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ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo 65QNED92ASA และ Soundbar S80TY

ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo 65QNED92ASA และ Soundbar S80TY

65QNED92ASA.S80TY
วีดีโอแนะนำ USP QNED92
ภาพด้านหน้า ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo และ Soundbar S80TY<65QNED92ASA.S80TY>
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92 โลโก้ LG QNED evo Al อยู่ที่มุมด้านบน ทีวี LG QNED evo แสดงให้เห็นพื้นผิวสีที่สดใสมาบรรจบกัน
มุมมองด้านหลังของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92
มุมมองด้านข้างด้านซ้ายของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92
มุมมองด้านหน้าและด้านข้างของทีวี LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV ที่แสดงขนาดความยาว ความกว้าง ความสูง และความลึก
สีสาดกระเซ็นขึ้นจากพื้นจนกลายเป็นสีสันอันหลากหลาย ได้รับการรับรอง Intertrek สำหรับปริมาณสี 100% ตามมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 หัวข้อพูดถึงเทคโนโลยีช่วงสีที่กว้างแบบใหม่ไม่เหมือนใครของ LG ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณเห็นสีสันอันสดใสบนหน้าจอของคุณ
ดอกไม้โฮโลแกรม 3D ในเฉดสีต่างๆ มากมายบนพื้นหลังสีดำ การนิยามและรายละเอียดของดอกไม้แสดงให้เห็นถึงความสามารถของ QNED MiniLED ในการรังสรรค์ภาพด้วยสี ความสว่าง และคอนทราสต์ที่ยอดเยี่ยม หัวข้อพูดถึงการที่ MiniLED ช่วยเพิ่มความคมชัดและให้คอนทราสต์ที่โดดเด่น
โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI Gen2 สว่างขึ้นเป็นสีส้มและชมพู และมีสายฟ้าหลากสีสันยิงออกมาจากโปรเซสเซอร์ หัวข้อพูดถึงการทำงานของโปรเซสเซอร์ที่ให้คุณภาพภาพระดับ 4K พร้อมสีสันและความสว่างอันน่าทึ่ง ข้อความในภาพระบุว่า NPU มีประสิทธิภาพการประมวลผล AI Neural Processing เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 1.7 เท่า และประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของ CPU เร็วขึ้น 1.4 เท่า
ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนโซฟาหันหน้าไปทาง LG QNED TV วางอยู่บนแท่นวางทีวี โดยมีเด็กผู้หญิงตัวน้อยกำลังชี้ไปที่หน้าจอที่มีภาพปลาโลมาสองตัว หัวข้อพูดถึงการที่คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับความละเอียดสูงได้บนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่มาก
หน้าจอ LG TV พร้อม AI Magic Remote อยู่บนฉากหน้า ปุ่ม AI ถูกทำไฮไลต์ และมีบอลลูนคำพูดแสดงข้อความว่า "ช่วยแนะนำภาพยนตร์ที่ฉันชอบหน่อย" บนหน้าจอเราเห็นไอคอนผู้ใช้ E ซึ่งแสดงว่า AI Voice ID สามารถระบุผู้ใช้และให้คำแนะนำเฉพาะบุคคลโดยพิจารณาจากเสียงเท่านั้นได้อย่างไร
LG AI Magic Remote พร้อมปุ่ม AI ถูกทำไฮไลต์ รอบๆ ปุ่มนั้นมีฟังก์ชันต่างๆ ที่ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงได้จากปุ่ม AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard มีข้อความอธิบายว่า LG AI Magic Remote เติมเต็ม AI Experience ของคุณด้วยปุ่ม AI เฉพาะและสามารถใช้เป็นแอร์เมาส์ได้อย่างไร แค่ชี้และคลิก
ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอ LG OLED TV แสดงวิธีการทำงานของ AI Search มีหน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดอยู่ แสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามถึงเกมกีฬาที่มี AI Search ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ ยังมีคำแนะนำให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot ด้วย
มี LG AI Magic Remote อยู่ด้านหน้าจอ LG TV บนหน้าจอแสดงคำทักทายเฉพาะบุคคลจาก LG AI โดยใช้คำสำคัญที่ปรับแต่งตามประวัติการค้นหาและรับชมของผู้ใช้ มีไอคอนและป้ายกำกับอยู่ข้างรีโมทที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว
มีเนื้อหาแนวไซไฟแสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ LG TV บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้บอกกับแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมันมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอโซลูชั่นสำหรับคำขอ ฉากทั้งหมดก็ถูกแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วนด้วยเช่นกัน โดยด้านหนึ่งจะมืดกว่า อีกด้านจะสว่างกว่า แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้ผู้ใช้ได้โดยอัตโนมัติ มีข้อความอธิบายว่า Al Chatbot สามารถเข้าใจความต้องการของผู้ใช้และให้โซลูชั่นในการแก้ไขปัญหา
ภายในบ้านที่ดูมีรสนิยม มีการงานศิลปะแสดงอยู่มากมาย ตรงกลางบนผนังมี LG TV ที่แสดงงานศิลปะอยู่บนหน้าจอ ทีวีดูเหมือนภาพวาดในพิพิธภัณฑ์
วีดีโอแนะนำ USP QNED92
ภาพด้านหน้า ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo และ Soundbar S80TY<65QNED92ASA.S80TY>
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92 โลโก้ LG QNED evo Al อยู่ที่มุมด้านบน ทีวี LG QNED evo แสดงให้เห็นพื้นผิวสีที่สดใสมาบรรจบกัน
มุมมองด้านหลังของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92
มุมมองด้านข้างด้านซ้ายของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92
มุมมองด้านหน้าและด้านข้างของทีวี LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV ที่แสดงขนาดความยาว ความกว้าง ความสูง และความลึก
สีสาดกระเซ็นขึ้นจากพื้นจนกลายเป็นสีสันอันหลากหลาย ได้รับการรับรอง Intertrek สำหรับปริมาณสี 100% ตามมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 หัวข้อพูดถึงเทคโนโลยีช่วงสีที่กว้างแบบใหม่ไม่เหมือนใครของ LG ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณเห็นสีสันอันสดใสบนหน้าจอของคุณ
ดอกไม้โฮโลแกรม 3D ในเฉดสีต่างๆ มากมายบนพื้นหลังสีดำ การนิยามและรายละเอียดของดอกไม้แสดงให้เห็นถึงความสามารถของ QNED MiniLED ในการรังสรรค์ภาพด้วยสี ความสว่าง และคอนทราสต์ที่ยอดเยี่ยม หัวข้อพูดถึงการที่ MiniLED ช่วยเพิ่มความคมชัดและให้คอนทราสต์ที่โดดเด่น
โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI Gen2 สว่างขึ้นเป็นสีส้มและชมพู และมีสายฟ้าหลากสีสันยิงออกมาจากโปรเซสเซอร์ หัวข้อพูดถึงการทำงานของโปรเซสเซอร์ที่ให้คุณภาพภาพระดับ 4K พร้อมสีสันและความสว่างอันน่าทึ่ง ข้อความในภาพระบุว่า NPU มีประสิทธิภาพการประมวลผล AI Neural Processing เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 1.7 เท่า และประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของ CPU เร็วขึ้น 1.4 เท่า
ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนโซฟาหันหน้าไปทาง LG QNED TV วางอยู่บนแท่นวางทีวี โดยมีเด็กผู้หญิงตัวน้อยกำลังชี้ไปที่หน้าจอที่มีภาพปลาโลมาสองตัว หัวข้อพูดถึงการที่คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับความละเอียดสูงได้บนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่มาก
หน้าจอ LG TV พร้อม AI Magic Remote อยู่บนฉากหน้า ปุ่ม AI ถูกทำไฮไลต์ และมีบอลลูนคำพูดแสดงข้อความว่า "ช่วยแนะนำภาพยนตร์ที่ฉันชอบหน่อย" บนหน้าจอเราเห็นไอคอนผู้ใช้ E ซึ่งแสดงว่า AI Voice ID สามารถระบุผู้ใช้และให้คำแนะนำเฉพาะบุคคลโดยพิจารณาจากเสียงเท่านั้นได้อย่างไร
LG AI Magic Remote พร้อมปุ่ม AI ถูกทำไฮไลต์ รอบๆ ปุ่มนั้นมีฟังก์ชันต่างๆ ที่ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงได้จากปุ่ม AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard มีข้อความอธิบายว่า LG AI Magic Remote เติมเต็ม AI Experience ของคุณด้วยปุ่ม AI เฉพาะและสามารถใช้เป็นแอร์เมาส์ได้อย่างไร แค่ชี้และคลิก
ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอ LG OLED TV แสดงวิธีการทำงานของ AI Search มีหน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดอยู่ แสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามถึงเกมกีฬาที่มี AI Search ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ ยังมีคำแนะนำให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot ด้วย
มี LG AI Magic Remote อยู่ด้านหน้าจอ LG TV บนหน้าจอแสดงคำทักทายเฉพาะบุคคลจาก LG AI โดยใช้คำสำคัญที่ปรับแต่งตามประวัติการค้นหาและรับชมของผู้ใช้ มีไอคอนและป้ายกำกับอยู่ข้างรีโมทที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว
มีเนื้อหาแนวไซไฟแสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ LG TV บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้บอกกับแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมันมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอโซลูชั่นสำหรับคำขอ ฉากทั้งหมดก็ถูกแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วนด้วยเช่นกัน โดยด้านหนึ่งจะมืดกว่า อีกด้านจะสว่างกว่า แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้ผู้ใช้ได้โดยอัตโนมัติ มีข้อความอธิบายว่า Al Chatbot สามารถเข้าใจความต้องการของผู้ใช้และให้โซลูชั่นในการแก้ไขปัญหา
ภายในบ้านที่ดูมีรสนิยม มีการงานศิลปะแสดงอยู่มากมาย ตรงกลางบนผนังมี LG TV ที่แสดงงานศิลปะอยู่บนหน้าจอ ทีวีดูเหมือนภาพวาดในพิพิธภัณฑ์

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Dynamic QNED Color Pro มอบภาพสีสันสดใสแม่นยำ
  • Mini LED ช่วยควบคุมแสงและความสว่างได้ดียิ่งขึ้น
  • α8 AI Processor 4K Gen 2 ชิปประมวลผลยกระดับภาพ 4K
  • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์
  • webOS 25 สมาร์ททีวีใช้งานง่ายมี AI ที่เข้าใจคุณ
เพิ่มเติม
Products in this Bundle: 2
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี LG QNED evo QNED92 โลโก้ LG QNED evo Al อยู่ที่มุมด้านบน ทีวี LG QNED evo แสดงให้เห็นพื้นผิวสีที่สดใสมาบรรจบกัน

65QNED92ASA

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K ขนาด 65 นิ้ว ปี 2025
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer

S80TY

LG Soundbar S80TY | Dolby Atmos พร้อมระบบเสียง 5.1.3 channel
โลโก้ Hi-Fi อะไร

Hi-Fi อะไร (QNED93/92, 65 นิ้ว)

“...65QNED93 ไม่ใช่แค่ LCD TV ที่ดีที่สุดของ LG แต่เป็นทีวีที่ยอดเยี่ยมในทุกมาตรฐาน…” (07/2025) 

โลโก้ Tom’s Guide

Tom’s Guide

“LG QNED92 เป็นสุดยอด QLED TV สำหรับเล่นเกม…” (07/2025)

โลโก้ T3

T3

“ให้ความสว่างที่โดดเด่น และยังแสดงสี True Black ได้ในระดับที่น่าประทับใจอีกด้วย” (03/2025)

ตรา CES Innovation Awards สำหรับการเป็น 2025 Honoree

CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์

โลโก้ AVForums Editor's Choice สำหรับ LG webOS 24 ในฐานะ Best Smart TV System 2024/2025

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 ยังคงมอบประสบการณ์สมาร์ททีวีที่ทันสมัย รวดเร็ว ใช้งานง่าย ทั้งยังเป็นสิ่งใหม่และเป็นระเบียบ"

*รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES ขึ้นอยู่กับเอกสารอธิบายที่ส่งให้กับคณะกรรมการตัดสิน CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของการส่งหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใด ๆ ที่ทำขึ้นและไม่ได้ทดสอบรายการที่ได้รับรางวัล

ทีวี LG QNED กับพื้นหลังสีเข้มที่มีสีสัน บนหน้าจอมีงานศิลปะที่สดใสและมีสีสันที่แสดงให้เห็นถึงเทคโนโลยีสีของ QNED และความสามารถในการแสดงเฉดสีที่หลากหลายด้วยความคมชัดที่ยอดเยี่ยม มีโลโก้ LG QNED evo AI ใหม่ทั้งหมด ปรากฏพร้อมคำบรรยายที่เน้นถึง MiniLED ของ QNED และโปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha ใหม่ หัวข้ออ่านว่า ทุกสีถูกนิยามใหม่ ประสบการณ์ใหม่เริ่มต้นขึ้น

ทีวี LG QNED กับพื้นหลังสีเข้มที่มีสีสัน บนหน้าจอมีงานศิลปะที่สดใสและมีสีสันที่แสดงให้เห็นถึงเทคโนโลยีสีของ QNED และความสามารถในการแสดงเฉดสีที่หลากหลายด้วยความคมชัดที่ยอดเยี่ยม มีโลโก้ LG QNED evo AI ใหม่ทั้งหมด ปรากฏพร้อมคำบรรยายที่เน้นถึง MiniLED ของ QNED และโปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha ใหม่ หัวข้ออ่านว่า ทุกสีถูกนิยามใหม่ ประสบการณ์ใหม่เริ่มต้นขึ้น

นิยามใหม่ของทุกเฉดสี ประสบการณ์ใหม่เริ่มต้นขึ้น

*QNED และ QNED evo ต่างก็มาพร้อมกับโซลูชันด้านสีที่แตกต่างกัน ซึ่งใช้เทคโนโลยีช่วงสีกว้างแบบใหม่ล่าสุดและไม่เหมือนใครของ LG ซึ่งรวมถึงมาแทนที่ Quantum Dot

ความคมชัดภาพwebOS for AILG Gallery+ดีไซน์คุณภาพเสียงEntertainment

All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีช่วงสีใหม่ที่กว้างขึ้นและเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG ให้สีที่สมจริงและสดใสบนหน้าจอของคุณ

สีสันของสีที่กระจายจากพื้นขึ้นมาในหลากหลายสีสัน

การรับรอง Intertrek สำหรับปริมาณสี 100% ถึง DCI-P3

การรับรอง Intertrek สำหรับปริมาณสี 100% ถึง DCI-P3

สีสันสมบูรณ์แบบ 100% รับรองด้วยเทคโนโลยี LG QNED evo

*ปริมาตรขอบเขตสีของการแสดงผล (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่าขอบเขตสีของ DCI-P3 ตามที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดยอิสระจาก Intertek

MiniLED มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงอย่างแม่นยำ

MiniLED ขับเคลื่อนโดยโปรเซสเซอร์ New alpha AI ให้คอนทราสต์ที่คมชัดเป็นพิเศษ พร้อมรายละเอียดที่สมจริงใน LG QNED evo

ดอกไม้โฮโลแกรม 3 มิติในเฉดสีและโทนสีที่หลากหลายบนพื้นหลังสีดำ ความคมชัดและรายละเอียดของดอกไม้แสดงให้เห็นถึงความสามารถของ QNED MiniLED ในการสร้างภาพที่มีสีสันสดใส ความสว่าง และความคมชัดที่ยอดเยี่ยม

*ข้อมูลจำเพาะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามขนาด รุ่น และภูมิภาค 

พบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ NEW alpha AI ที่ฉลาดและเร็วกว่า ซึ่งเป็นผลมาจากทศวรรษแห่งนวัตกรรม

AI โปรเซสเซอร์ของเราสามารถจดจำเนื้อหาตามประเภทได้ โดยอิงจากข้อมูลนี้ มันจะให้การตั้งค่าคุณภาพของภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อให้ได้ความลึกและรายละเอียดที่ดียิ่งขึ้น

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 Gen2 ส่องแสงสีส้มและชมพู และมีสายฟ้าสีสันสดใสพุ่งออกมา หัวข้อพูดถึงวิธีที่โปรเซสเซอร์มอบคุณภาพ 4K สีสันและความสว่างที่น่าทึ่ง ข้อความในภาพอ่านได้ว่า AI Neural Processing มากกว่า NPU ประมาณ 1.7 เท่า และการทำงานของ CPU เร็วขึ้น 1.4 เท่า

*เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับสมาร์ททีวีระดับเริ่มต้นในปีเดียวกัน โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 7 Gen8 ตามการเปรียบเทียบสเปคภายใน

AI Picture Pro ทำให้ทุกเฟรมดูมีชีวิตชีวา

AI Super Upscaling  และ Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro จะวิเคราะห์องค์ประกอบของแต่ละเฟรมเพื่อเพิ่มความละเอียด ความสว่าง ความลึก และความคมชัด

เส้นสายเคลื่อนไหวผ่านภาพนกแก้วในป่าที่ดูหม่นหมองและเกือบเป็นสีเทา ราวกับว่าซูเปอร์คอมพิวเตอร์กำลังวิเคราะห์องค์ประกอบในเฟรม เลเซอร์ลากเส้นรอบเงาของนกแก้วแล้วทำให้มันสว่างขึ้น คมชัดขึ้น และมีสีสันมากขึ้น พื้นหลังก็เปลี่ยนแปลงจากซ้ายไปขวา โดยมีความคมชัด ความลึก และสีสันที่ดีขึ้น

*AI Super Upscaling และ Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ใช้กับ QNED92, QNED9M และ QNED85

*AI Picture Pro จะไม่ทำงานกับเนื้อหาที่มีการป้องกันลิขสิทธิ์บนบริการ OTT

*คุณภาพของภาพที่ถูกอัพสเกลจะเปลี่ยนแปลงตามความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

LG AI TV เจเนอเรชันถัดไป

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

AI Magic Remote ช่วยเติมเต็ม AI experience ให้สมบูรณ์

ควบคุมทีวีของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย AI Magic Remote โดยไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์อื่นเพิ่มเติม! มีเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวและล้อเลื่อน ทำให้คุณสามารถชี้และคลิกเพื่อใช้งานเหมือนแอร์เมาส์ หรือพูดเพื่อสั่งงานด้วยเสียงได้

LG AI Magic Remote พร้อมปุ่ม AI ถูกทำไฮไลต์ รอบๆ ปุ่มนั้นมีฟังก์ชันต่างๆ ที่ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงได้จากปุ่ม AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard

*การออกแบบ ความพร้อมใช้งาน และฟังก์ชันของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้จะเป็นรุ่นเดียวกัน

*ฟีเจอร์บางอย่างอาจต้องการการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

*การจดจำเสียง AI มีให้บริการเฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาท้องถิ่นของตน

ครอบครัวสี่คนมารวมตัวกันรอบ ๆ ทีวี LG AI วงกลมจะปรากฏขึ้นรอบ ๆ บุคคลที่ถือรีโมทที่แสดงชื่อของพวกเขา สิ่งนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Voice ID จดจําลายเซ็นเสียงของผู้ใช้แต่ละคนได้อย่างไร อินเทอร์เฟซ webOS จากนั้นแสดงให้เห็นว่า AI เปลี่ยนบัญชีโดยอัตโนมัติและแนะนําเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคลอย่างไร

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID จดจําเสียงเฉพาะตัวที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน และให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลทันทีที่คุณพูด

*เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจํากัดอาจแสดงขึ้นขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย 

*การรองรับ Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ และมีให้บริการในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

*ใช้งานได้กับแอปที่รองรับบัญชี Voice ID 

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงวิธีการทํางานของ AI Search หน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามว่ามีเกมกีฬาใดบ้าง การค้นหา AI ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อความแจ้งให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงวิธีการทํางานของ AI Search หน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามว่ามีเกมกีฬาใดบ้าง การค้นหา AI ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อความแจ้งให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot

AI Search

ถามอะไรก็ได้กับทีวี AI ของคุณ ทีวีจะจดจําเสียงของคุณและให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลตามที่คุณถามทันที คุณยังสามารถรับโซลูชันเพิ่มเติมด้วย Microsoft Copilot ได้อีกด้วย

*AI Search พร้อมใช้งานบนทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

*สหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลีใช้โมเดล LLM 

*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

เนื้อหาไซไฟกําลังเล่นบนหน้าจอทีวี LG QNED บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้ส่งข้อความถึงแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอวิธีแก้ปัญหาตามคําขอ ฉากทั้งหมดยังแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ด้านหนึ่งมืดกว่า อีกด้านหนึ่งสว่างขึ้น แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้กับผู้ใช้โดยอัตโนมัติได้อย่างไร

เนื้อหาไซไฟกําลังเล่นบนหน้าจอทีวี LG QNED บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้ส่งข้อความถึงแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอวิธีแก้ปัญหาตามคําขอ ฉากทั้งหมดยังแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ด้านหนึ่งมืดกว่า อีกด้านหนึ่งสว่างขึ้น แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้กับผู้ใช้โดยอัตโนมัติได้อย่างไร

AI Chatbot

โต้ตอบกับ AI Chatbot ผ่าน AI Magic Remote ของคุณและจัดการกับข้อกังวลทั้งหมดตั้งแต่การกําหนดการตั้งค่าไปจนถึงการแก้ไขปัญหา AI สามารถเข้าใจเจตนาของผู้ใช้และจะให้วิธีแก้ปัญหาได้ทันที

*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต 

*AI Chatbot มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตน 

*สามารถเชื่อมโยงแชทบอท AI กับฝ่ายบริการลูกค้าได้

LG AI Magic Remote หน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG บนหน้าจอเป็นคําทักทายส่วนบุคคลจาก LG AI พร้อมคําหลักที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการดูของผู้ใช้ ข้างรีโมทมีไอคอนและป้ายกํากับที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว

LG AI Magic Remote หน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG บนหน้าจอเป็นคําทักทายส่วนบุคคลจาก LG AI พร้อมคําหลักที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการดูของผู้ใช้ ข้างรีโมทมีไอคอนและป้ายกํากับที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว

AI Concierge

กดปุ่ม AI บนรีโมทของคุณเบาๆ เพียงครั้งเดียวจะเป็นการเปิด AI Concierge ซึ่งให้คีย์เวิร์ดและคําแนะนําที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการรับชมของคุณ

*เมนูและแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ 

*เมนูที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างกันเมื่อวางจําหน่าย 

*คําแนะนําคีย์เวิร์ดจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

หน้าจอของผู้ใช้ที่ผ่านกระบวนการปรับแต่ง AI Picture Wizard ชุดรูปภาพจะแสดงโดยเน้นการเลือกของผู้ใช้ ไอคอนโหลดจะปรากฏขึ้นและภาพแนวนอนจะแสดงให้ปรับปรุงจากซ้ายไปขวา

AI Picture Wizard

อัลกอริทึมขั้นสูงจะเรียนรู้ความชอบของคุณโดยผ่านความเป็นไปได้ของภาพ จาก 1.6 พันล้านภาพ ทีวีของคุณจะสร้างภาพส่วนบุคคลสําหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ

หน้าจอของผู้ใช้ที่ผ่านกระบวนการปรับแต่ง AI Sound Wizard กําลังเลือกชุดไอคอนคลิปเสียง แสดงนักร้องแจ๊สและผู้เล่นแซกโซโฟน คลื่นเสียงที่แสดงถึงเสียงส่วนบุคคลที่เคลื่อนไหวทั่วทั้งภาพ

AI Sound Wizard

เลือกเสียงที่คุณชอบจากคลิปเสียงที่มีให้เลือกหลากหลาย AI จะสร้างโปรไฟล์เสียงที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณจากพารามิเตอร์กว่า 40 ล้านรายการ

โลโก้และชื่อโปรแกรม webOS Re:New พร้อมป้ายผู้ได้รับรางวัล CES Innovation Awards 2025 อยู่ใกล้ๆ

โลโก้และชื่อโปรแกรม webOS Re:New พร้อมป้ายผู้ได้รับรางวัล CES Innovation Awards 2025 อยู่ใกล้ๆ

อัปเกรดใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปีด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ที่ได้รับรางวัล

รับประโยชน์จากคุณสมบัติและซอฟต์แวร์ล่าสุดด้วยการอัปเกรดรายปี ผู้ได้รับรางวัลนวัตกรรม CES สําหรับหมวดหมู่ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ รู้สึกปลอดภัยเมื่อรู้ว่า webOS รักษาความเป็นส่วนตัวและข้อมูลของคุณให้ปลอดภัย

*webOS Re:New Program ใช้กับทีวี OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD ปี 2025

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในช่วงห้าปี เกณฑ์คือ webOS เวอร์ชันที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกําหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนจนถึงต้นปี

*การอัปเดตและกําหนดการสําหรับคุณสมบัติ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

*มีการอัปเกรดสําหรับ OLED ปี 2022 และรุ่น UHD ปี 2023 ขึ้นไป

มาดูว่า LG AI TV ทำอะไรให้คุณได้บ้าง!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot และ AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

LG Gallery+ ช่วยให้คุณรังสรรค์พื้นที่ได้ในแบบที่คุณโปรดปราน

เปลี่ยนหน้าจอให้กลายเป็นแคนวาสที่มีชีวิตชีวา ด้วยผลงานศิลปะกว่า 100 ชิ้น ทิวทัศน์สมจริงสุดตระการตา และวิดีโอที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศ อัปเดตคลังเนื้อหาเป็นประจำ ช่วยเติมเต็มบรรยากาศให้บ้านให้มีชีวิตชีวา แม้ในเวลาที่ไม่ได้ดูทีวี

*เนื้อหาที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ

*เนื้อหาที่ให้บริการ อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้

ปรับเปลี่ยนพื้นที่ของคุณในรูปแบบต่างๆ ได้อย่างไม่สิ้นสุด

ปรับแต่งแกลเลอรีในบ้านให้ตรงใจ ด้วยเพลง ภาพ และสิ่งอื่นๆ ที่คุณเลือกเอง เลือกสิ่งที่ต้องการแสดงบนทีวี ตามความชอบในขณะนั้น

ซิงก์เพลงและภาพเข้ากับอารมณ์ของคุณ

จับคู่เสียงเพลงกับภาพ เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศในแบบที่คุณต้องการ เลือกเพลงที่ตั้งเอาไว้ล่วงหน้า หรือจะเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์มือถือของคุณผ่าน Bluetooth เพื่อเล่นเพลงที่คุณเลือกเองก็ได้

คำแนะนำวิธีการตั้งค่า LG TV เพื่อเล่นเพลงสร้างบรรยากาศให้เข้ากับภาพบนหน้าจอ
LG TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนัง มีโทรศัพท์มือถืออยู่ด้านหน้า มีการแสดงขั้นตอนการตั้งค่า Google Photos บน LG TV

LG TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนัง มีโทรศัพท์มือถืออยู่ด้านหน้า มีการแสดงขั้นตอนการตั้งค่า Google Photos บน LG TV

เข้าถึง Google Photos เพื่อแสดงภาพความทรงจำของคุณบนหน้าจอ

เชื่อมต่อบัญชี Google Photos ของคุณเข้ากับทีวีได้อย่างสะดวก เพียงแค่ใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือของคุณ ปรับเปลี่ยนพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายๆ โดยใช้เนื้อหาจากคลังรูปภาพของคุณเอง

*คุณลักษณะนี้จะทำงานเมื่อคุณลงชื่อเข้าใช้บัญชี Google Photos และมีรูปภาพในแอปอย่างน้อย 10 รูป 

มีบอร์ดข้อมูลปรากฏอยู่บน LG TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนัง แสดงฟังก์ชันการทำงานต่างๆ ตั้งแต่ข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ, Sports Alert, ตารางรายการทีวี, Home Hub และ Google Calendar

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

รับข้อมูลข่าวสารล่าสุดด้วยแดชบอร์ดส่วนตัวแบบครบวงจร

ดูข้อมูลสำคัญได้อย่างรวดเร็ว รับข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ, Sports Alert, ดู Google Calendar, และยังสามารถตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนสำหรับ Home Hub, การจองรับชมรายการโปรด และอื่นๆ ได้อีกด้วย

การเข้าถึง Google Calendar ต้องใช้บัญชี Google

การตั้งค่าอัจฉริยะจะปรับให้เข้ากับตามสภาพแวดล้อมของคุณที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไป

Always Ready

ในขณะที่ประหยัดพลังงาน คุณยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินและจัดแสดงงานศิลปะที่คุณเลือกหรือรูปภาพที่คุณคัดสรรเองได้ผ่าน Gallery+ เมื่อทีวีปิดอยู่ ทำให้ทีวีกลายเป็นแคนวาสดิจิทัล

AI Brightness Control

เซนเซอร์ในตัวทีวีของคุณจะตรวจจับแสงและปรับความสว่างหน้าจอให้เหมาะสม เพื่อการรับชมได้อย่างเหมาะสมในทุกสภาพแสง

เซ็นเซอร์จับความเคลื่อนไหว

การตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวช่วยให้ทีวีของคุณตอบสนองได้อย่างชาญฉลาด โดยจะสลับโหมดตามว่าคุณอยู่ใกล้หรือไม่

*เซนเซอร์ความสว่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น

*เซนเซอร์จับความเคลื่อนไหวมีเฉพาะในรุ่น M5 และ G5 เท่านั้น 

รีโมททีวีหน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG พร้อม Home Hub ฟังก์ชันและการควบคุมทั้งหมดบนอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะอื่นๆ จะแสดงขึ้น

Home Hub แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสําหรับบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณ

จัดการเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านต่างๆ ของ LG ได้อย่างราบรื่น ควบคู่ไปกับอุปกรณ์ Google Home และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สัมผัสความสะดวกสบายสูงสุดในการควบคุมบ้านทั้งหลังผ่านแดชบอร์ดเดียวที่ใช้งานง่าย

*LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'Matter' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'Matter' อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสําหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรผ่านแอพมือถือ ThinQ 

*การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่ต้องใช้รีโมทคอนโทรลทําได้เฉพาะกับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI และโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI เท่านั้น อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

Ultra Big TV

รับชมภาพยนตร์ กีฬา และเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมดได้บน LG Ultra Big TV ดื่มด่ำไปกับความละเอียดสูงบนหน้าจอภาพขนาดใหญ่เต็มตา

เด็กหญิงและสุนัขนั่งอยู่หน้าทีวี LG QNED ที่ติดตั้งบนผนังแสดงให้เห็นช้างสามตัวเดินออกไปเหนือ LG Soundbar

*QNED92 มีขนาดสูงสุด 85 นิ้ว และนิ้วอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง

เพิ่มความทันสมัยให้พื้นที่ของคุณด้วยดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยวที่ผสมผสานเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัว

*การออกแบบ Super Slim ใช้ได้กับ QNED86 ขนาด 86/75/65/55/50 นิ้ว

AI Sound Pro ปรับแต่งเสียงของคุณให้มีประสิทธิภาพ

*ต้องเปิดใช้งาน AI Clear Sound ผ่านเมนู Sound Mode

*เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง 

ยกระดับเสียงของคุณด้วย LG TV และ LG Soundbar

*สามารถซื้อซาวด์บาร์แยกต่างหากได้ 

*Soundbar Mode Control อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น

*โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ทำการซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต 

*รุ่นลำโพง Soundbar ที่สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับทีวีได้จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ

*การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV สามารถใช้งานได้เฉพาะบางคุณลักษณะเท่านั้น

คนในห้องนั่งเล่นถือโทรศัพท์ บนโทรศัพท์มีไอคอนส่งสัญญาณที่แสดงว่าหน้าจอโทรศัพท์กําลังถูกสะท้อนบนทีวี บนทีวีเป็นเกมบาสเก็ตบอลด้านข้างเป็นหน้าจอกระจกแสดงสถิติผู้เล่น

เพิ่มความสนุกให้สูงสุด ใช้หลายหน้าจอด้วย Multi View

ใช้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากทีวีของคุณด้วย Multi View มิเรอร์อุปกรณ์ของคุณผ่าน Google Cast และ AirPlay แบ่งหน้าจอของคุณออกเป็นสองมุมมองแยกกันเพื่อความบันเทิงหลายหน้าจอที่ราบรื่น

*การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน 

*Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*การรองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit และ Google Cast อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

หน้าจอหลักของ LG Channels แสดงเนื้อหาที่หลากหลายที่มีอยู่ในทีวี LG

สตรีมเนื้อหาที่หลากหลาย ฟรี 

บริการสตรีมมิ่งสุดพิเศษของ LG LG Channels นําเสนอช่องถ่ายทอดสดและออนดีมานด์ให้เลือกมากมายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัสฟรี

*เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

ไอคอนที่แตกต่างกันสามไอคอนที่แสดงให้เห็นว่าสามารถใช้ช่อง LG ได้อย่างไรโดยไม่ต้องสมัครสมาชิก ชําระเงิน หรือตั้งค่ากล่องด้านบนของอุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วง

ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย ไม่มีสัญญา ไม่มีสายเคเบิล

สิ่งที่คุณต้องทําคือปรับจูนและเริ่มรับชมโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเกี่ยวกับค่าใช้จ่ายแอบแฝงหรือการติดตั้งกล่องรับสัญญาณ

Gaming Portal เปลี่ยนทีวีของคุณให้เป็นสุดยอดศูนย์กลางการเล่นเกม

เล่นเกมนับพันเกมโดยตรงบน LG TV ของคุณด้วยการเข้าถึงแอป GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid! เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่หลากหลาย ตั้งแต่เกม AAA ที่มีแป้นเกมไปจนถึงเกมสบาย ๆ ที่เล่นได้ด้วยรีโมทของคุณ

หน้าจอหลักของ Gaming Portal เคอร์เซอร์จะเคลื่อนที่และคลิกเพื่อแสดงชื่อเกมยอดนิยมมากมาย และฟังก์ชันเพิ่มเติมในการเลือกเกมขึ้นอยู่กับประเภทของคอนโทรลเลอร์ที่คุณมี ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแป้นเกมหรือรีโมทคอนโทรล

*การสนับสนุนสําหรับพอร์ทัลเกมอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ 

*การรองรับบริการเกมบนคลาวด์และเกมภายใน Gaming Portal อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ 

*บริการเกมบางอย่างอาจต้องสมัครสมาชิกและแป้นเกม

การเล่นเกมขั้นสูง

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมสูงสุดด้วย VRR 144Hz และ AMD FreeSync Premium เล่นเกมของคุณโดยไม่กระตุกหรือโมชั่นเบลอที่ขัดขวางประสิทธิภาพของคุณ
ภาพรถยนต์สองภาพในวิดีโอเกมเคียงข้างกัน หนึ่งแสดงภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวจํานวนมาก อีกอันมีความคมชัดและอยู่ในโฟกัสที่แสดงอัตราเฟรมสูงของทีวี LG QNED โลโก้ VRR และโลโก้ 144Hz อยู่ที่มุมขวาบน

*QNED92 ใช้งานได้กับเกมหรืออินพุตพีซีที่รองรับ 144Hz เท่านั้น

*HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและการแสดงผลทีวีที่ประชุมกันเพื่อระบุและจัดทําแนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR

*การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ทีวี QNED ที่ดีที่สุดสําหรับภาพยนตร์

ชมภาพยนตร์ที่มีชีวิตชีวาในโฮมเธียเตอร์ของคุณด้วยเสียงที่สมจริงและโหมด FILMMAKER ที่ปรับให้เข้ากับแสงในสภาพแวดล้อมเพื่อคุณภาพของภาพที่ตรงตามมาตรฐานผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์ชั้นนํา

โหมด Dolby Vision และ FILMMAKER

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กํากับตั้งใจไว้ด้วย Dolby Vision และ FILMMAKER MODE ที่ปรับให้เข้ากับสภาพแวดล้อมเพื่อรักษาภาพและทําให้ใกล้เคียงกับรูปแบบดั้งเดิมมากที่สุด

Dolby Atmos

ปล่อยให้เสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมจริงเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ ตัวคุณ ทำให้คุณรู้สึกราวกับว่าคุณเป็นศูนย์กลางของเหตุการณ์ทั้งหมด

*FILMMAKER MODE เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*รองรับโหมด FILMMAKER พร้อม Dolby Vision

*โหมดผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์จะเริ่มทํางานอัตโนมัติบน AppleTV+ และแอปวิดีโอ Amazon Prime

*QNED92 ไม่รองรับโหมด Ambient FILMMAKER

ทีวี LG QNED92 และ LG QNED85 อยู่เคียงข้างกัน งานศิลปะสีสันสดใสที่เน้นเทคโนโลยีการสร้างสีใหม่ที่สดใสและสดใสของ LG QNED อยู่บนหน้าจอ โลโก้ LG QNED evo AI ใหม่ทั้งหมดก็มีอยู่ด้วย

ทีวี LG QNED92 และ LG QNED85 อยู่เคียงข้างกัน งานศิลปะสีสันสดใสที่เน้นเทคโนโลยีการสร้างสีใหม่ที่สดใสและสดใสของ LG QNED อยู่บนหน้าจอ โลโก้ LG QNED evo AI ใหม่ทั้งหมดก็มีอยู่ด้วย

พบกับ QNED evo
โฉมใหม่

พบกับ QNED evo <br>โฉมใหม่ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*สามารถซื้อซาวด์บาร์แยกต่างหากได้ 

*Soundbar Mode Control อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น

*โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ทำการซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต  

*รุ่นลำโพง Soundbar ที่สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับทีวีได้จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ

*การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV สามารถใช้งานได้เฉพาะบางคุณลักษณะเท่านั้น

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

ระบบเสียง - เอาต์พุตเสียง

40 วัตต์

ระบบเสียง - ระบบลำโพง

2.2 Channel

ระบบเสียง - เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1445 x 830 x 58.5

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

18.5

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

สายไฟ

ใช่ (Detachable)

รีโมท

เมจิกรีโมท (MR25)

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

40 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.2 Channel

WOW Orchestra

ใช่

ระบบบรอดคาสต์

การรับสัญญาณทีวี Analog

ใช่

การรับสัญญาณทีวีดิจิตอล

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.3)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ช่องต่อ USB

2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่ (Wi-Fi 6)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

1795 x 1000 x 144

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

26.7

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1445 x 830 x 58.5

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1445 x 904 x 339

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

1227 x 339

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

18.5

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

19

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

400 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่ (สูงสุด 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

Mini LED

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ขนาดของสินค้า

65"

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED MiniLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

TV Type

Smart TV

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

ใช่

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

ใช่

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง Precision Dimming Pro

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 โหมด

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

ใช่

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

ใช่

โหมด Always Ready

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

Google Cast

ใช่

Google Home / Hub

ใช่

Home Hub

ใช่

การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

ใช่

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

webOS 25

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Voice ID

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay

ใช่

Works with Apple Home

ใช่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ทั่วไป - จำนวนช่อง

3.1.3

ทั่วไป - กำลังขับ

480 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

ใช่

Audio Format - DTS:X

ใช่

ขนาด (WxHxD) - หลัก

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

ขนาด (WxHxD) - ซับวูฟเฟอร์

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

3.1.3

จำนวนลำโพง

9 EA

กำลังขับ

480 W

อุปกรณ์เสริม

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

สาย HDMI

ใช่

รีโมท

ใช่

ขาแขวนติดผนัง

ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

ใช่

AAC

ใช่

AAC+

ใช่

Dolby Digital

ใช่

DTS Digital Surround

ใช่

DTS:X

ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

ออปติคัล

1

AirPlay 2

ใช่

บลูทูธโคเดก

SBC / AAC

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5.1

Chromecast

ใช่

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Spotify Connect

ใช่

Tidal Connect

ใช่

USB

ใช่

Wireless Rear Ready

ใช่

Wi-Fi

ใช่

ทำงานร่วมกับ Alexa

ใช่

ทำงานร่วมกับ Google Home

ใช่

ความสะดวก

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

ใช่

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

ใช่

โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

ใช่

TV Sound Mode Share

ใช่

WOW Interface

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

หลัก

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

ขนาดกล่อง

1107 x 561 x 257 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

รองรับ HDMI

Pass-through (4K)

ใช่

120Hz

ใช่

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ใช่

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

ใช่

CEC (Simplink)

ใช่

Dolby Vision

ใช่

HDR10

ใช่

Pass-through

ใช่

VRR / ALLM

ใช่

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

0.5 W ↓

การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

59 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

40 W

การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

ใช่

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

ใช่

Cinema

ใช่

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

Game

ใช่

Music

ใช่

Sports

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

WOW Orchestra

ใช่

น้ำหนัก

หลัก

4.3 kg

น้ำหนักรวม

18.9 kg

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

10.0 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา