ลดทันที 50% สำหรับ Accessories " LG Puricare Wearable MASK "
02/28/2023
ข้อเสนอดีๆ ประจำเดือนมีนาคม ลดทันที 50% สำหรับลูกค้าที่ซื้อ Accessories LG Puricare Wearable Mask
รายละเอียด
- ซื้อ 2 ชิ้น ลด 50% Accessories Gen 1, Gen 2 (สามารถคละได้ )
- สงวนสิทธิ์ ลูกค้า 1 ท่าน ได้ 2 สิทธิ์เท่านั้น
- เฉพาะลูกค้าที่ Walk in หรือ นัดรับที่ศูนย์บริการแอลจีเท่านั้น
- เริ่ม 1-31 มีนาคม 2566
สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ Line LG Official Account ไอดี @lgthailand
