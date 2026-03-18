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ทีวี 65" LG UHD 65UA845ZPSA และ ซาวด์บาร์ S20A

ทีวี 65" LG UHD 65UA845ZPSA และ ซาวด์บาร์ S20A

65UA845ZPSA.S20A
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี UHD และ ซาวด์บาร์ S20A (65UA845ZPSA.S20A)
มุมมอง 30 องศา
มุมมอง 45 องศา
มุมมอง -45 องศา
มุมมอง -30 องศา
มุมมองเปอร์สเปคทีฟ
มุมมองขอบ
ยืนดู
วิวด้านข้าง
มุมมองด้านหลังของทีวี
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองระยะใกล้ของพอร์ต
ภายในบ้านที่ดูมีรสนิยม มีการงานศิลปะแสดงอยู่มากมาย ตรงกลางบนผนังมี LG TV ที่แสดงงานศิลปะอยู่บนหน้าจอ ทีวีดูเหมือนภาพวาดในพิพิธภัณฑ์
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี UHD และ ซาวด์บาร์ S20A (65UA845ZPSA.S20A)
มุมมอง 30 องศา
มุมมอง 45 องศา
มุมมอง -45 องศา
มุมมอง -30 องศา
มุมมองเปอร์สเปคทีฟ
มุมมองขอบ
ยืนดู
วิวด้านข้าง
มุมมองด้านหลังของทีวี
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองระยะใกล้ของพอร์ต
ภายในบ้านที่ดูมีรสนิยม มีการงานศิลปะแสดงอยู่มากมาย ตรงกลางบนผนังมี LG TV ที่แสดงงานศิลปะอยู่บนหน้าจอ ทีวีดูเหมือนภาพวาดในพิพิธภัณฑ์

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Active HDR รองรับภาพ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG
  • α7 AI Processor 4K Gen 8 ชิปประมวลผลยกระดับภาพ 4K
  • 4K Super Upscaling ยกระดับความคมชัดของภาพ 4K
  • webOS 25 สมาร์ททีวีใช้งานง่ายมี AI ที่เข้าใจคุณ
  • AI Magic Remote รีโมทใช้สะดวกเสมือนเม้าส์ไร้สาย
เพิ่มเติม
Products in this Bundle: 2
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี UHD UA75 โลโก้ LG UHD Al ที่มุมบน ทีวี LG UHD แสดงพื้นผิวสีสดใสที่รวมกัน 65ua845zpsa

65UA845ZPSA

ทีวี 65" LG UHD AI UA84 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น 65UA845ZPSA
การ์ด USP: ออกแบบมาเพื่อมอบเสียงที่คมชัดและสมดุล

S20A

LG ซาวด์บาร์ รุ่น S20A
โลโก้ iF Design Award Winner

ผู้ชนะ' รางวัล IF Design Award

ตรา CES Innovation Awards สำหรับการเป็น 2025 Honoree

CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์

โลโก้ AVForums Editor's Choice สำหรับ LG webOS 24 ในฐานะ Best Smart TV System 2024/2025

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 ยังคงมอบประสบการณ์สมาร์ททีวีที่ทันสมัย รวดเร็ว ใช้งานง่าย ทั้งยังเป็นสิ่งใหม่และเป็นระเบียบ"

*รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES ขึ้นอยู่กับเอกสารอธิบายที่ส่งให้กับคณะกรรมการตัดสิน CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของการส่งหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใด ๆ ที่ทำขึ้นและไม่ได้ทดสอบรายการที่ได้รับรางวัล

LG UHD TV นั่งทํามุมเล็กน้อยหันไปทางซ้ายและแสดงให้เห็นหินอ่อนหลากสีสันที่วางอยู่ในสีชมพู สีน้ําเงิน และสีม่วงที่แตกต่างกัน โลโก้โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 7 4K ฝังอยู่ที่มุมล่างขวาของทีวี โลโก้ของ LG UHD AI อยู่ที่มุมล่างซ้าย ข้อความยังสามารถมองเห็นได้ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดยโปรเซสเซอร์ LG alpha AI

LG UHD TV นั่งทํามุมเล็กน้อยหันไปทางซ้ายและแสดงให้เห็นหินอ่อนหลากสีสันที่วางอยู่ในสีชมพู สีน้ําเงิน และสีม่วงที่แตกต่างกัน โลโก้โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 7 4K ฝังอยู่ที่มุมล่างขวาของทีวี โลโก้ของ LG UHD AI อยู่ที่มุมล่างซ้าย ข้อความยังสามารถมองเห็นได้ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดยโปรเซสเซอร์ LG alpha AI

ชมทุกรายละเอียดอย่างคมชัดไร้ที่ติ

ความคมชัดภาพwebOS for AILG Gallery+ดีไซน์คุณภาพเสียงความบันเทิง

พบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 7 Gen8 ที่ทรงพลังและชาญฉลาด

การประมวลผลที่เร็วขึ้นจากโปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 7 Gen8 ให้คุณภาพของภาพ 4K พร้อมความคมชัดและความลึกที่ดีขึ้นกว่าเดิม

โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 7 AI Gen8 จะสว่างขึ้นเป็นสีเหลืองและสายฟ้าหลากสีสันที่พุ่งออกมา

*เปรียบเทียบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Smart TV alpha 5 Gen6 ระดับเริ่มต้นในปีเดียวกันตามการเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลจําเพาะภายใน

การอัปสเกล 4K Super ทำให้ทุกเฟรมมีชีวิตชีวา

โปรเซสเซอร์อันทรงพลังของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มความละเอียดให้มีคุณภาพดั้งเดิม เพลิดเพลินไปกับความละเอียด ความสว่าง และความคมชัดที่เพิ่มขึ้นของ 4K Super Upscaling

ก่อนและหลังการเปรียบเทียบว่า LG 4K Super Upscaling ปรับปรุงคุณภาพของภาพอย่างไร แผงสองแผงแสดงภาพเดียวกันของนกหลากสีสันที่นั่งอยู่บนกิ่งไม้ในป่าแผงทางด้านขวาจางหายไป

*คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่อัปสเกลจะแตกต่างกันไปตามความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

HDR10 Pro

สีสันและความสว่างที่สดใสทําให้ความละเอียดของหน้าจอสูงขึ้นอีกขั้น กระโดดไปสู่คุณภาพของภาพที่สูงขึ้นด้วยคอนทราสต์ที่คมชัดยิ่งขึ้น

ภาพถ่ายของเด็กผู้หญิงในเสื้อกันหนาวสีแดงแยกตรงกลางเพื่อแสดงด้านซ้ายใน SDR และด้านขวาใน HDR10 Pro ด้านขวาของภาพมีความคมชัดและตัดกันมากกว่าเมื่อเทียบกับด้านซ้ายของภาพ

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยอิงจากคุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

LG AI TV เจเนอเรชันถัดไป

AI Magic Remote เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ AI

ควบคุมทีวีของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทเมจิก AI โดยไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์เพิ่มเติม! ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวและล้อเลื่อน ให้ชี้และคลิกเพื่อใช้เหมือนเมาส์ลมหรือเพียงแค่พูดเพื่อรับคําสั่งเสียง

LG AI Magic Remote กับพื้นหลังนามธรรม ปุ่ม AI จะถูกไฮไลต์ มีการแสดง UI แบบกราฟิกพร้อมไอคอนว่าปุ่ม AI ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าถึงฟังก์ชัน AI ต่างๆ ได้อย่างไร บริการดังกล่าวประกอบด้วย AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard และ AI Sound Wizard ฟังก์ชันการทํางานที่เหมือนเมาส์จะถูกแสดงเมื่อเคอร์เซอร์ปรากฏเหนืออินเทอร์เฟซ ซึ่งแสดงให้เห็นว่ารีโมทมีการควบคุมที่ง่ายขึ้นอย่างไร

*การออกแบบ ความพร้อมใช้งาน และฟังก์ชันของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้ในรุ่นเดียวกัน

*คุณสมบัติบางอย่างอาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

*การจดจําเสียง AI มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

ครอบครัวสี่คนมารวมตัวกันรอบ ๆ ทีวี LG AI วงกลมจะปรากฏขึ้นรอบ ๆ บุคคลที่ถือรีโมทที่แสดงชื่อของพวกเขา สิ่งนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Voice ID จดจําลายเซ็นเสียงของผู้ใช้แต่ละคนได้อย่างไร อินเทอร์เฟซ webOS จากนั้นแสดงให้เห็นว่า AI เปลี่ยนบัญชีโดยอัตโนมัติและแนะนําเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคลอย่างไร

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID จดจําเสียงเฉพาะตัวที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน และให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลทันทีที่คุณพูด

*เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจํากัดอาจแสดงขึ้นขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

*การรองรับ Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ และมีให้บริการในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป

*ใช้งานได้กับแอปที่รองรับบัญชี Voice ID เท่านั้น

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอทีวี LG UHD ที่แสดงวิธีการทํางานของ AI Search หน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามว่ามีเกมกีฬาใดบ้าง การค้นหา AI ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อความแจ้งให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอทีวี LG UHD ที่แสดงวิธีการทํางานของ AI Search หน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามว่ามีเกมกีฬาใดบ้าง การค้นหา AI ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อความแจ้งให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot

AI Search

ถามอะไรก็ได้กับทีวี AI ของคุณ ทีวีจะจดจําเสียงของคุณและให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลตามที่คุณถามทันที คุณยังสามารถรับโซลูชันเพิ่มเติมด้วย Microsoft Copilot ได้อีกด้วย

*AI Search พร้อมใช้งานบนทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

*สหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลีใช้โมเดล LLM 

*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

เนื้อหาไซไฟกําลังเล่นบนหน้าจอทีวี LG UHD บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้ส่งข้อความถึงแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอวิธีแก้ปัญหาตามคําขอ ฉากทั้งหมดยังแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ด้านหนึ่งมืดกว่า อีกด้านหนึ่งสว่างขึ้น แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้กับผู้ใช้โดยอัตโนมัติได้อย่างไร

เนื้อหาไซไฟกําลังเล่นบนหน้าจอทีวี LG UHD บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้ส่งข้อความถึงแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอวิธีแก้ปัญหาตามคําขอ ฉากทั้งหมดยังแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ด้านหนึ่งมืดกว่า อีกด้านหนึ่งสว่างขึ้น แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้กับผู้ใช้โดยอัตโนมัติได้อย่างไร

AI Chatbot

โต้ตอบกับ AI Chatbot ผ่าน AI Magic Remote ของคุณและจัดการกับข้อกังวลทั้งหมดตั้งแต่การกําหนดการตั้งค่าไปจนถึงการแก้ไขปัญหา AI สามารถเข้าใจเจตนาของผู้ใช้และจะให้วิธีแก้ปัญหาได้ทันที

*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต 

*AI Chatbot มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตน 

*สามารถเชื่อมโยงแชทบอท AI กับฝ่ายบริการลูกค้าได้

LG AI Magic Remote หน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG บนหน้าจอเป็นคําทักทายส่วนบุคคลจาก LG AI พร้อมคําหลักที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการดูของผู้ใช้ ข้างรีโมทมีไอคอนและป้ายกํากับที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว

LG AI Magic Remote หน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG บนหน้าจอเป็นคําทักทายส่วนบุคคลจาก LG AI พร้อมคําหลักที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการดูของผู้ใช้ ข้างรีโมทมีไอคอนและป้ายกํากับที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว

AI Concierge

กดปุ่ม AI บนรีโมทของคุณเบาๆ เพียงครั้งเดียวจะเป็นการเปิด AI Concierge ซึ่งให้คีย์เวิร์ดและคําแนะนําที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการรับชมของคุณ

*เมนูและแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

*เมนูที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างกันเมื่อวางจําหน่าย

*คําแนะนําคีย์เวิร์ดจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

หน้าจอของผู้ใช้ที่ผ่านกระบวนการปรับแต่ง AI Picture Wizard ชุดรูปภาพจะแสดงโดยเน้นการเลือกของผู้ใช้ ไอคอนโหลดจะปรากฏขึ้นและภาพแนวนอนจะแสดงให้ปรับปรุงจากซ้ายไปขวา

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

หน้าจอของผู้ใช้ที่ผ่านกระบวนการปรับแต่ง AI Sound Wizard กําลังเลือกชุดไอคอนคลิปเสียง แสดงนักร้องแจ๊สและผู้เล่นแซกโซโฟน คลื่นเสียงที่แสดงถึงเสียงส่วนบุคคลที่เคลื่อนไหวทั่วทั้งภาพ

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

เลือกเสียงที่คุณชอบจากคลิปเสียงที่มีให้เลือกหลากหลาย AI จะสร้างโปรไฟล์เสียงที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณจากพารามิเตอร์กว่า 40 ล้านรายการ

โลโก้และชื่อโปรแกรม webOS Re:New พร้อมป้ายผู้ได้รับรางวัล CES Innovation Awards 2025 อยู่ใกล้ๆ

โลโก้และชื่อโปรแกรม webOS Re:New พร้อมป้ายผู้ได้รับรางวัล CES Innovation Awards 2025 อยู่ใกล้ๆ

อัปเกรดใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปีด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ที่ได้รับรางวัล

รับประโยชน์จากคุณสมบัติและซอฟต์แวร์ล่าสุดด้วยการอัปเกรดรายปี ผู้ได้รับรางวัลนวัตกรรม CES สําหรับหมวดหมู่ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ รู้สึกปลอดภัยเมื่อรู้ว่า webOS รักษาความเป็นส่วนตัวและข้อมูลของคุณให้ปลอดภัย

*webOS Re:New Program ใช้กับทีวี OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD ปี 2025

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในช่วงห้าปี เกณฑ์คือ webOS เวอร์ชันที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกําหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนจนถึงต้นปี

*การอัปเดตและกําหนดการสําหรับคุณสมบัติ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

*มีการอัปเกรดสําหรับ OLED ปี 2022 และรุ่น UHD ปี 2023 ขึ้นไป

มาดูว่า LG AI TV ทำอะไรให้คุณได้บ้าง!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot และ AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

LG Gallery+ ช่วยให้คุณรังสรรค์พื้นที่ได้ในแบบที่คุณโปรดปราน

เปลี่ยนหน้าจอให้กลายเป็นแคนวาสที่มีชีวิตชีวา ด้วยผลงานศิลปะกว่า 100 ชิ้น ทิวทัศน์สมจริงสุดตระการตา และวิดีโอที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศ อัปเดตคลังเนื้อหาเป็นประจำ ช่วยเติมเต็มบรรยากาศให้บ้านให้มีชีวิตชีวา แม้ในเวลาที่ไม่ได้ดูทีวี

*เนื้อหาที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ

*เนื้อหาที่ให้บริการ อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้

ปรับเปลี่ยนพื้นที่ของคุณในรูปแบบต่างๆ ได้อย่างไม่สิ้นสุด

ปรับแต่งแกลเลอรีในบ้านให้ตรงใจ ด้วยเพลง ภาพ และสิ่งอื่นๆ ที่คุณเลือกเอง เลือกสิ่งที่ต้องการแสดงบนทีวี ตามความชอบในขณะนั้น

ซิงก์เพลงและภาพเข้ากับอารมณ์ของคุณ

จับคู่เสียงเพลงกับภาพ เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศในแบบที่คุณต้องการ เลือกเพลงที่ตั้งเอาไว้ล่วงหน้า หรือจะเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์มือถือของคุณผ่าน Bluetooth เพื่อเล่นเพลงที่คุณเลือกเองก็ได้

คำแนะนำวิธีการตั้งค่า LG TV เพื่อเล่นเพลงสร้างบรรยากาศให้เข้ากับภาพบนหน้าจอ
LG TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนัง มีโทรศัพท์มือถืออยู่ด้านหน้า มีการแสดงขั้นตอนการตั้งค่า Google Photos บน LG TV

LG TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนัง มีโทรศัพท์มือถืออยู่ด้านหน้า มีการแสดงขั้นตอนการตั้งค่า Google Photos บน LG TV

เข้าถึง Google Photos เพื่อแสดงภาพความทรงจำของคุณบนหน้าจอ

เชื่อมต่อบัญชี Google Photos ของคุณเข้ากับทีวีได้อย่างสะดวก เพียงแค่ใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือของคุณ ปรับเปลี่ยนพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายๆ โดยใช้เนื้อหาจากคลังรูปภาพของคุณเอง

*คุณลักษณะนี้จะทำงานเมื่อคุณลงชื่อเข้าใช้บัญชี Google Photos และมีรูปภาพในแอปอย่างน้อย 10 รูป 

มีบอร์ดข้อมูลปรากฏอยู่บน LG TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนัง แสดงฟังก์ชันการทำงานต่างๆ ตั้งแต่ข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ, Sports Alert, ตารางรายการทีวี, Home Hub และ Google Calendar

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

รับข้อมูลข่าวสารล่าสุดด้วยแดชบอร์ดส่วนตัวแบบครบวงจร

ดูข้อมูลสำคัญได้อย่างรวดเร็ว รับข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ, Sports Alert, ดู Google Calendar, และยังสามารถตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนสำหรับ Home Hub, การจองรับชมรายการโปรด และอื่นๆ ได้อีกด้วย

การเข้าถึง Google Calendar ต้องใช้บัญชี Google

การตั้งค่าอัจฉริยะจะปรับให้เข้ากับตามสภาพแวดล้อมของคุณที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไป

Always Ready

ในขณะที่ประหยัดพลังงาน คุณยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินและจัดแสดงงานศิลปะที่คุณเลือกหรือรูปภาพที่คุณคัดสรรเองได้ผ่าน Gallery+ เมื่อทีวีปิดอยู่ ทำให้ทีวีกลายเป็นแคนวาสดิจิทัล

AI Brightness Control

เซนเซอร์ในตัวทีวีของคุณจะตรวจจับแสงและปรับความสว่างหน้าจอให้เหมาะสม เพื่อการรับชมได้อย่างเหมาะสมในทุกสภาพแสง

เซ็นเซอร์จับความเคลื่อนไหว

การตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวช่วยให้ทีวีของคุณตอบสนองได้อย่างชาญฉลาด โดยจะสลับโหมดตามว่าคุณอยู่ใกล้หรือไม่

*เซนเซอร์ความสว่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น

*เซนเซอร์จับความเคลื่อนไหวมีเฉพาะในรุ่น M5 และ G5 เท่านั้น 

รีโมททีวีหน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG พร้อม Home Hub ฟังก์ชันและการควบคุมทั้งหมดบนอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะอื่นๆ จะแสดงขึ้น

Home Hub แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสําหรับบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณ

จัดการเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านต่างๆ ของ LG ได้อย่างราบรื่น ควบคู่ไปกับอุปกรณ์ Google Home และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สัมผัสความสะดวกสบายสูงสุดในการควบคุมบ้านทั้งหลังผ่านแดชบอร์ดเดียวที่ใช้งานง่าย

*LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'Matter' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'Matter' อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสําหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรผ่านแอพมือถือ ThinQ 

*การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่ต้องใช้รีโมทคอนโทรลทําได้เฉพาะกับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI และโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI เท่านั้น อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

AI Sound Pro ปรับแต่งเสียงเพื่อผลลัพธ์ทรงพลัง

*ต้องเปิดใช้งาน AI Clear Sound ผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

*เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมการฟัง

ยกระดับซาวด์เสียงคุณด้วย LG TV และ LG Soundbar

*สามารถซื้อซาวด์บาร์แยกต่างหากได้ 

*Soundbar Mode Control อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น

*โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ทำการซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต 

*รุ่นลำโพง Soundbar ที่สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับทีวีได้จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ

*การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV สามารถใช้งานได้เฉพาะบางคุณลักษณะเท่านั้น

ค้นหา LG Soundbars ที่ใช่สําหรับทีวีของคุณ

*คุณสมบัติอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น โปรดดูหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละหน้าสําหรับข้อมูลจําเพาะโดยละเอียด

Ultra Big TV

ดูภาพยนตร์ กีฬา และเกมโปรดทั้งหมดของคุณบน LG Ultra Big TV ดําดิ่งสู่ความละเอียดสูงบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่

ทีวี LG พร้อมหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ที่น่าประทับใจติดตั้งบนผนังเหนือ LG Soundbar ในห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์โมเดิร์น

*UA84 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว และนิ้วอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ

เติมแต่งความทันสมัยด้วยดีไซน์ที่เพรียวบาง เข้ากับพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างลงตัว

ทีวี LG UHD ติดตั้งบนผนังเหนือ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นที่ทันสมัย LG UHD TV แสดงให้เห็นพื้นหลังที่มีสีสัน

*Slim Design ใช้ได้กับ UA84 ขนาด 65/55/50/43 นิ้ว

คนในห้องนั่งเล่นถือโทรศัพท์ บนโทรศัพท์มีไอคอนส่งสัญญาณที่แสดงว่าหน้าจอโทรศัพท์กําลังถูกสะท้อนบนทีวี บนทีวีเป็นเกมบาสเก็ตบอลด้านข้างเป็นหน้าจอกระจกแสดงสถิติผู้เล่น

เพิ่มความสนุกให้สูงสุด ใช้หลายหน้าจอด้วย Multi View

ใช้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากทีวีของคุณด้วย Multi View มิเรอร์อุปกรณ์ของคุณผ่าน Google Cast และ AirPlay แบ่งหน้าจอของคุณออกเป็นสองมุมมองแยกกันเพื่อความบันเทิงหลายหน้าจอที่ราบรื่น

*การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน 

*Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*การรองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit และ Google Cast อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

หน้าจอหลักของ LG Channels แสดงเนื้อหาที่หลากหลายที่มีอยู่ในทีวี LG

สตรีมเนื้อหาที่หลากหลาย ฟรี

บริการสตรีมมิ่งสุดพิเศษของ LG LG Channels นําเสนอช่องถ่ายทอดสดและออนดีมานด์ให้เลือกมากมายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัสฟรี

*เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

ไอคอนที่แตกต่างกันสามไอคอนที่แสดงให้เห็นว่าสามารถใช้ช่อง LG ได้อย่างไรโดยไม่ต้องสมัครสมาชิก ชําระเงิน หรือตั้งค่ากล่องด้านบนของอุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วง

ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย ไม่มีสัญญา ไม่มีสายเคเบิล

สิ่งที่คุณต้องทําคือปรับจูนและเริ่มรับชมโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเกี่ยวกับค่าใช้จ่ายแอบแฝงหรือการติดตั้งกล่องรับสัญญาณ

Gaming Portal เปลี่ยนทีวีของคุณให้กลายเป็นฮับการเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยม

เล่นเกมหลายพันเกมได้โดยตรงจาก LG TV ของคุณ ด้วยการเข้าถึงแอป GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid! สนุกไปกับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่หลากหลาย ตั้งแต่เกม AAA ที่เล่นด้วยจอยแพด ไปจนถึงเกมทั่วไปที่เล่นได้ด้วยรีโมทของคุณ

หน้าจอหลักของ Gaming Portal เคอร์เซอร์จะเคลื่อนที่และคลิกเพื่อแสดงชื่อเกมยอดนิยมมากมาย และฟังก์ชันเพิ่มเติมในการเลือกเกมขึ้นอยู่กับประเภทของคอนโทรลเลอร์ที่คุณมี ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแป้นเกมหรือรีโมทคอนโทรล

*การสนับสนุนสําหรับพอร์ทัลเกมอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

*การรองรับบริการเกมบนคลาวด์และเกมภายใน Gaming Portal อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

*บริการเกมบางอย่างอาจต้องสมัครสมาชิกและแป้นเกม

การเล่นเกมขั้นสูง

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมสูงสุดด้วย VRR เล่นเกมของคุณโดยไม่กระตุกต่อประสิทธิภาพของคุณรือโมชั่นเบลอที่ขัดขวางประสิทธิภาพของคุณ

มือถือคอนโทรลเลอร์เกมอยู่หน้าหน้าจอแสดงวิดีโอเกมรถแข่ง โลโก้ VRR อยู่ที่มุมซ้ายบนและมองเห็นใบรับรองอื่นๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

*ใช้งานได้กับเกมหรืออินพุตพีซีที่รองรับ 60Hz เท่านั้น

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ภาพยนตร์อย่างที่ผู้กำกับต้องการ ด้วย FILMMAKER MODE พร้อม Ambient Light Compensation ที่ปรับแสงตามสภาพแวดล้อม เพื่อภาพที่คงความสมจริงตามแบบต้นฉบับ

ผู้กำกับอยู่หน้าแผงควบคุมกำลังตัดต่อภาพยนตร์เรื่อง "Killers of the Flower Moon" บน LG NanoCell TV ที่ด้านล่างซ้ายของภาพมีโลโก้ FILMMAKER Mode™

*Ambient FILMMAKER Mode เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE จะเปิดใช้งานอัตโนมัติบนแอป Apple TV+ และ Amazon Prime Video

*รูปภาพที่แสดงด้านบนในหน้ารายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์นี้มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น โปรดดูภาพในแกลเลอรีประกอบ เพื่อภาพที่แสดงผลได้ถูกต้อง

*ภาพทั้งหมดด้านบนเป็นภาพจำลอง

*รายละเอียดสินค้าในภาพอาจแตกต่างจากของจริง

*ความพร้อมจำหน่ายแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละภูมิภาคและประเทศ

*บริการปรับแต่งเฉพาะรายต่างๆ อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามนโยบายของแอปจากผู้ให้บริการภายนอก

*อาจจำเป็นต้องซื้อ AI Magic Remote แยกต่างหาก ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาด รุ่น และภูมิภาคของทีวี

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - ประเภทของจอ

4K UHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

ระบบเสียง - เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

ระบบเสียง - ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1455 x 841 x 67.9

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

16.5

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

สายไฟ

ใช่ (Detachable)

รีโมท

เมจิกรีโมท (MR25)

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (เสียงรอบทิศทางเสมือนจริง 9.1.2)

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (อ้างอิงจากคู่มือ)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

WOW Orchestra

ใช่

ระบบบรอดคาสต์

การรับสัญญาณทีวี Analog

ใช่

การรับสัญญาณทีวีดิจิตอล

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.0)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3 ช่อง (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ช่องต่อ USB

1 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

1580 x 950 x 162

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

22.4

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1455 x 841 x 67.9

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1455 x 904 x 269

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

1217 x 269

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

16.5

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

16.7

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่ (สูงสุดถึง 60Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

วางหลอดไฟแบบ Direct

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ขนาดของสินค้า

65"

ประเภทของจอ

4K UHD

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

60Hz

TV Type

Smart TV

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Auto Calibration

ใช่

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

10 โหมด

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

Google Cast

ใช่

Google Home / Hub

ใช่

Home Hub

ใช่

การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

webOS 25

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Voice ID

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay

ใช่

Works with Apple Home

ใช่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ทั่วไป - จำนวนช่อง

2.0

ทั่วไป - กำลังขับ

50 W

ขนาด (WxHxD) - หลัก

650 x 63 x 99 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

2.0

กำลังขับ

50 W

จำนวนลำโพง

4 EA

POWER

การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

15 W

ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

ใช่

DTS Digital Surround

ใช่

AAC

ใช่

น้ำหนัก

หลัก

2.2 kg

น้ำหนักรวม

2.8 kg

อุปกรณ์เสริม

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

รีโมท

ใช่

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

Cinema

ใช่

Game

ใช่

WOW Orchestra

ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5.3

บลูทูธโคเดก

SBC / AAC

รองรับ HDMI

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ใช่

CEC (Simplink)

ใช่

เวอร์ชัน HDMI

1.4

ความสะดวก

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

ใช่

โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

ใช่

TV Sound Mode Share

ใช่

WOW Interface

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

หลัก

650 x 63 x 99 mm

ขนาดกล่อง

898 x 145 x 123 mm

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา