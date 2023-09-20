Business Warranty

HVAC Warranty

The Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions Technical Service Department at LG Electronics UK Ltd endeavours to provide world class assistance to help keep your LGE air conditioning and /or heat pump systems operating in all situations throughout the year.

We do this by partnering with well established and experienced distributors and hold regular technical product training courses for installers across the UK. Everyone who has attended a training course will receive a certificate and an individual unique number.

Air Conditioning Warranty

Product Category, Basic Warranty, Extended warranty, Remarks Product Category Basic Warranty Extended Warranty Remarks Multi V VRF systems 3 Years 5 Years Must be serviced biannually Multi Split System 3 Years 5 Years Must be serviced biannually Single Split (RAC) 3 Years 5 Years 10 year compressor part only warranty.

Must be serviced biannually

Warranty Conditions To obtain extended warranty the installer / installation company must have attended the relevant LG product training course and hold a valid FGAS certificate.

For Multi V VRF systems, pre-commissioning and post commissioning documentation needs to be provided along with an LG LATS HVAC report within 30 days of the system commissioning which must be carried out by a certified LGE product engineer or be commissioned by a LGE Technical member of staff.

For Multi Split and Single Split air conditioning system the system will have 5 years warranty from date of commissioning if installed by a LG certified trained installer.

Heating Product Warranty

Product Category, Basic Warranty, Extended warranty, Remarks Product Category Basic Warranty Extended Warranty Remarks Therma V (AWHP) 1 Year 3 years – 7 years Must be serviced biannually

Warranty Conditions To qualify for 3 years basic warranty LGE must receive the product commissioning sheet and a system diagram. If no paperwork is received the system will only have the standard 1 year manufactures warranty.

For 7 years warranty, LGE must receive the product commissioning sheet, the LATS Therma V report (if operating on R410 refrigerant) and MCS submittal document if applicable.

A system diagram will need to be sent and the installation must include a Hydraulics separation. A magnetic filter and a flow indicator is highly recommended. All paperwork must be received within 30 days of the system commissioning.

Product not covered by LG Warranty Claims resulting from incorrect installation, poor maintenance or misuse are outside the scope of product warranty.

Products that have been delivered incorrectly or damaged in transit are dealt with by the sales department and not under warranty claims. You should notify your distributor immediately as they are subject to a separate procedure.

For ordering spare parts outside of the warranty period contact the Technical Service Department or email aircon.spares@lge.com

Contact your for a copy of the warranty policy.