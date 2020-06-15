We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
มาตรการป้องกันCovid-19จาก LG Serviceการ์ดห้ามตก
06/15/2020
แม้สถานการณ์เริ่มดี มีการคลายล็อกดาวน์แต่แอลจียังคง
รักษามาตรการ ป้องกัน Covid-19 อย่างเข้มข้น
✅ ก่อนเริ่มงาน ตรวจวัดอุณหภูมิร่างกายพนักงาน
✅ ก่อนปฏิบัติงาน สวมหน้ากากอนามัยตลอดเวลาปฏิบัติงาน และทำความสะอาดมือ
✅ หลังปฏิบัติงาน ทำความสะอาดมือ และสินค้า
ด้วยความห่วงใย LG Service
#LGLifesGood #การ์ดห้ามตก #Covid19
