-X257CMEW

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “999” / 5 ปี “1,199 บาท”

③ Model : GC-J257SQZW

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “799” / 5 ปี “949 บาท”

④ Model : GN-F452PQAK

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “449” / 5 ปี “549 บาท”

ทำความสะอาดห้องระบบทำความเย็น

ความสะอาดแผงระบายความร้อนและพัดลมระบายอากาศ และในส่วนของระบบภายในอย่างทั่วถึง ขจัดฝุ่น และสิ่งแปลกปลอมอย่างหมดจด

ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น

ทำความสะอาดบริเวณที่มีตู้เย็นและภายนอกเพื่อให้สามารถใช้งานได้อย่างถูกสุขลักษณะ

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพสินค้า

ตรวจสอบการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจ โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการทำงานที่ผิดปกติ

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

บริการดูแลเครื่องซักผ้า

เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเสื้อผ้าของทุกคนในครอบครัว จะสะอาด และคงสีสันสดใส จึงต้องทำความสะอาดภายในเครื่องซักผ้าให้หมดจด และบำรุงรักษาเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่เสมอ

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

① Model : WT1410NHEG

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “1,399 บาท” / 5 ปี “1,599 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 6 ปี “1,299 บาท” / 5 ปี “1,499 บาท”

② Model : TV2725SV9J

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “549 บาท” / 5 ปี “649 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 6 ปี “499 บาท” / 5 ปี “549 บาท”

③ Model : FV1413S4M

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “599 บาท” / 5 ปี “699 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 6 ปี “549 บาท” / 5 ปี “599 บาท”

ถอดประกอบและทำความสะอาด

ถอดแยกชิ้นส่วนและใช้สเปรย์ฉีดน้ำแรงดันสูงทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างทั่วถึง

 

• บริการข้างต้นเป็นบริการที่อยู่ภายใต้มาตรฐานการดูแล

• มีการถอดประกอบและทำความสะอาดหนึ่งครั้งในช่วงระยะเวลาสัญญา (เดือนที่ 36)

• การรับบริการจะเป็นไปตามรอบ

ทำความสะอาดและเปลี่ยนตัวกรองท่อระบายน้ำ

ทำความสะอาดและเปลี่ยนตัวกรองท่อระบายน้ำเป็นระยะ ในบริเวณที่อาจมีสิ่งแปลกปลอมหรือการปนเปื้อนเกิดขึ้น

 

• มีการเปลี่ยนตัวกรองการระบายน้ำ หนึ่งครั้งสำหรับรุ่นมาตรฐาน (เดือนที่ 36)

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพสินค้า

ตรวจสอบสถานะการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ (สถานะน้ำประปา/การระบายน้ำและการทำงาน) เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างอุ่นใจตลอดเวลา โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องปัญหาในการใช้งาน

ทำความสะอาด

ทำความสะอาดถังซัก หัวฉีดไอน้ำ และฝาเครื่องซักผ้า โดยใช้น้ำยาทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าเพื่อฆ่าเชื้อ

(การทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดไอน้ำจำกัดเฉพาะรุ่นที่ใช้ไอน้ำเท่านั้น)

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

จัดส่งน้ำยาล้างถังซักผ้า

ส่งน้ำยาล้างเครื่องซักผ้าสำหรับฆ่าเชื้อและทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าทุกๆ 12 เดือน

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

บริการดูแลเครื่องอบผ้า

เราจัดหาอะไหล่เพื่อการใช้งานที่สะดวกสบายและสะอาดหมดจด รวมถึงดูแลอย่างมืออาชีพในบริเวณจุดที่เข้าถึงยาก

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

① Model : RV10VHP4B

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 6 ปี “749 บาท” / 5 ปี “849 บาท”

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 6 ปี “649 บาท” / 5 ปี “749 บาท”

ทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

ทำความสะอาดตัวกรองอย่างละเอียดเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการใช้งานสะอาด

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้น

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้นเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการอบแห้งที่เหมาะสม

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

จัดส่งตัวกรองความปลอดภัย 2 ชั้น

ตัวกรองความปลอดภัย 2 ชั้น เมื่อครบ 36 เดือน

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

บริการดูแลStyler

ดูแลตั้งแต่การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองและอะไหล่จนถึงการทำความสะอาดภาชนะบรรจุน้ำและท่อระบายน้ำที่ดูแลรักษายาก

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

① Model : S5GOC

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 6 ปี “1099 บาท” / 5 ปี “1299 บาท”

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

จัดส่งแผ่นน้ำหอม

จัดส่งแผ่นน้ำหอมทุกๆ 12 เดือน เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้สะดวกโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อเอง

จัดส่งภาชนะบรรจุน้ำ/ท่อระบายน้ำเพื่อการใช้งานที่ถูกสุขลักษณะ

เพื่อให้มั่นใจถึงการใช้งานที่ถูกสุขลักษณะ ถังเก็บน้ำและถังระบายน้ำจะถูกจัดส่งทุกๆ 36 เดือน

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

บริการดูแลเครื่องดูดฝุ่น

ให้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพขึ้นด้วยบริการเปลี่ยนถุงกรองฝุ่น และแบตเตอร์รี่อย่างสม่ำเสมอ

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

① Model : A9T-ULTRA

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนเปลี่ยนด้วยตัวเอง 5 ปี “699 บาท”

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

เปลี่ยนแบตเตอรี่

เพื่อรักษาประสิทธิภาพ จะมีการส่งแบตเตอรี่ให้เปลี่ยนทุกๆ 36 เดือน

จัดส่งถุงเก็บฝุ่นถุงกรองฝุ่น สำหรับเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบทาวเวอร์

จัดส่งถุงเก็บฝุ่น 2 ชุด (1 ชุด/3 ชิ้น) และถุงกรองฝุ่นสำหรับเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบทาวเวอร์ทุกๆ 12 เดือน

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ

คุณกำลังกังวลเรื่องฝุ่นและความชื้นในเครื่องปรับอากาศอยู่ใช่ไหม? ให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาดอยู่เสมอด้วยบริการบำรุงรักษาไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเปลี่ยนตัวกรอง ไปจนถึงการแยกชิ้นส่วนเพื่อทำความสะอาดตัวเครื่อง

 

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

① Model : INR10E / IEQ10E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “499” / “549 บาท”

② Model : INR13E / IEQ13E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “549” / “599 บาท”

③ Model : INR18E / IEQ18E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “649” / “699 บาท”

④ Model : INR24E / IEQ24E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “749” / “799 บาท”

 

▶ รอบบริการ : ทุก 6 เดือน

① Model : INR10E / IEQ10E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “599” / “649 บาท”

② Model : INR13E / IEQ13E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “649” / “699 บาท”

③ Model : INR18E / IEQ18E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “749” / “799 บาท”

④ Model : INR24E / IEQ24E

    ☞ แบบรายเดือนพร้อมบริการ 5 ปี “849” / “899 บาท”

บริการถอดล้างและทำความสะอาดขั้นพื้นฐาน

แยกชิ้นส่วนตัวเครื่องคอยล์เย็นและชิ้นส่วนบางส่วน เพื่อให้บริการทำความสะอาดขั้นพื้นฐาน

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองอากาศและตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจวัดคุณภาพอากาศ

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองอากาศและตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจวัดคุณภาพอากาศเพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้เครื่องปรับอากาศได้อย่างสะอาด

· จำกัดเฉพาะรุ่นที่มีฟังก์ชันฟอกอากาศ มีบริการเปลี่ยนไส้กรองทุกๆ 12 เดือน

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพสินค้า

เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าคุณจะสามารถใช้งานได้นานโดยไม่ต้องกังวล เราจึงตรวจสอบสภาพแวดล้อมการติดตั้ง การทำความเย็น และการระบายน้ำปีละครั้ง

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

ลงทะเบียนสั่งซื้อ

FAQ

Q.

LG Subscribe คืออะไร

A.

การเช่าซื้อสินค้าหรือผลิตภัณฑ์ของแอลจี โดยลูกค้าจะได้รับการบริการและการรับประกันตามระยะเวลาที่ลูกค้าเลือก

Q.

มีค่าใช้จ่ายอื่นใดนอกเหนือจากค่า Subscribe รายเดือนหรือไม่?

A.

ในช่วงระยะเวลาของสัญญา อาจมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมต่อไปนี้

เมื่อติดตั้ง: ได้รับการยกเว้นค่าธรรมเนียมการติดตั้งขั้นพื้นฐาน แต่อาจมีค่าธรรมเนียมการติดตั้งเพิ่มเติมสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์มากกว่าขั้นพิ้นฐาน
เมื่อต้องการย้ายสถานที่ติดตั้ง: หากจำเป็นต้องติดตั้งใหม่ อาจมีค่าธรรมเนียมในการรื้อถอน ค่าขนส่ง และค่าติดตั้งใหม่

หากคุณมีคำถามเพิ่มเติม โปรดติดต่อ Call Center 02-057-5757 (บริการทุกวัน 8:00 - 18:00)

Q.

สามารถยกเลิกสัญญาได้เมื่อไร?

A.

ผู้เช่าซื้อมีสิทธิ์บอกเลิกสัญญานับตั้งแต่วันที่ติดตั้งหรือวันที่ได้รับมอบทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อไปยังผู้ให้เช่าซื้อ ทั้งนี้ ทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อต้องอยู่สภาพสมบูรณ์เช่นเดียวกับขณะส่งมอบ หากการบอกเลิกสัญญาเป็นไปโดยไม่มีเหตุผลอันสมควรและไม่ได้เกิดจากความชำรุดบกพร่องของทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อ ผู้เช่าซื้อต้องชำระค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการติดตั้งสินค้าหรือทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อ

หากคุณมีคำถามเพิ่มเติม โปรดติดต่อ Call Center 02-057-5757 (บริการทุกวัน 8:00 - 18:00)

Q.

หากต้องการรเปลี่ยนชื่อผู้ทำสัญญาเช่าซื้อ ต้องทำอย่างไร?

A.

โปรดติดต่อ Call Center 02-057-5757 (บริการทุกวัน 8:00 - 18:00) เพื่อแจ้งดำเนินการเปลี่ยนชื่อผู้ทำสัญญาเช่าซื้อ

Q.

กรรมสิทธิ์ของสินค้าเป็นอย่างไร?

A.

ในระหว่างการเช่าซื้อตามสัญญานี้ ผู้ให้เช่าซื้อยังเป็นเจ้าของกรรมสิทธิ์ในทรัพย์สิน กรรมสิทธิ์จะเป็นของผู้เช่าเมื่อครบอายุสัญญา

Q.

สามารถเปลี่ยนสินค้า Subscription เมื่อมีรุ่นใหม่ออกมาได้หรือไม่?

A.

ปัจจุบันยังไม่สามารถเปลี่ยนสินค้าเป็นรุ่นใหม่ได้หากยังไม่หมดสัญญา

ค้นหาร้าน

 

 

 

กรุงเทพและปริมณฑล

เซ็นทรัลเวสต์เกต (ชั้น 2)

เลขที่ 199, 199/1 199/2 ถนนกาญจนาภิเษก, ตำบลเสาธงหิน, อำเภอบางใหญ่, นนทบุรี 11140

Call Center 02 057 5757

เซ็นทรัล เวสต์วิลล์ (ชั้น 2)

999, ถ. ราชพฤกษ์ , นนทบุรี, 11130
Call Center 02 057 5757

เดอะมอลล์ไลฟ์สโตร์ บางกะปิ (ชั้น 2)

3522 ถนนลาดพร้าว แขวงคลองจั่น เขตบางกะปิ กรุงเทพมหานคร 10240

Call Center 02 057 5757

แฟชั่นไอส์แลนด์ (ชั้น B)

587,589, 589/7-9 ถนนรามอินทรา แขวงคันนายาว เขตคันนายาว กรุงเทพมหานคร
Call Center 02 057 5757

เซ็นทรัล แจ้งวัฒนะ (ชั้น 3)
เลขที่ 99/99 หมู่ที่ 2 , ตำบลบางตลาด อำเภอปากเกร็ด, จังหวัดนนทบุรี, 11120
Call Center 02 057 5757

ซีคอนสแควร์​ ศรีนครินทร์ (ชั้น B1)
อาคารศูนย์การค้า 55 ถนนศรีนครินทร์ แขวงหนองบอน เขตประเวศ กรุงเทพมหานคร 10250

Call Center 02 057 5757

เซ็นทรัล รามอินทรา (ชั้น 2)
เลขที่ 109/10 ,ถนนรามอินทรา แขวงอนุสาวรีย์ เขตบางเขน, กรุงเทพมหานคร, 10220
Call Center 02 057 5757		เซ็นทรัล ปิ่นเกล้า (ชั้น 3)
เลขที่ 7/1 ถนนบรมราชชนนี, แขวงอรุณอมรินทร์ เขตบางกอกน้อย, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10700
Call Center 02 057 5757
ฟิวเจอร์พาร์ครังสิต แอน สเปลล์ (ชั้น 2)
94 ตําบล ประชาธิปัตย์ 94 ถ. พหลโยธิน ตำบล ประชาธิปัตย์ อำเภอธัญบุรี ปทุมธานี 12130
Call Center 02 057 5757		เดอะมอลล์ไลฟ์สโตร์ ท่าพระ (ชั้น 3)
129 ถ. รัชดาภิเษก แขวงบุคคโล เขตธนบุรี กรุงเทพมหานคร 10600
Call Center 02 057 5757
เดอะมอลล์ไลฟ์สโตร์ บางแค (ชั้น 1)
518 ถ.เพชรเกษม แขวงบางแคเหนือ เขตบางแค กรุงเทพมหานคร 10160
Call Center 02 057 5757		ซีคอน บางแค (ชั้น 3)
607 ถ.เพชรเกษม แขวงบางหว้า เขตภาษีเจริญ กรุงเทพมหานคร 10160
Call Center 02 057 5757
บิ๊กซี ซูเปอร์เซ็นเตอร์ เพชรเกษม 1 (ชั้น 1)
1759 ถ.เพชรเกษม แขวงหลักสอง เขตบางแค กรุงเทพมหานคร 10160
Call Center 02 057 5757		 

