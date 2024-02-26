Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86" TV QNED รุ่น 86QNED80TSA ฟรี ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-F20FFBFB

86QNED80TSA.F20

86” TV QNED รุ่น 86QNED80TSA ฟรี ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-F20FFBFB

Products in this Bundle: 2
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG QNED TV, QNED85 พร้อมข้อความของ LG QNED, 2024 และโลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New บนหน้าจอ

86QNED80TSA

ทีวี LG QNED AI LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86QNED80TSA ขนาด 86"

GC-F20FFBFB

ตู้เย็น Multi-Door รุ่น GC-F20FFBFB ขนาด 16.6 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

โฉมใหม่ของ QNED ตัวจบของทีวีสีสันเจิดจรัสสมจริง

สีที่คมชัดและความคมชัดบน LG QNED ขนาดมหึมา ชิปเซ็ตใหม่และโซนลดแสงของเรามีเนื้อหาที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ดังนั้นทุกพิกเซลจึงคมชัดอยู่เสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

สำรวจนวัตกรรมใหม่ของ LG QNED AI

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 4K แสดงด้วยแสงสีส้มที่เล็ดลอดออกมาจากด้านล่าง รูปทรงเกลียวสีแดง เหลือง และม่วงจะแสดงอยู่ระหว่างคำว่า "Upgradeable webOS" และ "webOS Re:New Program" ทีวี LG QNED89, QNED90 และ QNED99 จะแสดงตามลำดับจากซ้ายไปขวา ทีวีแต่ละเครื่องแสดงสีสันสดใสและมีคำว่า "Ultra Big TV" ปรากฏอยู่เหนือทีวี

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

ความชาญฉลาดของ QNED ที่โดดเด่นช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวีของคุณ

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI อัจฉริยะ alpha 5 4K Gen7 ปรับเสียงและความสว่างให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อการดื่มด่ำกับการเคลื่อนไหวอย่างเต็มที่

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ปรับแต่งด้วย AI

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Night

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Day

AI Sound Pro

สัมผัสความสมจริงอย่างแท้จริงในทุกเฟรม

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง 

webOS 24

ประสบการณ์การรับชมบนจอทีวีในแบบของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

ประสบการณ์การรับชมบนจอทีวีในแบบของคุณ ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

เหมือนมีทีวีเครื่องใหม่ทุก ๆ ปี เป็นเวลา 5 ปี

เหมือนเปลี่ยนทีวีเครื่องใหม่อยู่เสมอ เพราะเราได้เพิ่มฟีจเจอร์ใหม่ๆเพื่อมอบความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้งาน

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันจะเซขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัพเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีที่รู้ใจคุณ

หน้าจอ LG TV แสดงหน้าจอ My Profile ในสามอันดับแรก แบนเนอร์สำหรับ Tangible Wonders ใต้แบนเนอร์ ปุ่มต่อไปนี้จะแสดงขึ้น: ศูนย์กลางโฮม, กีฬา, เกม, การเข้าถึง, โฮมออฟฟิศ ด้านล่างปุ่ม จะแสดงโลโก้ต่อไปนี้: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy ใต้โลโก้ รูปภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์ 5 เรื่องจะแสดงใต้ข้อความ "ตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับคุณ" เคอร์เซอร์คลิกที่อักษรย่อ 'S' ที่มุมซ้ายบน เมนูแบบเลื่อนลงบัญชี LG จะเปิดขึ้นและแสดงชื่อห้าชื่อ เคอร์เซอร์คลิกชื่อที่สองเป็นรูปขนาดย่อและเนื้อหาที่แนะนำเมื่อเปลี่ยนหน้าจอ

ประวัติของฉัน

พื้นที่ของคุณมีไว้สำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ

ด้วยโปรไฟล์ของฉัน คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์สำหรับสมาชิกแต่ละคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทุกคนจะได้รับหน้าจอหลักส่วนตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเอง

เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนกีฬา และหน้าจอจะจางหายไปในหน้าแรกของกีฬาพร้อมข้อความ "ลงทะเบียนทีม/ผู้เล่นที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับอันดับลีก ตารางการแข่งขัน หรือการอัพเดตอื่น ๆ" และ "รายชื่อลีกยอดนิยม" ภาพขนาดย่อห้าภาพมีป้ายกำกับว่าฟุตบอล บาสเกตบอล เบสบอล คริกเก็ต และฮ็อกกี้น้ำแข็ง หน้าจอจะจางหายไป เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนเกม และหน้าจอจะจางลงในหน้าแรกของเกมพร้อมข้อความ "ดื่มด่ำไปกับเกมบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ คุณสามารถเล่นเกมและดูวิดีโอเกมเพลย์ล่าสุดได้" รูปภาพแสดงปุ่มที่มีป้ายกำกับ Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid และที่เล่นล่าสุด โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะแสดง: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube และ Twitch

บัตรด่วน

ใช้ทางลัดไปยังรายการโปรดของคุณ

เพียงคลิกเดียว Quick Card พาคุณไปยังจุดที่คุณต้องการในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศูนย์กลางเกม เพลย์ลิสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

AI เพื่อความสะดวก

แนะนำรายการโปรดตามความชอบของคุณ

AI Concierge จะรู้จักคุณผ่านประวัติการค้นหาของคุณ และแนะนำเนื้อหาและคำสำคัญที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า รวมถึง 'สำหรับคุณ' 'แนะนำ' 'กำลังมาแรงตอนนี้' และ 'เคล็ดลับ'

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

****คุณสมบัติ เมนู และแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

*****สำหรับคำหลักของคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

******คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณสมบัติ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

LG Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

Magic Remote

ความมหัศจรรย์
อยู่ในมือคุณแล้ว

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG Magic Remote ปลดล็อคฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ

*ฟังก์ชั่นและคุณสมบัติใน Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น มีรูปสิงโตและลูกสิงโตอยู่ ชายคนหนึ่งนั่งอยู่เบื้องหน้าโดยมีสมาร์ทโฟนอยู่ในมือซึ่งมีรูปสิงโตเหมือนกัน กราฟิกของแถบโค้งสีแดงนีออนสามแถบจะแสดงเหนือสมาร์ทโฟนโดยชี้ไปที่ทีวี

การเชื่อมต่อมือถือ

ส่งแอพของคุณไปยังทีวีโดยตรง

ดูเนื้อหาจาก iPhone หรืออุปกรณ์ Android ของคุณบนหน้าจอ LG TV ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย Apple AirPlay และ Chromecast ในตัว

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

ศูนย์กลางบ้าน

ควบคุมบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณจากที่เดียว

Home Hub ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมระบบนิเวศอัจฉริยะของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นจากทีวี รวมถึงอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ IoT เช่น ระบบไฟอัจฉริยะ ระบบทำความร้อน การระบายอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ เป็นต้น

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'สำคัญ' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'สำคัญ' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม

ทีวี LG ที่อยู่เบื้องหน้าแสดงภาพย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีที่เลือกไว้ ข้อความ "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" และ "ดูล่าสุด" อยู่ในรูปภาพ พื้นที่ด้านหน้าทีวีมีแสงสว่างจางๆ ราวกับมาจากไฟทีวี ด้านหลังทีวีในความมืดมีภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีมากขึ้น

LG Channels

รับชมฟรีได้แล้ววันนี้บน LG TV

ติดตาม LG Channels 3.0 เพื่อรับข่าวสารล่าสุด กีฬาโปรด ภาพยนตร์ยอดนิยม และซีรีส์ทีวี แม้กระทั่งเนื้อหาพิเศษเฉพาะบน LG TV เท่านั้น

ภาพขนาดย่อหกภาพของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีจะปรากฏขึ้น และโลโก้ของ LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ และ Apple TV+ อยู่ด้านล่าง

บริการโอทีที

สำรวจบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ดำดิ่งสู่ซีรีส์ใหม่ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่สุด ด้วยทางลัดในตัวไปยังบริการสตรีมมิ่งและแอพที่คุณชื่นชอบ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอพที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime และ Apple TV+

****Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

ทีวีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

ขนาดที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจทำให้คุณหลงใหล

ครอบครัวในห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง โดยมีฉากมหาสมุทรรวมถึงปะการังและเต่าอยู่บนหน้าจอ

สุดยอดความดื่มด่ำจากความบันเทิงขนาดเท่าจริง ดูเนื้อหาทั้งหมดของคุณบนจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ และเพลิดเพลินไปกับความคมชัดและขนาดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้สำหรับการรับชม การเล่น หรือการออกกำลังกาย

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

Dimming Pro

ดำดิ่งสู่ความลึกและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่ง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงขั้นสูงช่วยให้คุณเห็นรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนและภาพที่สมจริงน่าทึ่ง โดยการใช้งานพื้นที่ลดแสงทั่วทั้งหน้าจอ

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มี Advanced Local Dimming และ Dimming Pro

สี QNED

พบกับสีสันที่สดใสและเขียวชอุ่มมีชีวิตชีวา

ตื่นตาไปกับสีสันอันน่าทึ่ง มีชีวิตชีวายิ่งกว่าโลกรอบตัวคุณ

อนุภาคสีแตกกระจายบนหน้าจอ จากนั้นพิกเซลจะค่อยๆ เปลี่ยนเป็นภาพระยะใกล้ของผนังที่วาดด้วยลวดลายสีสันสดใสบนหน้าจอบน LG TV

*QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี QNED Color

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของพื้นที่สี DCI-P3 ซึ่งได้รับการรับรองอย่างเป็นอิสระจาก Intertek

การออกแบบที่เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

การออกแบบเพรียวบางผสานเข้ากับการตกแต่งภายในของคุณ

ออกแบบมาเพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ หน้าจอของคุณกลมกลืนกับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างลงตัวและตั้งชิดผนังได้อย่างลงตัว

ทีวี LG ที่เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษจากมุมกล้องแบบ Bird-Eye มุมกล้องเลื่อนเพื่อแสดงด้านหน้าของทีวี โดยแสดงภาพดอกไม้สีสันสดใสที่ซูมเข้า

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

**QNED85 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับเครื่องเสียง LG

ซาวด์บาร์ที่โดดเด่นคู่ควรกับ LG QNED AI

Synergy Bracket

เสียงอันยอดเยี่ยมยังคงซ่อนเร้นอย่างยอดเยี่ยม

ด้วย Synergy Bracket ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งซาวด์บาร์ S70TY ที่เข้ากันได้อย่างง่ายดายและเข้ากับทีวี QNED ของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

 

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้

**Synergy Bracket มาพร้อมกับขาตั้งแบบ 1 เสาหรือขาตั้ง 2 เสา ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ/ผลิตภัณฑ์

รีโมตคอนโทรลชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG ที่แสดงการตั้งค่าทางด้านขวาของหน้าจอ

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น

***โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่สามารถใช้ได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสำหรับการอัพเดต

****ทีวีที่รองรับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80

*****ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85

******ทีวีที่รองรับ WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 รุ่น 80 นิ้วขึ้นไปสามารถจับคู่กับ S90TY, S90TR และ S70 ได้

ดื่มด่ำกับความตื่นเต้นของภาพยนตร์และเกมที่ชื่นชอบ

FILMMAKER Mode

รับชมภาพยนตร์มุมมองเดียวกับผู้กำกับ

ดื่มด่ำไปกับการตัดต่อที่สมจริงที่สุด โหมด FILMMAKER นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ผู้ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพมืดๆ กำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพคือโลโก้โหมด FILMMAKER

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**โหมด FILMMAKER เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน

พบความอัศจรรย์มากขึ้นในทุกฉากที่คุณรับชม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro มอบรูปลักษณ์ตามที่ต้องการของภาพยนตร์ทุกประเภทด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำ

ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนพื้นห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแสงสว่างน้อยข้างโต๊ะเล็กๆ มองขึ้นไปที่ทีวี LG ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังซึ่งเผยให้เห็นโลกจากอวกาศ

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

การเล่นเกมที่ทรงพลัง

ดำดิ่งสู่การต่อสู้ด้วยความเร็วเต็มที่

การเล่น HGiG ที่สมจริงจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย ALLM และ eARC ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสียงทั้งหมดจะออกมาน่าทึ่ง

เกมแข่งรถที่เส้นชัยโดยมีป้ายเขียนว่า 'ชนะ!' ขณะที่ผู้เล่นเกาะจอยสติ๊กของเกม โลโก้ ALLM, eARC, HGiG อยู่ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี GeForce ทันที, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC และ HGiG

**VRR เป็นคุณสมบัติที่ได้รับการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

***HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวี ซึ่งประชุมเพื่อระบุและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคในรูปแบบ HDR

****การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

สัมผัสมุมมองใหม่ของ LG QNED AI เพื่อวันพรุ่งนี้ที่ยั่งยืน

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG QNED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**วงเล็บด้านล่างสำหรับ QNED ทั้งหมดและฝาหลังแบบเต็มสำหรับ QNED85(65/55/50") ผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

***QNED90, QNED85 และ 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 ทุกรุ่นได้รับการรับรอง “ผ่านการประเมินด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม”

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

60Hz

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

50.0

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

สายไฟ

ใช่ (Detachable)

รีโมท

Magic Remote (MR24)

แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.1)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3 ช่อง (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ช่องต่อ USB

2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

2090 x 1215 x 228

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

63.6

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1928 x 1175 x 359

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

1582 x 359

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

50.0

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

51.0

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

600 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

วางหลอดไฟตรงขอบจอ

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ขนาดของสินค้า

86"

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

60Hz

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

ใช่

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

Local Dimming

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 โหมด (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, 
(ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

Room to Room Share

ใช่ (Receiver)

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

ใช่

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

833 x 1850 x 678

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

InstaView

ไม่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

PCM สีดำโลหะ

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ตู้เย็นแบบหลายประตู (4 ประตู)

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

PCM สีดำโลหะ

ประตู (วัสดุ)

STS

ท่อโลหะแบน (เนื้อโลหะ)

โลหะขวา

ประเภทมือจับ

ที่จับประตู

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

ใช่

การแช่แข็งด่วน

ใช่

จอแสดงผล LED ภายนอก

มี [ไฟ LED ภายนอก]

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

คุณสมบัติ

Door Cooling+

ไม่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

InstaView

ไม่

LINEAR Cooling

ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

N/A

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

ช่องแช่แข็ง

ลิ้นชักของตู้แช่แข็ง

6 ชั้นวาง　

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

96

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

833 x 1850 x 678

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

87

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

6

Hygiene Fresh+

ไม่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

LED ด้านบน + ด้านข้าง

ชั้นวางของแบบพับ

ไม่

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

2 เต็ม

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (2)

ความจุ

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

301

ความจุพื้นที่แช่แข็ง (L)

169

ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)

470

