สมาร์ทโฟน LG รุ่น H540 หน้าจอขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สมาร์ทโฟน LG รุ่น H540 หน้าจอขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว

H540

สมาร์ทโฟน LG รุ่น H540 หน้าจอขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว

สมาร์ทโฟน LG G4 Stylus H540

ลำโพง 1W

ลำโพง 1W ให้เสียงที่ทุ้ม ต่ำ และใส และเส่นเสียงสูงได้โดยไม่ต้องต่อลำโพงภายนอก

Touch & Shoot

แตะบนหน้าจอทัชสกรีนเพื่อถ่ายภาพที่มีคุณภาพสูง ด้วยกล้องที่ให้ความละเอียดถึง 13 ล้านพิกเซล ที่มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่น Auto-Focus

Front Camera Light

แม้ในเวลาแสงน้อย คุณสามารถถ่ายภาพเซลฟี่ที่คมชัดได้โดยใช้แสงจากจอภาพเป็นแสงแฟลช

Glance View

เพียงแค่ใช้นิ้วลากบนส่วนใดก็ได้ของหน้าจอลงมา คุณจะสามารถดูเวลาและการแจ้งเตือนอื่นๆได้อย่างง่ายดาย พร้อมทั้งยังช่วยประหยัดเวลาและแบตเตอรี่ไปพร้อมๆกัน

KNOCK Code™

คุณสามารถเข้ามาที่หน้าจอได้อย่างรวดเร็วและปลอดภัยด้วยรหัสที่สามารถออกแบบได้ด้วยตัวคุณเองถึง 86,000 รูปแบบ เพียงแค่เคาะไปบนหน้าจอในรูปแบบที่คุณได้ตั้งค่าไว้ ง่ายๆเพียงใช้แค่มือเดียว

Rear Key

Rear Key คือปุ่มที่ได้รับการออกแบบมาอย่างชาญฉลาดให้อยู่ภายใต้นิ้วชี้เมื่อคุณถือโทรศัพท์อยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นสามารถใช้ควบคุมเสียงได้อีกด้วย

กล้องหลังมาพร้อมระบบ Lase Auto Focus 13 ล้านพิกเซล และกล้องหน้า 5 ล้านพิกเซล

เก็บภาพเรื่องราวความทรงจำดีๆที่คุณต้องการด้วยสุดยอดกล้องของ LG G4 Stylus ด้วยกล้องหลังที่มีความละเอียดสูงถึง 13 ล้านพิกเซล มาพร้อมโหมด Laser Auto Focus ที่สามารถจับภาพได้อย่าวรวดเร็วและกล้องหน้าที่มีความละเอียดถึง 5 ล้านพิกเซล ที่เหมาะกับการถ่ายเซลฟี่ ให้ความสะดวกในการใช้งานและภาพที่คมชัดยิ่งขึ้น

กล้องหลังมาพร้อมระบบ Lase Auto Focus 13 ล้านพิกเซล และกล้องหน้า 5 ล้านพิกเซล

Alt text

หน้าจอระบบ HD ขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว ใช้เทคโนโลยี Zero-gap in-cell Hybrid Touch

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี in-cell touch ที่ผสานแผงสัมผัสลงไปบนหน้าจอ LCD ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการตอบสนองต่อการสัมผัส และหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ถึง 5.7 นิ้ว ให้ประสบการณ์การมองที่ดียิ่งขึ้น และให้คุณเขียนหรือจดโน๊ตได้เหมือนกับบนกระดาษจริงๆ

หน้าจอระบบ HD ขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว ใช้เทคโนโลยี Zero-gap in-cell Hybrid Touch

Alt text

แบตเตอรี่ความจุ 3,000mAh

ด้วยความจุของแบตเตอรี่กว่า 3,000mAh ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณสามารถพูดคุย ส่งข้อความ ถ่ายรูปหรือทำกิจกรรมต่างๆ ได้อย่างยาวนานขึ้น ไร้ความกังวลและทำงานได้มากขึ้น

แบตเตอรี่ความจุ 3,000mAh

Alt text

Gesture Shot

เปิดใช้งานกล้องด้วยการแบและกำมือ เพื่อเริ่มโปรแกรมนับถอยหลัง 3 วิ ให้คุณเก็บภาพต่างๆ ได้ง่ายดายยิ่งขึ้น

Gesture Shot

Alt text

ปากกา Stylus และ Quick Memo

ด้วยปากกา Stylus, LG G4 Stylus ให้คุณทำงานด้วยความแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น ให้คุณขีดเขียน วาดภาพหรือแก้ไขรูปภาพได้อย่างง่ายดายและแม่นยำ ด้วยการใช้ร่วมกับโปรแกรม QuickMemo .

Alt text

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

SPECIFICATIONS

RF Band

GSM Band 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
UMTS 850/900/1900/2100 MHz

Network

GSM, WCDMA

Browser

Webkit (Android native)

Dimension

154.3x79.2x9.6mm

Display

5.7” HD (1280x720), TFT LCD

Input

Capacitive multi touch input method (Virtual keyboard)

Camera

13MP AF, LED Flash, 5 MP Front camera

Video

Play : MPEG4, Record : MPEG4

Sound

MP3,AAC,AMR,WMA,OGG,MID,WAV

Media

Music Player / Video Player

Connectivity

Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Memory

Internal memory : 8GB eMMC, RAM 1GB (LPDDR3)
External memory : Micro SD Card

Message

SMS, MMS, E-mail (Preloaded App)

Other Feature

OS Android

Battery

Li-Ion 3000 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา