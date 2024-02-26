Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" ทีวี LG UHD AI UT7350 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UT7350PSB

65" ทีวี LG UHD AI UT7350 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UT7350PSB
65UT7350PSB

65UT7350PSB

65” ทีวี LG UHD AI UT7350 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UT7350PSB

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG UHD TV, UT73 พร้อมข้อความ LG UHD AI, 2024 และโลโก้ webOS Re:New Program บนหน้าจอ

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

ลูกโป่งจำนวนมากที่มีสีต่างกันจะแสดงบน LG UHD TV

นำทุกรายละเอียดมาสู่การมองเห็นที่ชัดเจน

Ultra HD นำทุกสีมาสู่ความมีชีวิตชีวาที่สดใส รับชมภาพที่คมชัดราวกับคริสตัล

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

HDR10 Pro

ฉายแสงให้กับรายละเอียดเล็กๆ น้อยๆ

เข้าสู่โลกที่ทุกสีปรากฏและความสว่างได้รับการปรับแต่งอย่างละเอียดเพื่อมุมมองที่น่าทึ่ง ทั้งหมดนี้ทำได้ด้วย HDR10 Pro ที่ยอดเยี่ยม

ภาพระยะใกล้แบบแบ่งหน้าจอของใบหน้าผู้ชายแสดงอยู่ในห้องที่มีเงาสีม่วง ทางด้านซ้าย "SDR" จะแสดงขึ้นและภาพไม่ชัด ทางด้านขวาจะแสดง "HDR10 Pro" และภาพมีความชัดเจนและคมชัด

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงชั้นเลิศที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงจากภายใน

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI อัจฉริยะ alpha 5 4K Gen7 ปรับเสียงและความสว่างให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อการดื่มด่ำกับการเคลื่อนไหวอย่างเต็มที่

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

การปรับแต่งด้วยเอไอ

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

การปรับแต่งเสียงด้วย AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของภาพเสียง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

webOS 24

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Concierge และ Quick Card

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทุกปีจะมีทีวีใหม่เป็นเวลา 5 ปี

มันสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณสมบัติและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันจะเซขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัพเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีของคุณรู้ว่าคุณรักอะไร

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

****คุณสมบัติ เมนู และแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

*****สำหรับคำหลักของคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

******คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณสมบัติ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

LG Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

Magic Remote

ความมหัศจรรย์
อยู่ในมือคุณแล้ว

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG Magic Remote ปลดล็อคฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ

*ฟังก์ชั่นและคุณสมบัติใน Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'สำคัญ' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'สำคัญ' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอพที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime และ Apple TV+

****Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

คอนเสิร์ตแสนสบายในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นบนหน้าจอ เมนู WOW Interface ปรากฏเป็นโอเวอร์เลย์ และผู้ใช้ไปที่ การตั้งค่าซาวด์บาร์

อินเทอร์เฟซว้าว

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์ แม้ในขณะที่คุณรับชม

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น

***โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่สามารถใช้ได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสำหรับการอัพเดต

****UHD เข้ากันได้กับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW

ดำดิ่งสู่ภาพยนตร์ดังและการต่อสู้กับบอส

โหมด FILMMAKER

เห็นมันเหมือนที่ผู้กำกับฝันไว้

ดื่มด่ำไปกับการตัดเย็บที่สมจริงที่สุด โหมด FILMMAKER นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ผู้ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพมืดๆ กำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพคือโลโก้โหมด FILMMAKER

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**โหมด FILMMAKER เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน

มหัศจรรย์แห่งการชมภาพยนตร์อย่างสะดวกสบายเหมือนอยู่บ้านของคุณเอง

บรรยากาศโรงภาพยนตร์ สร้างขึ้นใหม่ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องจะถูกนำเสนอด้วยความสง่างามอย่างแท้จริง พร้อมด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำเป็นพิเศษเพื่อการรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น

ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนพื้นห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแสงสว่างน้อยข้างโต๊ะเล็กๆ มองขึ้นไปที่ทีวี LG ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังซึ่งเผยให้เห็นโลกจากอวกาศ

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

การเล่นเกมที่ทรงพลัง

ดำดิ่งสู่การต่อสู้ด้วยความเร็วเต็มที่

การเล่น HGiG ที่สมจริงจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย ALLM และ eARC ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสียงทั้งหมดจะออกมาน่าทึ่ง

เกมแข่งรถที่เส้นชัยโดยมีป้ายเขียนว่า 'ชนะ!' ขณะที่ผู้เล่นเกาะจอยสติ๊กของเกม โลโก้ ALLM, eARC, HGiG อยู่ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่พบกันเพื่อระบุและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR

**การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG UHD AI สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG UHD บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**รุ่นต่อไปนี้ทำด้วยพลาสติกรีไซเคิล: กะโหลก UT90(75/65/55/50") และ UT80(86/75/70")

สเปคทั้งหมด

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

