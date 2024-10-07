Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
*รางวัล CES Innovation Awards พิจารณาจากเอกสารคำอธิบายที่ส่งไปยังกรรมการ CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของการส่งหรือการเรียกร้องใดๆ และไม่ได้ทดสอบรายการที่ได้รับมอบรางวัล

ผลงานชิ้นเอกที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญที่สั่งสมมาอย่างยาวนาน

ความมุ่งมั่นต่อนวัตกรรมที่สั่งสมมานานหลายปีไม่สามารถเลียนแบบได้ในชั่วข้ามคืน ชิปเซ็ตอัลฟ่าที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะตัวของ OLED ชั้นนำของโลกช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมไปสู่อีกระดับหนึ่ง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

โลโก้รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES 2024

รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES 2024

LG OLED C4 83”

ผู้ได้รับรางวัล

สัญลักษณ์สีทองของ OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกในรอบ 11 ปี บนฉากหลังสีดำ สปอตไลต์ส่องแสงบนสัญลักษณ์ และดาวนามธรรมสีทองเต็มท้องฟ้าเบื้องบน

The World's No.1

ได้รับรางวัล
11 ปี ต่อเนื่อง

OLED ที่ดีจริงกว่าทศวรรษ จากผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง

ได้รับรางวัล<br/>11 ปี ต่อเนื่อง ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

*อ้างอิงจากจำนวนการจัดส่งต่อหน่วยปี 2556-2566 ของ Omdia ผลลัพธ์ไม่ได้เป็นการรับรองของบริษัท LG Electronics การพึ่งพาผลลัพธ์เหล่านี้ถือเป็นความเสี่ยงของบุคคลที่สามเอง

อะไรทำให้ LG OLED evo AI โดดเด่น?

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 9 Gen7 ของ LG อยู่ด้านบนของมาเธอร์บอร์ด โดยปล่อยแสงสีเขียวออกมา Brightness Booster พร้อมรูปหน้าด้านข้างลายเสือดาวสีขาว เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษและพร้อมใช้ LG Soundbar เมื่อวางราบกับผนังในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่ทันสมัย ทีวี OLED ที่มีเมนู OLED Care ถูกเลือกไว้ในเมนูสนับสนุนที่อยู่บนหน้าจอ

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

มีเพียง α เท่านั้นที่ทำให้ OLED มีสีสันสดใสเช่นนี้

ชิปอัลฟ่า 9 AI โปรเซสเซอร์ Gen7 กำหนดนิยามใหม่ของ OLED ด้วยการปรับแต่งที่เพิ่มรายละเอียดการเปลี่ยนแปลงแต่เหมือนมีชีวิต

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

Una imagen del procesador AI alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes. Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco. Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que se encuentra arriba en la pantalla.

1.5x

ประสิทธิภาพของ AI ที่เร็วขึ้น

4.5x

กราฟิกที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

2.2x

ความเร็วในการประมวลผล

*การเปรียบเทียบอิงตามทีวีทั่วไปที่มีโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 5 AI

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ความชาญฉลาดที่ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ OLED

LG OLED ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสมัยใหม่ที่แสดงการแสดงดนตรีบนหน้าจอ คลื่นวงกลมสีน้ำเงินที่แสดงถึงความเป็นส่วนตัวล้อมรอบทีวีและพื้นที่ ผู้หญิงที่มีดวงตาสีฟ้าแหลมคม และเสื้อสีส้มไหม้ในที่มืด เส้นสีแดงที่แสดงการปรับแต่ง AI ปกปิดส่วนหนึ่งของใบหน้าของเธอ ซึ่งสว่างและมีรายละเอียด ในขณะที่ส่วนที่เหลือของภาพดูหมองคล้ำ LG OLED TV เป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

การปรับแต่งเอไอ

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

ทีวี LG OLED ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ในเมืองที่ทันสมัย ตารางซ้อนทับจะปรากฏขึ้นเหนือภาพเหมือนกับการสแกนพื้นที่ จากนั้นคลื่นเสียงสีน้ำเงินจะฉายออกมาจากหน้าจอ ทำให้ห้องเต็มไปด้วยเสียงอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

การปรับแต่งเสียง AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด
เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณ และปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

LG OLED TV ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

night

LG OLED TV ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

day

AI Picture Pro

ความสมจริงอย่างเหลือเชื่อ
เสน่ห์ที่แท้จริง

AI ซุปเปอร์อัพสเกล

AI ปรับความละเอียดอย่างละเอียด

หลังจากจำแนกเฟรมแล้ว AI Noise Reduction และ AI Super Resolution จะยกระดับฉากต่างๆ ได้อย่างสมจริง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

AI เสียงโปร

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของ
ภาพเสียง

LG OLED TV เป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ 9.1.2ch เสมือนจริง

เสียงที่สมจริงพุ่งทะยานไปทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ดื่มด่ำไปกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางเสมือนจริง 9.1.2 ที่ครอบคลุมทุกด้าน

ผู้ชายกำลังขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์บนทางดินที่มีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ มอเตอร์ไซค์

บูสเตอร์เสียงแบบไดนามิก

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ

LG OLED TV แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ ไมโครโฟนและเครื่องดนตรี

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับได้

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับเปลี่ยนจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

Brightness Booster

Illuminating a brighter picture

บูสเตอร์ความสว่าง

*สว่างขึ้น 30% ใช้กับ 55/65/77/83"" C4

**ความสว่างแตกต่างกันไปตามซีรี่ส์และขนาด

***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เสือดาวสีขาวแสดงใบหน้าด้านข้างทางด้านซ้ายของภาพ คำว่า "สว่างขึ้นสูงสุด 30%" ปรากฏทางด้านซ้าย

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

คอนทราสที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุดสร้างผลกระทบที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด

ฉากต่างๆ มีชีวิตชีวาอย่างกล้าหาญ โดยที่เงาที่มืดที่สุดและแสงสว่างที่สว่างที่สุดมาบรรจบกัน

ทางช้างเผือกเติมเต็มท้องฟ้ายามค่ำคืนเหนือฉากหุบเขา เหนือภาพ "สีเทาไม่ใช่สีดำ" เขียนด้วยตัวพิมพ์ใหญ่บล็อกสีขาวตัดกับฉากหลังสีดำ หน้าจอแบ่งออกเป็นสองด้านและมีเครื่องหมาย "อื่นๆ" และ "LG OLED" อีกด้านหรี่ลงอย่างเห็นได้ชัดและมีคอนทราสต์ต่ำกว่า ในขณะที่ด้าน LG OLED มีความสว่างและมีคอนทราสต์สูง ด้าน LG OLED ยังมีการรับรอง Discomfort Glare Free

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**'อื่นๆ' หมายถึงเทคโนโลยีที่ไม่ใช่ LG OLED

***แผง LG OLED TV ได้รับการรับรอง Discomfort Glare Free โดย UL โดยอิงตามวิธีการประเมิน Unified Glare Rating (UGR)

****การตรวจสอบออกเมื่อ UGR น้อยกว่า 22 เมื่อรับชมทีวีระหว่าง 70 ลักซ์ ถึง 300 ลักซ์

*****จอแสดงผล LG OLED ใช้กับ C4, B4 และ CS4 เท่านั้น ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดย UL เพื่อให้ได้สีดำแบบ Perfect Black โดยวัดตามมาตรฐาน IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection

ฉากเมืองที่พลุกพล่านในยามเย็นด้วยสีสันและคอนทราสต์ที่โดดเด่น

ความเที่ยงตรงของสีและปริมาตร 100%

ฉากเปล่งประกายด้วยสีสันที่สมจริง

ปริมาณสี 100% ช่วยเพิ่มเฉดสีที่เข้มข้น ในขณะที่ความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% จะรักษาเฉดสีโดยไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

*แผง LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองโดย Intertek ในด้านความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% วัดตาม CIE DE2000 ด้วยรูปแบบสี 125 รูปแบบ

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของปริภูมิสี DCI-P3 ตามที่ตรวจสอบอย่างอิสระโดย Intertek

OLED TV ยืนอยู่ทางด้านขวาของภาพ เมนูการสนับสนุนจะปรากฏขึ้นบนหน้าจอ และเลือกเมนู OLED Care ไว้

OLED Care

เพิ่มอายุการใช้งานของ OLED ของคุณ

ผ่อนคลายมากขึ้นและเพลิดเพลินมากขึ้นด้วยการดูแลแผงแบบรวมที่ช่วยให้หน้าจอของคุณเหมือนใหม่ได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

ทีวี LG OLED, OLED C4 หันหน้าไปทางซ้าย 45 องศา แสดงภาพพระอาทิตย์ตกที่สวยงามพร้อมกับเรือในทะเลสาบ ขณะที่ทีวีต่อเข้ากับซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ผ่านฉากยึด Synergy ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสไตล์มินิมอล

การออกแบบที่บางเฉียบ

ความสง่างามในความเรียบง่าย

มุมมองมุมเอียงของมุมด้านล่างของ OLED C4 แสดงผลงานศิลปะแบบนามธรรมบนหน้าจอ OLED C4 และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่สะอาดเรียบชิดผนังพร้อมการแสดงออร์เคสตราที่เล่นบนหน้าจอ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความบางเฉียบ

การออกแบบที่เรียบง่ายพร้อมขอบจอแคบทำให้มั่นใจได้ถึงรูปลักษณ์ที่สะอาดตาเพื่อความสง่างามที่ทันสมัยและโฟกัสเต็มที่ของคุณ

*ขนาดกรอบแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและขนาด

ประสานเสียงได้ดีที่สุดกับ LG Audio

ซาวด์บาร์ระดับชั้นนำที่คู่ควร
กับ LG OLED ที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกัน

Synergy Bracket

ออกแบบมาเพื่อขยายการมองเห็นและเสียง

Synergy Bracket ช่วยให้ LG Soundbar ของคุณอยู่ในจุดที่เหมาะสมเพื่อให้ได้เสียงและสุนทรียภาพที่ดีที่สุด

แสดงออกถึงการใช้ชีวิตแบบบ้านสมัยใหม่ ทีวี LG OLED และ Soundbar เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับ Synergy Bracket

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้

**Soundbar SC9 เข้ากันได้กับ OLED C2 / C3 และ C4

รีโมทคอนโทรลชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงการตั้งค่าทางด้านขวาของหน้าจอ

อินเทอร์เฟซว้าว

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์

 

 

ทีวี LG OLED และซาวด์บาร์ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น และมีกราฟิกรูปทรงสว่างสดใสทั่วห้อง

ว้าวออร์เคสตรา

ทุกภาพอยู่ในสนามอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

WOW Orchestra นำเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG OLED ของคุณมารวมกันอย่างทำงานร่วมกัน

ทีวี LG OLED และ Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังโดยมีกราฟิกสัญลักษณ์ Wi-Fi สีขาวอยู่ตรงกลาง

WOWCAST ในตัว

รับชมทีวีของคุณโดยปราศจากความยุ่งเหยิง

เลิกยุ่งกับสายไฟและรับฟังคุณภาพเสียงของ LG Soundbar ได้อย่างเต็มศักยภาพด้วย WOWCAST

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น

***โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่สามารถใช้ได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสำหรับการอัพเดต

****อินเทอร์เฟซ WOW / WOW Orchestra / ทีวีที่รองรับ WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 และ B4

ช่วงขนาดกว้างใหญ่

ขนาดที่เหมาะกับทุกชีวิต

ค้นพบขนาดสำหรับทุกพื้นที่และรสนิยมด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ตั้งแต่ 42" ถึง 83"

เปรียบเทียบ LG OLED TV, OLED C4 ที่มีขนาดแตกต่างกัน โดยแสดง OLED C4 42", OLED 48", OLED C4 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77" และ OLED C4 83"

โลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New อยู่บนพื้นหลังสีดำโดยมีทรงกลมสีเหลืองและสีส้ม สีม่วงที่ด้านล่าง

webOS Re:โปรแกรมใหม่

ทีวีใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปี

ติดตามข่าวสารล่าสุดด้วยฟีเจอร์และเทคโนโลยีที่มีประโยชน์ผ่านการอัปเกรด webOS 4 รายการที่สัญญาไว้ในช่วง 5 ปี

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรด webOS ทั้งหมด 4 ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี

**เกณฑ์การอัปเกรดระยะเวลา 5 ปีสำหรับโปรแกรม webOS Re:New คือการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ทั่วโลก

***การอัปเกรดเป็น webOS ครั้งแรกจะเกิดขึ้นภายในสองปีนับจากเวลาที่ซื้อ

****ลูกค้าจะได้รับ webOS 5 เวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ จุดที่ซื้อ

*****การอัปเกรดจะมีให้สำหรับรุ่นที่วางจำหน่ายปี 2022 รวมถึง OLED และ 8K QNED ทั้งหมด และรุ่นที่ออกหลังปี 2023 ได้แก่ UHD, NanoCell, QNED และ OLED

******คุณสมบัติอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงและคุณสมบัติ แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการอัปเดตบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

webOS 24

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ใช้กับรุ่น OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD ที่ผลิตในปี 2023 และหลังจากนั้น

****จะมีการอัปเกรดทั้งหมด 4 ครั้งในช่วงระยะเวลา 5 ปี และกำหนดการอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ

*****ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

รับชมภาพยนตร์มหัศจรรย์
และความสนุกแบบอาร์เคด

โหมด Dolby Vision และผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์

ฉากภาพยนตร์สมจริงมีชีวิตชีวา

แปลงร่างคืนภาพยนตร์ ภาพที่สดใสเป็นพิเศษของ Dolby Vision มาพร้อมกับการรองรับ FILMMAKER MODE™ เพื่อรักษาความตั้งใจของผู้กำกับ ปรับคุณภาพของภาพให้เหมาะสม ในขณะเดียวกันก็ไม่มีการบิดเบือนหรือการประมวลผลมากเกินไป

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**FILMMAKER MODE เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

ภาพเสียงที่น่าหลงใหลล้อมรอบคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่ล้อมรอบคุณด้วยเสียงคมชัดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ รายละเอียดที่ซับซ้อน และความชัดลึกเชิงพื้นที่ของ Dolby Atmos

พื้นที่นั่งเล่นที่สะดวกสบายและมีแสงสลัว ทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงคู่รักกำลังใช้ร่ม และมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างล้อมรอบห้อง โลโก้ Dolby Atoms ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ผู้อำนวยการได้รับการอนุมัติสำหรับการประมวลผลขั้นสูง

Sean Baker ผู้ชนะ Palme d'Or กับอิทธิพลและแรงบันดาลใจของเขา

ในการสนทนากับผู้กำกับ Beef แห่ง Netflix อีซองจิน

ที่ซึ่งริวสุเกะ ฮามากุจิสร้างสรรค์ภาพยนตร์ที่ได้รับรางวัลของเขา

สุดยอดการเล่นเกม

ที่ซึ่งการเคลื่อนไหวที่รวดเร็วไม่เคยสะดุด

ขจัดปัญหาน้ำตาและความล่าช้าด้วย AMD FreeSync Premium, ความเข้ากันได้กับ G-Sync, โหมด 144Hz และ VRR ในตัว

*ได้รับการรับรองสำหรับ "ประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยม" และเวลาตอบสนองโดย Intertek

**VRR มีตั้งแต่ 40Hz ถึง 144Hz และเป็นข้อกำหนดที่ได้รับการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

***144Hz ของ C4 ใช้งานได้กับเกมหรืออินพุตพีซีที่รองรับ 144Hz เท่านั้น

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง ""Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พันธมิตรที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG OLED AI สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และการรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG OLED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*LG OLED รุ่นปี 2024 ทุกรุ่นมาพร้อมบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม
**รุ่น G4, C4 และ B4 ทุกรุ่นได้รับการรับรอง “ผ่านการประเมินด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม”
***ฉลากรแสดงการปลดปล่อยคาร์บอน "ลด CO2" ใช้กับ 77/65/55G4 รุ่น C4 และ 97/83G4 ทั้งหมดมีป้าย "CO2 ที่วัดได้"
****ฉลาก "เนื้อหารีไซเคิล" ใช้กับรุ่น G4 และ C4 ทุกรุ่น การตรวจสอบตามการสุ่มตัวอย่างผลิตภัณฑ์โดยใช้ Mass Balance Approach ตามมาตรฐาน ISO 14021

