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LG Subscribe Care Service

บริการเปลี่ยนอุปกรณ์ตามรอบการใช้งาน เพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานและรักษาความสะอาด พร้อมดูแลส่วนที่ยากต่อการเข้าถึงโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญ

ดูรายละเอียดบริการผลิตภัณฑ์
เปลี่ยนไส้กรอง
เปลี่ยนไส้กรอง
ทำความสะอาดทั้งภายในและภายนอก
ทำความสะอาดทั้งภายใน
และภายนอก
การตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน
การตรวจสอบ
ประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน
ผู้เชี่ยวชาญอธิบายเกี่ยวกับการใช้แอร์

LG Subscribe Care Service

รายละเอียดบริการดูแลผลิตภัณฑ์

บริการดูแลเครื่องกรองน้ำ ดูแลอย่างพิถีพิถันแม้รายละเอียดที่มองไม่เห็น

สบายใจในทุกการใช้งาน กับน้ำดื่มที่สะอาดในทุกวัน

รอบบริการ : ทุก 6 เดือน

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ดูแลฆ่าเชื้อด้วยไฟฟ้า

ใช้ชุดฆ่าเชื้อ Electrolysis sterilization เพื่อฆ่าเชื้อตามทางเดินน้ำภายในและทางออก ด้วยไฟฟ้า*
สำหรับรุ่นที่ทำการฆ่าเชื้อด้วยอุณหภูมิสูงจะมีการฆ่าเชื้อเฉพาะท่อจ่ายน้ำโดยตรงเท่านั้น

 

*ขอบเขตของบริการข้างต้น ขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่น

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองต่อรอบ

เพื่อรักษาประสิทธิภาพการทำน้ำให้สะอาดบริสุทธิ์ ตัวกรองจะถูกเปลี่ยนฟรีตามรอบการเปลี่ยน*

 

*รอบการเปลี่ยนอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับตัวกรองและรุ่นสินค้า

ทำความสะอาดทั้งภายใน/ภายนอก

ดูแลทุกอย่างอย่างพิถีพิถันตั้งแต่การทำความสะอาดถาดรองน้ำหยดที่ยุ่งยากไปจนถึงภายนอกสินค้า

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

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วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

กดปุ่มฆ่าเชื้อ

ฆ่าเชื้อในทางเดินน้ำภายในและภายนอกด้วยอุณหภูมิสูง เพียงกดปุ่ม

ได้รับไส้กรองต่อรอบใช้งาน

จัดส่งตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองเองได้ง่าย

เปลี่ยนตัวกรองได้อย่างง่ายดายตามที่คุณต้องการ

เชื่อมต่อด้วย LG ThinQ

ตรวจเช็กตัวกรองด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

บริการดูแลเครื่องฟอกอากาศแบบครบวงจร

ตั้งแต่การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองไปจนถึงทำความสะอาดในจุดที่ดูแลรักษายาก ให้คุณได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์แบบไม่ต้องกังวล

รอบบริการ : ทุก 6 เดือน หรือ 12 เดือน ขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่นสินค้า และระยะสัญญา

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เปลี่ยนไส้กรองต่อรอบ

บริการทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรอง เพื่อให้แผ่นกรองสามารถคงประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

 

• การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองที่ซับซ้อนจะได้รับการดูแล ช่วยเปลี่ยนทุก ๆ 12 เดือน และตัวกรองแบบละเอียดพิเศษจะได้รับการเปลี่ยนทุก 12 เดือน

• รอบการเปลี่ยนอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับตัวกรองและผลิตภัณฑ์

ทำความสะอาด Clean Booster

บริการแยกชิ้นส่วน Clean Booster และทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงเพื่อให้คุณได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์อย่างเต็มที่

 

• มีการตรวจสอบ Clean Booster ปีละครั้ง

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์วัดคุณภาพอากาศ

ตรวจสอบ/จัดการเซ็นเซอร์ฝุ่นเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดเป็นไปอย่างเหมาะสม

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

กดปุ่มฆ่าเชื้อ

ฆ่าเชื้อในทางเดินน้ำภายในและภายนอกด้วยอุณหภูมิสูง เพียงกดปุ่ม

ได้รับไส้กรองต่อรอบใช้งาน

จัดส่งตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองเองได้ง่าย

เปลี่ยนตัวกรองได้อย่างง่ายดายตามที่คุณต้องการ

บริการดูแลตู้เย็น อาหารที่สดใหม่คือหัวใจของการมีสุขภาพที่ดี

วางใจได้ด้วยการดูแลตู้เย็นอย่างพิถีพิถันจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญ

ตั้งแต่การทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น ระบบภายใน รวมถึงการตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพของตู้เย็น

รอบบริการ : ทุก 24 เดือน

 

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ทำความสะอาดห้องระบบทำความเย็น

ทำความสะอาดแผงระบายความร้อนและพัดลมระบายอากาศ และในส่วนของระบบภายในอย่างทั่วถึง 

ขจัดฝุ่น และสิ่งแปลกปลอมอย่างหมดจด

ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น

ทำความสะอาดบริเวณที่มีตู้เย็นและภายนอกเพื่อให้สามารถใช้งานได้อย่างถูกสุขลักษณะ

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพสินค้า

ตรวจสอบการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจ โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการทำงานที่ผิดปกติ

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

บริการดูแลเครื่องซักผ้า

เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเสื้อผ้าของทุกคนในครอบครัว จะสะอาด และคงสีสันสดใส

รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

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ถอดประกอบและทำความสะอาด เพื่อฆ่าเชื้อ

ถอดแยกชิ้นส่วนและใช้สเปรย์ฉีดน้ำแรงดันสูงทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างทั่วถึง

 

• บริการข้างต้นเป็นบริการที่อยู่ภายใต้มาตรฐานการดูแล

• มีการถอดประกอบและทำความสะอาดหนึ่งครั้งในช่วงระยะเวลาสัญญา (เดือนที่ 36)

• การรับบริการจะเป็นไปตามรอบ

 

ทำความสะอาดถังซัก หัวฉีดไอน้ำ และฝาเครื่องซักผ้า โดยใช้น้ำยาทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าเพื่อฆ่าเชื้อ (การทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดไอน้ำจำกัดเฉพาะรุ่นที่ใช้ไอน้ำเท่านั้น)

ทำความสะอาดและเปลี่ยนตัวกรองท่อระบายน้ำ

ทำความสะอาดและเปลี่ยนตัวกรองท่อระบายน้ำเป็นระยะ ในบริเวณที่อาจมีสิ่งแปลกปลอมหรือการปนเปื้อนเกิดขึ้น

 

• มีการเปลี่ยนตัวกรองการระบายน้ำ หนึ่งครั้งสำหรับรุ่นมาตรฐาน (เดือนที่ 36)

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพสินค้า

ตรวจสอบสถานะการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ (สถานะน้ำประปา/การระบายน้ำและการทำงาน) เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างอุ่นใจตลอดเวลา โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องปัญหาในการใช้งาน

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

ได้รับน้ำยาล้างถังซักผ้าตามรอบใช้งาน

จัดส่งน้ำยาล้างถังซักผ้าสำหรับฆ่าเชื้อและทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าทุกๆ 12 เดือน

ตรวจเช็คด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

บริการดูแลเครื่องอบผ้า

เราจัดหาอะไหล่เพื่อการใช้งานที่สะดวกสบายและสะอาดหมดจด รวมถึงดูแลอย่างมืออาชีพในบริเวณจุดที่เข้าถึงยาก

รอบบริการ : ทุก 12 เดือน

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ทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

ทำความสะอาดตัวกรองอย่างละเอียดเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการใช้งานสะอาด

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้น

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้นเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการอบแห้งที่เหมาะสม

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพสินค้า

ตรวจสอบสถานะการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ (สถานะน้ำประปา/การระบายน้ำและการทำงาน) เพื่อให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างอุ่นใจตลอดเวลา โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องปัญหาในการใช้งาน

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

ได้รับตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

จัดส่งตัวกรองความปลอดภัย 2 ชั้น เมื่อครบ 36 เดือน

ตรวจเช็คด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

บริการดูแลเครื่องกรองน้ำ ดูแลอย่างพิถีพิถันแม้รายละเอียดที่มองไม่เห็น

สบายใจในทุกการใช้งาน กับน้ำดื่มที่สะอาดในทุกวัน

รอบบริการ : ทุก 6 เดือน

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ดูแลฆ่าเชื้อด้วยไฟฟ้า

ใช้ชุดฆ่าเชื้อ Electrolysis sterilization เพื่อฆ่าเชื้อตามทางเดินน้ำภายในและทางออก ด้วยไฟฟ้า*
สำหรับรุ่นที่ทำการฆ่าเชื้อด้วยอุณหภูมิสูงจะมีการฆ่าเชื้อเฉพาะท่อจ่ายน้ำโดยตรงเท่านั้น

 

*ขอบเขตของบริการข้างต้น ขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่น

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองต่อรอบ

เพื่อรักษาประสิทธิภาพการทำน้ำให้สะอาดบริสุทธิ์ ตัวกรองจะถูกเปลี่ยนฟรีตามรอบการเปลี่ยน*

 

*รอบการเปลี่ยนอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับตัวกรองและรุ่นสินค้า

ทำความสะอาดทั้งภายใน/ภายนอก

ดูแลทุกอย่างอย่างพิถีพิถันตั้งแต่การทำความสะอาดถาดรองน้ำหยดที่ยุ่งยากไปจนถึงภายนอกสินค้า

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้น และไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีที่สินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

กดปุ่มฆ่าเชื้อ

ฆ่าเชื้อในทางเดินน้ำภายในและภายนอกด้วยอุณหภูมิสูง เพียงกดปุ่ม

ได้รับไส้กรองต่อรอบใช้งาน

จัดส่งตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

เปลี่ยนไส้กรองเองได้ง่าย

เปลี่ยนตัวกรองได้อย่างง่ายดายตามที่คุณต้องการ

เชื่อมต่อด้วย LG ThinQ

ตรวจเช็กตัวกรองด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

    คำถามที่พบบ่อย

    Q.

    LG Subscribe คืออะไร

    A.

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    A.

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    เมื่อติดตั้ง: ได้รับการยกเว้นค่าธรรมเนียมการติดตั้งขั้นพื้นฐาน แต่อาจมีค่าธรรมเนียมการติดตั้งเพิ่มเติมสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์มากกว่าขั้นพิ้นฐาน
    เมื่อต้องการย้ายสถานที่ติดตั้ง: หากจำเป็นต้องติดตั้งใหม่ อาจมีค่าธรรมเนียมในการรื้อถอน ค่าขนส่ง และค่าติดตั้งใหม่

    หากคุณมีคำถามเพิ่มเติม โปรดติดต่อ Call Center 02-057-5757 (บริการทุกวัน 8:00 - 18:00)

    Q.

    สามารถยกเลิกสัญญาได้เมื่อไร?

    A.

    ผู้เช่าซื้อมีสิทธิ์บอกเลิกสัญญานับตั้งแต่วันที่ติดตั้งหรือวันที่ได้รับมอบทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อไปยังผู้ให้เช่าซื้อ ทั้งนี้ ทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อต้องอยู่สภาพสมบูรณ์เช่นเดียวกับขณะส่งมอบ หากการบอกเลิกสัญญาเป็นไปโดยไม่มีเหตุผลอันสมควรและไม่ได้เกิดจากความชำรุดบกพร่องของทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อ ผู้เช่าซื้อต้องชำระค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการติดตั้งสินค้าหรือทรัพย์สินที่เช่าซื้อ

    หากคุณมีคำถามเพิ่มเติม โปรดติดต่อ Call Center 02-057-5757 (บริการทุกวัน 8:00 - 18:00)

    Q.

    กรรมสิทธิ์ของสินค้าเป็นอย่างไร?

    A.

    ในระหว่างการเช่าซื้อตามสัญญานี้ ผู้ให้เช่าซื้อยังเป็นเจ้าของกรรมสิทธิ์ในทรัพย์สิน กรรมสิทธิ์จะเป็นของผู้เช่าเมื่อครบอายุสัญญา

    Q.

    สามารถชำระค่าบริการด้วยวิธีใดได้บ้าง?

    A.

    สามารถชำระได้ด้วยบัตรเครดิต บัตรเดบิต และการหักบัญชีอัตโนมัติ

    กรณีของบัตรเดบิต ในขณะนี้มีเพียงธนาคารกสิกรไทย และธนาคารกรุงเทพ เท่านั้นที่ชำระค่าบริการได้ ในการสมัครไม่ต้องใช้แบบฟอร์ม ใช้เพียงแค่ OTP

    กรณีของการหักบัญชีอัตโนมัติ ในขณะนี้มีเพียงธนาคารกสิกรไทย และธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์เท่านั้นที่ชำระค่าบริการได้

    ธนาคารแบบฟอร์มกระดาษแบบฟอร์มออนไลน์

    (E-Consent Form)

    กสิกรไทย-
    ไทยพาณิชย์

    หากคุณมีคำถามเพิ่มเติม โปรดติดต่อ Call Center 02-057-5757 (บริการทุกวัน 8:00 - 18:00)

    แบนเนอร์เชิญชวนให้สมัครสมาชิก LG Member เพื่อรับของรางวัลและสิทธิพิเศษมากขึ้น พร้อมภาพผู้คนยิ้มแย้มและปุ่ม “สมัครเลย” สีแดง

    แบนเนอร์เชิญชวนให้สมัครสมาชิก LG Member เพื่อรับของรางวัลและสิทธิพิเศษมากขึ้น พร้อมภาพผู้คนยิ้มแย้มและปุ่ม “สมัครเลย” สีแดง

    สมัคร LG Member

    สมัครเลยตอนนี้ เพื่อรับสิทธิพิเศษเฉพาะ LG Member เท่านั้น!

    สมัคร LG Member สมัครเลย