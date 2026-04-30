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ทีวี 86" LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 86MRGB86BSA

ทีวี 86" LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 86MRGB86BSA

86MRGB86BSA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ทีวี 86" LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 86MRGB86BSA 86MRGB86BSA
The front view of LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, released in 2026, displays a crystalline image of sharply defined multicolored facets, featuring an 75-inch display, webOS, RGB Primary Color Pro, and the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.
RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.
LG Shield, applied to LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ทีวี 86" LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 86MRGB86BSA 86MRGB86BSA
The front view of LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, released in 2026, displays a crystalline image of sharply defined multicolored facets, featuring an 75-inch display, webOS, RGB Primary Color Pro, and the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.
RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.
LG Shield, applied to LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • -Mini RGB หลอดไฟขนาดเล็กหลากสีสันที่ให้ความคมชัด
  • -RGB Primary Color Pro ช่วยสร้างสีที่มีความแม่นยำสูง
  • -α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K
  • -Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์
  • -AI TV & webOS 26 สมาร์ททีวีใช้งานง่ายที่ปรับมาเพื่อคุณ
  • -VRR 144 Hz, FreeSync เล่นเกมสนุกได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง
เพิ่มเติม
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (LG Shield)

Cybersecurity

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (Multi-AI)

Artificial Intelligence

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years as The Best Smart TV System"

*รางวัล CES Innovation Awards พิจารณาจากเอกสารบรรยายที่ส่งให้คณะกรรมการตัดสิน CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของเอกสารที่ส่งมาหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใดๆ และไม่ได้ทดสอบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ได้รับรางวัล

ทำไมต้อง Mini RGB evo?

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with certified double 100% color coverage fills the screen with rich, flowing gradients of color, delivering 100% coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB.

Certified Double 100% Color Coverage

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming for enhanced contrast through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right.

Precision Dimming for Enhanced Contrast

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Mini RGB evo MRGB86 คืออะไร ?

Mini RGB evo MRGB86 นวัตกรรมล่าสุดของ LG ที่มอบคุณภาพของภาพที่เหนือกว่า QNED ด้วยการรับรองความครอบคลุมสี 100% ของ 2 มาตรฐานทั้ง DCI-P3 และ Adobe RGB ช่วยให้การสร้างสีที่ยอดเยี่ยม เมื่อรวมกับการหรี่แสงอย่างแม่นยำที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยชิปประมวลผล Alpha 8 AI ทำให้สามารถควบคุมแสงได้อย่างละเอียด สร้างภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่ง

RGB Primary Color Pro

Certified Double 100% Color Coverage เพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพที่สมจริงและสดใสอย่างแท้จริง

Mini RGB evo แสดงสีแดง เขียว และน้ำเงินได้อย่างแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้นด้วยเทคโนโลยีสีขั้นสูงของ LG มอบการสร้างสีที่แม่นยำและสดใส การสร้างสีที่เหนือกว่าของ Mini RGB evo ได้รับการรับรองความครอบคลุม 100% ในสองมาตรฐาน ได้แก่ DCI-P3 และ Adobe RGB ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าทุกคน ตั้งแต่ผู้รักภาพยนตร์ไปจนถึงผู้ชื่นชอบการถ่ายภาพ จะได้รับประสบการณ์สีสันที่สดใส1)

RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.

Precision Dimming

ความคมชัดสูงเป็นพิเศษด้วยพลังของชิปประมวล Alpha 8 AI

ชิปประมวลผล Alpha 8 AI ควบคุมแสงด้วยการหรี่แสงขั้นสูงเพื่อสร้างคอนทราสต์ที่ลึกยิ่งขึ้น เพิ่มรายละเอียดและความคมชัดของทุกเฟรม2)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.

ชิปประมวลผล Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

หน่วยประมวลผล AI ขั้นสูง พร้อมประสิทธิภาพ NPU ที่เร็วขึ้น X5.0

ชิปประมวลผลรุ่นใหม่ของแอลจีช่วยเพิ่มขีดความสามารถของทีวีของคุณ AI มอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ปรับแต่งตามความต้องการของคุณ ด้วยรายละเอียด 4K ที่คมชัดยิ่งขึ้น เสียงที่สมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้น และสีสันที่สดใส3)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

ทำไมควรเลือก LG AI TV?

LG AI TV ปรับแต่งภาพและเสียงให้ดียิ่งขึ้น พร้อมทำให้ทุกวันของคุณฉลาดขึ้นด้วย AI Hub ที่ปรับแต่งได้ตามต้องการ

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

อัปเกรดทุกเฟรมเป็นคุณภาพ HDR

AI จะปรับแต่งสี ความสว่าง และความคมชัดโดยอัตโนมัติ และยกระดับคุณภาพของภาพ SDR ให้เทียบเท่าระดับ HDR เพื่อภาพที่สมจริงและสวยงามยิ่งขึ้น

ค้นพบ 3 ข้อดีที่โดดเด่นของ AI Hub

Multi AI Search ขั้นสูงด้วย Google Gemini และ Microsoft Copilot

เพียงแค่พูดสิ่งที่คุณกำลังค้นหา จากนั้นเลือกโมเดล AI ที่เหมาะสมกับคุณที่สุด ระบบจะเชื่อมต่อกับโมเดล AI หลายตัวเพื่อมอบผลลัพธ์ที่ครอบคลุมและตรงประเด็นมากขึ้น.7)

รับคำแนะนำเนื้อหาและข้อมูลส่วนบุคคล

AI Concierge แนะนำเนื้อหาและการอัปเดตที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับความสนใจของคุณ ฟีเจอร์ In This Scene ให้คำแนะนำและข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องตามสิ่งที่คุณกำลังรับชม ในขณะที่ Generative AI ช่วยในการค้นหาและสร้างภาพ.8)

ทีวี LG AI จดจำเสียงของคุณและนำคุณไปยังหน้า My Page ที่ปรับแต่งมาเพื่อคุณโดยเฉพาะ!

เมื่อเข้าสู่หน้า My Page คุณจะเห็นทุกสิ่งได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่สภาพอากาศ ปฏิทิน และวิดเจ็ต ไปจนถึงคะแนนกีฬาที่คุณชื่นชอบ.9)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free11)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.12)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.12)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.12)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

ค้นพบผลงานชิ้นเอกด้วย LG Gallery+

ตกแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยคอนเทนต์หลากหลายให้เลือกสรร

LG Gallery+ ให้คุณเข้าถึงผลงานศิลปะ วิดีโอบรรยากาศ และคอนเทนต์ภาพอื่นๆ กว่า 100 รายการ เพื่อยกระดับพื้นที่ของคุณ ด้วยการอัปเดตคลังคอนเทนต์อย่างสม่ำเสมอ คุณสามารถปรับแต่งบ้านของคุณด้วยคอนเทนต์ที่คัดสรรมาอย่างดีซึ่งสะท้อนถึงสไตล์ของคุณได้13)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with LG Gallery+ displays curated artwork in a home interior, featuring Vincent van Gogh’s “A Wheatfield, with Cypresses” at the center, along with partner museum references and a “1 Month Free” message.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

BGM with Music Lounge

สร้างบรรยากาศที่ใช่ด้วยเสียงเพลง

สร้างบรรยากาศที่เหมาะสมด้วยเสียงเพลงที่เข้ากับภาพของคุณ เลือกใช้เพลงที่แนะนำตามความชอบของคุณ หรือเชื่อมต่อผ่านบลูทูธเพื่อเล่นเพลงของคุณเอง

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

เข้าถึง Google Photos โชว์คลังภาพของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เชื่อมต่อบัญชี Google Photos กับทีวีของคุณได้อย่างสะดวกสบายเพียงแค่ใช้โทรศัพท์ของคุณ ปรับแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้เนื้อหาจากคลังภาพของคุณเอง17)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Information Board

ติดตามข่าวสารล่าสุดได้ด้วยแดชบอร์ดส่วนตัวแบบครบวงจร

ดูข้อมูลสำคัญได้อย่างรวดเร็ว รับข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา ดูปฏิทิน Google ของคุณ และตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนสำหรับ Home Hub การจองรายการรับชมของคุณ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Gallery Mode

สลับจากทีวีไปยังภาพศิลปะได้อย่างราบรื่น

เมื่อเปิดโหมดแกลเลอรี ทีวีของคุณจะสามารถประหยัดพลังงานได้อย่างต่อเนื่องแม้ในขณะที่แสดงภาพศิลปะที่คุณเลือก เพิ่มสไตล์และความสง่างามให้กับพื้นที่ของคุณ30)

Auto Brightness Control

ความสว่างที่เหมาะสมในทุกสภาพแสง

ระบบควบคุมความสว่างจะปรับความสว่างของหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติตามสภาพแสงโดยรอบ เพื่อให้มั่นใจได้ว่าการรับชมจะชัดเจนและสบายตาในทุกสภาพแวดล้อม18)

Motion Sensor

ตอบสนองต่อการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณ

การตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวช่วยให้ทีวีของคุณตอบสนองอย่างชาญฉลาด โดยจะเปลี่ยนโหมดตามว่าคุณอยู่ใกล้หรือไม่19)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub แพลตฟอร์มบ้านอัจฉริยะแบบครบวงจรของคุณ

Home Hub รวบรวมอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของคุณไว้ด้วยกัน เชื่อมต่อ ควบคุม และโต้ตอบกับอุปกรณ์ IoT ในบ้านของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นผ่าน Google Home และอื่นๆ21)

ก้าวเข้าสู่โลกที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อชัยชนะ

Ultimate Gameplay

เล่นเกมเพื่อชัยชนะด้วยอัตราการรีเฟรชที่เพิ่มขึ้นสูงสุดถึง 288Hz

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่เร็วสุดขีดด้วย 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium และ VRR ด้วย Motion Booster ที่เพิ่มอัตราการรีเฟรชเพื่อลดการเบลอของภาพเคลื่อนไหว และคอนโทรลเลอร์ที่ได้รับการรับรอง BT ULL เป็นครั้งแรก เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสิทธิภาพสูง เหมาะสำหรับเกมการแข่งขัน22)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

เกมบนคลาวด์ 4K 120Hz HDR ครั้งแรกของโลก

เล่นเกม 4K 120Hz HDR บนทีวีของคุณได้แม้ไม่มีอุปกรณ์เสริมผ่าน NVIDIA GeForce NOW ขับเคลื่อนด้วยสถาปัตยกรรม NVIDIA Blackwell เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมบนคลาวด์ระดับไฮเอนด์ด้วยประสิทธิภาพ GeForce RTX 5080.23)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

ทีวีเครื่องแรกของโลกที่รองรับคอนโทรลเลอร์ Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมบนคลาวด์ด้วยความหน่วงต่ำเป็นพิเศษและประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการรองรับคอนโทรลเลอร์ Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลเหลือน้อยกว่า 3.0ms เพลิดเพลินกับการควบคุมที่ราบรื่นและตอบสนองได้ดี24)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG Gaming Portal

ศูนย์รวมเกมครบวงจร—ไม่ต้องใช้คอนโซล

สำรวจเกมมากมายจาก NVIDIA GeForce Now แอปพลิเคชัน webOS และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย ค้นหาเกมสำหรับรีโมทหรือจอยเกมได้อย่างง่ายดาย และยังสามารถแข่งขันกับผู้เล่นคนอื่นๆ ผ่านโหมดท้าทาย (Challenge Mode) ได้อีกด้วย25)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

ปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าเกมให้เหมาะกับสไตล์การเล่นของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้แดชบอร์ดเกมสำหรับการควบคุมแบบเรียลไทม์ที่รวดเร็ว และตัวปรับแต่งเกมเพื่อปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าที่คุณต้องการ ปรับอัตราการรีเฟรช ความหน่วง และโหมดภาพเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพทุกเซสชั่นการเล่นเกมได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.

รับคำทำนายผลการแข่งขันด้วย AI

AI วิเคราะห์สถิติและประสิทธิภาพของทีมของคุณเพื่อทำนายผลการแข่งขัน เชียร์ให้เต็มที่และสนุกกับการสนับสนุนทีมของคุณด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สร้างโดย AI เหล่านี้.26)

การปรับภาพเคลื่อนไหวให้ราบรื่นที่ปรับให้เข้ากับทุกประเภท

AI Genre Selection ระบุประเภทของเนื้อหา และ TruMotion จะปรับระดับการกระตุกเพื่อใช้การปรับให้ราบรื่นในปริมาณที่เหมาะสมเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เป็นธรรมชาติจากภาพยนตร์ กีฬา และอื่นๆ

ตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนและไม่พลาดทุกช่วงเวลา

จับภาพทุกช่วงเวลาของการแข่งขัน ตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนของคุณและรับการแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับตารางการแข่งขัน คะแนน และอื่นๆ ของทีมของคุณ

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.27)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

LG Sound Suite ยกระดับทุกฉากให้เต็มอิ่มยิ่งขึ้นด้วยพลังเสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

Sound Suite พร้อม Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

ประสบการณ์เสียงสมจริง ปรับจูนให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) บน LG TV จะปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมตามตำแหน่งการวางลำโพง มอบประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางที่ลึกและโอบล้อมอย่างแท้จริง ไม่ว่าคุณจะจัดวางลำโพงไว้ตำแหน่งใด28)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

ฟีเจอร์ช่วยการเข้าถึง เพื่อการรับชมที่ครอบคลุมมากยิ่งขึ้น

ทีวี LG ได้รับการออกแบบโดยคำนึงถึงการใช้งานของทุกคนในครอบครัว มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ด้านการช่วยการเข้าถึง เช่น Color Adjustment Filter สำหรับปรับโทนสีให้เหมาะสมกับการมองเห็น, Sign Language Guide เพื่อช่วยในการสื่อสาร และรองรับการเชื่อมต่อโดยตรงกับอุปกรณ์ช่วยฟัง

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1)*LG Mini RGB Display is certified by Intertek for Double 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

2)*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

 

3)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

6)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

8)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

9)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

11)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

12)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

13)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

14)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

15)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

16)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

17)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

 

18)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

19)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

20)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

21)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

22)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

23)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

24)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

25)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

26)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

27)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

30)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

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