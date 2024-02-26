Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
จุดเด่น webOS คืออะไร หน้าจอหลักและแอป เกมและไลฟ์สไตล์ โปรโมชัน

เปลี่ยนประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวีให้เป็นแบบเฉพาะของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge,

AI Chatbot, AI magic remote และ Quick Cards

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเปิดตัว

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot และการจดจำเสียงพูดด้วย AI มีให้บริการเฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทีวีใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปี

ใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณลักษณะและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันส่ายขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วย webOS Re:New Program ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*webOS Re:New Program รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในช่วงห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัปเดตและกำหนดการของคุณลักษณะ แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

My Profile

พื้นที่ของคุณมีไว้สำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ

ด้วย My Profile คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์สำหรับสมาชิกแต่ละคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทุกคนจะได้รับหน้าจอหลักส่วนตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเอง

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างและแสดงได้ 10 โปรไฟล์บนหน้าจอหลัก

Quick Card

ใช้ทางลัดไปยังรายการโปรดของคุณ

เพียงคลิกเดียว Quick Card พาคุณไปยังจุดที่คุณต้องการในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศูนย์กลางเกม เพลย์ลิสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**คุณลักษณะ เมนู และแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

Sports Portal

พื้นที่สำหรับแฟนกีฬา

ดำดิ่งสู่ความมันส์จาก Sports Portal ศูนย์รวมกีฬาที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด พร้อมเกมถ่ายทอดสด ไฮไลท์การแข่งขัน ตารางลีก และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายบนหน้าจอเดียว

Sports Alert

ไม่พลาดการยิงประตูอีกต่อไป

ตั้งค่า Sports Alert ให้กับทีมโปรดของคุณและรับการเตือนเกี่ยวกับการแข่งขันที่กำลังจะมาถึง การแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับการทำประตู

และผลคะแนนหลังจบเกม

Sports Mode

ประตูและการจ่ายบอลที่เฉียบคมและชัดเจน

เปลี่ยนไปเป็น Sports Mode เพื่อปรับภาพให้เหมาะกับกีฬาทั้งด้านความสว่าง คอนทราสต์ เสียง และการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นที่เหมาะสม

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**บริการและลีกที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ

***จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

****ฟังก์ชัน Sports Alert ให้บริการเกี่ยวกับทีมและผู้เล่นที่ลงทะเบียนเท่านั้นผ่าน My Team เท่านั้น 

Multi View

เพิ่มมุมมองของคุณ เพิ่มความสนุกของคุณ

เมื่อหน้าจอเดียวไม่พอ ให้แบ่งเป็น 2-4 ส่วน ใช้ทีวีของคุณเป็นจอภาพคู่สำหรับพีซีของคุณ หรือเพิ่มหน้าจอเพื่อค้นหาบนเว็บและดูใน PiP ในเวลาเดียวกัน

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงบนทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน

***รองรับโหมด 2 หน้าจอ / 4 หน้าจอแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและประเทศ (โหมดหน้าจอ 3&4 มีเฉพาะในซีรีส์ M4 และ G4 เท่านั้น)

AI Picture Wizard

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

*AI Picture Wizard สามารถใช้ได้ใน OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

Always Ready

ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้บริการเสมอ

แม้ว่าทีวีจะปิดอยู่ ก็ถามข้อมูล เช่น เวลา, สภาพอากาศ, Sports Alert และการอัปเดตใน Google Calendar ได้ ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้ความช่วยเหลือเสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง 

**คุณลักษณะ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

LG เมจิกรีโมทที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีชมพูนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ มีสัญญาณสีชมพูมาจากรีโมทโดยมีกรอบคำพูดสีชมพูอยู่ด้านบนเมจิกรีโมท LG

AI Magic Remote

ความมหัศจรรย์ในมือคุณ

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ เมจิกรีโมท LG ปลดล็อกฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะของ LG TV ด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือผ่านการจดจำเสียงพูดด้วย AI สำหรับการเปลี่ยนช่องหรือแนะนำเนื้อหาเมื่อคุณพูดใส่ไมโครโฟน

*การสนับสนุน ฟังก์ชั่นและคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ของเมจิกรีโมท อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้จะเป็นรุ่นเดียวกันก็ตาม

**จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

***การจดจำเสียงพูดด้วย AI มีให้บริการเฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

LG TV แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์เกี่ยวกับสุนัข, การแสดงสุนัข, สารคดี, การพักผ่อน, แอนิเมชันเกี่ยวกับสัตว์ ที่ด้านหน้า LG TV นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

AI Concierge

รายการโปรดของคุณที่บริการของคุณ

AI Concierge รู้จักคุณผ่านประวัติการค้นหาของคุณ และแนะนำเนื้อหาและคำสำคัญที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า รวมถึง 'สำหรับคุณ' 'แนะนำ' 'กำลังมาแรงตอนนี้' และ 'เคล็ดลับ'

*'สำหรับคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาหลักของตนเท่านั้น

**คำแนะนำคำหลักอิงตามประวัติการค้นหา และจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

ภาพก่อนและหลังของ LG TV แสดงอยู่เคียงข้างกัน หน้าจอ ก่อน มีรูปภาพสีเข้มพร้อมป๊อปอัป AI Help Desk ผู้ใช้เขียนในแชทว่า "หน้าจอมืด" มีคำตอบว่า “สวัสดี ดูเหมือนว่าจะมีปัญหากับหน้าจอ” ฉันจะรีบแก้ไขให้ เมื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการตั้งค่าหน้าจอ คุณสามารถรับชมบนหน้าจอที่สว่างและชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้นได้" ผู้ใช้คลิกที่ปุ่ม เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ หน้าจอ หลัง ให้ภาพที่สว่างและชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น ป๊อปอัปแชทของ AI Help Desk เขียนว่า “กำลังเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการตั้งค่าหน้าจอ โหมดภาพ = สดใส การประหยัดพลังงาน = สูงสุด การลดแสงสีฟ้า = เปิด การตั้งค่าเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเสร็จสมบูรณ์"

Accessibility

AI Chatbot
ช่วยให้ทีวีเข้าถึงผู้คนได้มากขึ้น

LG TV เหมาะสำหรับทุกคนด้วยความช่วยเหลืออันชาญฉลาดจาก AI Chatbot ในตัว และเมนูเข้าถึงด่วนที่ช่วยให้คุณควบคุมการตั้งค่า Accessibility ทั้งหมดของทีวีได้อย่างง่ายดาย

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ

***จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

****AI Chatbot มีให้บริการเฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

Room to Room Share

พกพาความบันเทิงของคุณไปได้ทุกที่

ย้ายห้องและใช้ต่อจากที่ค้างไว้ได้เลย Room to room share ให้คุณรับชมทีวีในห้องนั่งเล่นและเชื่อมต่อด้านนอกจากห้องนอนของคุณด้วยเสียงพร้อมท์ง่ายๆ

*สามารถซิงค์ได้เฉพาะ TVs ที่เชื่อมต่อกับ WiFi AP เดียวกัน

**บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ และอุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงที่รองรับก็อาจแตกต่างกัน

***ความเข้ากันได้ในการส่งและรับจะแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น 

****ทีวีรุ่นที่สามารถส่งเนื้อหาได้ ได้แก่ LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4 และ C4 และ LG QNED95Q และ QNED99T

*****สมาร์ททีวีของ LG ทุกรุ่นที่เปิดตัวตั้งแต่ปี 2020 เป็นต้นไปสามารถรับเนื้อหาได้ 

Home Hub

ควบคุมบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณจากที่เดียว

Home Hub ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมระบบนิเวศอัจฉริยะของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นจากทีวี รวมถึงอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ IoT เช่น ระบบไฟอัจฉริยะ ระบบทำความร้อน การระบายอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ ฯลฯ

*LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ 'Matter' Wi-Fi บริการและคุณลักษณะที่รองรับ 'Matter' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

**การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่ต้องมีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถใช้ได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI และ alpha 11 AI เท่านั้น อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

***บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

LG TV ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น มีรูปสิงโตและลูกสิงโตอยู่ ชายคนหนึ่งนั่งอยู่เบื้องหน้าโดยมีสมาร์ทโฟนอยู่ในมือซึ่งมีรูปสิงโตเหมือนกัน กราฟิกของแถบโค้งสีแดงนีออนสามแถบจะแสดงเหนือสมาร์ทโฟนโดยชี้ไปที่ทีวี

Mobile Connectivity

ส่งแอปของคุณไปยังทีวีโดยตรง

ดูเนื้อหาจาก iPhone หรืออุปกรณ์ Android ของคุณบนหน้าจอ LG TV ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย Apple AirPlay และ Chromecast ในตัว

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'Matter' บริการและคุณลักษณะที่รองรับ 'Matter' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ 

*****บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 และ B4 ตั้งเรียงกันเป็นแนวตัดกับฉากหลังสีดำพร้อมการไล่ระดับสีที่ละเอียดอ่อน มีสัญลักษณ์ "OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกเป็นเวลา 11 ปี" ในภาพ ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบระบุว่า: "แหล่งที่มา: Omdia การจัดส่งหน่วยสินค้าปี 2013 ถึง 2023 ผลลัพธ์มิใช่การรับรองจาก LG Electronics การให้ความไว้วางใจผลลัพธ์เหล่านี้ถือเป็นความเสี่ยงของบุคคลภายนอกเอง เข้าชม https://www.omdia.com/ สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม"

LG OLED รุ่นใหม่หมด

11 ปีผ่านไป ก็ยังครองตำแหน่ง

11 ปีผ่านไป ก็ยังครองตำแหน่ง อ่านข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม