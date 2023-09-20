About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65QNED91SQA|Quantum Dot NanoCell l Dolby Vision & Atmos l Hands Free Voice Control l Google Assistant

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65QNED91SQA|Quantum Dot NanoCell l Dolby Vision & Atmos l Hands Free Voice Control l Google Assistant

65QNED91SQA

65QNED91SQA

(3)
มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี LG QNED พร้อมรูปภาพและโลโก้ผลิตภัณฑ์
ภาพโลโก้ของรางวัล CES INNOVATION AWARDS

CES 2022
รางวัลนวัตกรรม

LG QNED

ความสามารถในการเข้าถึง
Quantum Dot รวมกับ NanoCell

จุดประกายความรู้สึกของคุณ
ด้วยสี QNED

สัมผัสสีสันที่แปลกใหม่ด้วยพลังของ Quantum Dot และ NanoCell ที่ผสมผสานกัน.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Dimming Pro

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงของ LG QNED ใช้อัลกอริทึมการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกเพื่อสร้างเค้าโครงและส่งข้อมูลวัตถุไปยังบล็อกการหรี่แสงพื้นหลัง สร้างภาพที่คมชัดและเป็นธรรมชาติยิ่งขึ้นในขณะที่ลดเอฟเฟกต์รัศมี

มีจอทีวี 2 จอ ด้านซ้ายและด้านขวา มีภาพผีเสื้อสีน้ำเงินดูดน้ำผึ้งบนดอกไม้สีชมพูเหมือนกัน ภาพด้านซ้ายจะซีดเล็กน้อย ในขณะที่ภาพด้านขวามีสีสันสดในมาก

หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

เมื่อเราพูดว่าใหญ่
เราหมายความแบบนั้นจริง ๆ

ยกระดับการรับชมของคุณไปอีกระดับด้วยสี QNED ที่สดใสใน 4K อันน่าทึ่งบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ.

เมื่อเราพูดว่าใหญ่ <br> เราหมายความแบบนั้นจริง ๆ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

วงจรไฟนีออนสีน้ำเงินเคลื่อนตัวไปมาบนภาพธารน้ำแข็งสีน้ำเงิน กล้องจะซูมออกและแสดงธารน้ำแข็งสีน้ำเงินนี้ในหน้าจอทีวี ทีวีวางอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นพื้นที่กว้างที่มีพื้นหลังสีน้ำเงิน

ชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI

เรากำลังปรับแต่ง
ประสบการณ์รับชม

ชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI ใช้อัลกอริทึมการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ดียิ่งขึ้น.

เรากำลังปรับแต่ง <br> ประสบการณ์รับชม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*QNED90/85/80 มาพร้อมชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI 4K

AI Picture Pro

รูปภาพที่สมบูรณ์แบบอยู่ใกล้กว่าที่เคยด้วย AI Picture Pro AI 4K Upscaling และ AI Tone Mapping ที่อัปเกรดแล้วจะปรับปรุงคอนทราสต์และความละเอียดเพื่อสร้างรายละเอียดที่ดีที่สุด ในขณะที่การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเอฟเฟกต์พื้นหน้า/พื้นหลัง และไดนามิกที่สดใสเพิ่มระยะชัดลึกและการแสดงสีให้สูงสุดเพื่อภาพที่ดูสมจริงอย่างโดดเด่น.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

มีภาพใบหน้าผู้หญิงระยะใกล้ทางด้านซ้ายและขวา ด้านซ้ายดูมืดและชัดเจนน้อยลง และด้านขวาดูเหมือนภาพใบหน้าผู้หญิงที่สว่างขึ้นและชัดเจนขึ้น

*AI Picture Pro จะไม่สามารถใช้ได้กับเนื้อหาใด ๆ ที่มีการปกป้องลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการแบบ OTT.
*QNED99/95 มาพร้อม AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 มาพร้อม AI 4K Upscaling.

Alt text

AI Sound Pro

ด้วยการใช้การเรียนรู้เชิงลึกจากจุดข้อมูลเสียง หน่วยประมวลผลสามารถจดจำเสียง เอฟเฟกต์เสียง และความถี่เสียง ซึ่งช่วยให้ปรับแต่งเสียงตามประเภทของเนื้อหาที่คุณกำลังรับชมเพื่อให้ได้เสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
หน้าจอทีวีแสดงชิงช้าสวรรค์ที่สว่างมากในตอนกลางคืน และมีเอฟเฟกต์เสียงที่ด้านซ้ายและด้านขวาของทีวี

ThinQ AI และ WebOS

ความอัจฉริยะไม่เคย
ง่ายแบบนี้มาก่อน

ดูว่าทีวีสะดวกสบายเพียงใดด้วยการเตือน คำแนะนำ ผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะ และอื่น ๆ ในแบบของคุณ.

ความอัจฉริยะไม่เคย <br> ง่ายแบบนี้มาก่อน เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*ความพร้อมให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ.
*จำเป็นต้องมีการสมัครบริการแยกสำหรับบริการ OTT.

ตัวช่วยอัจฉริยะและการเชื่อมต่อ

การรองรับ Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมายทำให้การควบคุมทีวีและอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อของคุณรวดเร็วและสะดวกกว่าที่เคย.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

โลโก้สี่ตัวถูกแทนที่ตามลำดับ – สวัสดี Google, ทำงานร่วมกับ Apple AirPlay, ทำงานร่วมกับ Apple HomeKit

*Google เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.
*Google Assistant ไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ในบางภาษาและบางประเทศ.
*Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่น ๆ.
*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.
*ความพร้อมใช้งานของคำสั่งเสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามผลิตภัณฑ์และประเทศ.
*เมนูที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างไปจากนี้เมื่อมีการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์.
*การรองรับ AirPlay 2 และ HomeKit อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค.
*QNED99/95/90 มีการควบคุมด้วยเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรี.

Alt text

Sports Alert

อย่าพลาดข่าวสารล่าสุดจากทีมและลีกที่คุณชื่นชอบ แม้ในขณะที่ดูเนื้อหาอื่นพร้อมการอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์และการเตือนความจำสำหรับเกมใหญ่ทั้งหมด.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

มี UI กราฟิก Sports Alert ที่แสดงโลโก้ทีมกีฬาสองโลโก้ (Jungle King และ Dragon) และปุ่มสองปุ่มทางด้านขวาที่ระบุว่า "Watch" และ "No Alert" ข้อความระบุว่า "นี่คือสกอร์สำหรับช่องกีฬาปัจจุบัน"

True Cinema

ประสิทธิภาพที่มีความ
โดดเด่น

เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่น่าทึ่งจาก
ความสะดวกสบายในบ้านของคุณเองด้วย LG QNED.

ประสิทธิภาพที่มีความ <br> โดดเด่น เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

HDR10 Pro

เทคโนโลยีช่วงไดนามิกสูงของ LG อย่าง HDR10 Pro จะปรับความสว่างของหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติและเพิ่มเนื้อหา HDR ปกติให้เข้มข้นขึ้นเพื่อแสดงรายละเอียดและความคมชัดที่มากขึ้นในทุกภาพ.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังจ้องมองออกไปข้างนอก ดูแปลกจริง ๆ ภาพแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ครึ่งซ้ายของภาพดูจืดชืดและสีสดใสน้อยกว่า ในขณะที่ครึ่งขวาของภาพดูสดใสและมีสีสันมากกว่า ที่มุมบนซ้ายเขียนว่า "แบบปกติ" มุมบนขวาเขียนว่า "HDR 10 PRO"

FILMMAKER MODE

รับชมภาพยนตร์ตรงตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วย FILMMAKER MODE™ โหมดนี้จะคงสีดั้งเดิม การตั้งค่า และอัตราเฟรมไว้เพื่อนำวิสัยทัศน์ดั้งเดิมของผู้กำกับมาสู่คุณ.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ผู้กำกับภาพยนตร์กำลังดูจอทีวีขนาดใหญ่ โดยกำลังแก้ไขบางอย่าง หน้าจอทีวีแสดงเครนหอสูงท่ามกลางท้องฟ้าสีม่วง โลโก้ FILMMAKER Mode จัดวางไว้ที่มุมล่างขวา

*การรองรับโหมด FILMMAKER อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.

Alt text

Advanced Gaming

ขุมพลัง
การเล่นที่มากขึ้น

อัปเกรดการตั้งค่าการเล่นเกมของคุณด้วยทีวีระดับถัดไปที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการเล่นเกมยุคใหม่ขั้นสูงสุด.

ขุมพลัง <br> การเล่นที่มากขึ้น เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมและแดชบอร์ด

เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมจะเก็บการตั้งค่าการเล่นเกมทั้งหมดของคุณไว้ในเมนูที่ใช้งานง่ายเพียงเมนูเดียว ในขณะที่แดชบอร์ดเกมมิ่งใหม่ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงการตั้งค่าปัจจุบันของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

รูปภาพของแดชบอร์ดเกม – จานสีแสดงไอคอนสถานะเกม โหมดมืด แอปในแอป เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม การตั้งค่าทั้งหมด และคู่มือผู้ใช้

*ความพร้อมในการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์อาจแตกต่างกันออกไปตามโมเดลและภูมิภาค.
*รายการในเมนูเครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามซีรีส์.

Alt text

HGiG

LG ร่วมมือกับบริษัทชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมเกมเพื่อนำเสนอเกม HDR ล่าสุดที่มีความสมจริงและความสมจริงสูงสุด.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

รูปภาพแสดงผู้หญิงถือปืนสวมหน้ากากแบบเต็มหน้า ครึ่งซ้ายของรูปภาพมีสีซีดและมีสีน้อยกว่า และครึ่งขวาของรูปภาพมีสีสันมากกว่า

AMD FreeSync Premium

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็วโดยที่แทบจะไม่มีอาการภาพสะดุด กระตุก และแล็กเลยด้วยการสนับสนุนจาก AMD FreeSync Premium บน LG QNED TV.

มีทีวีสองเครื่อง – ด้านซ้ายแสดงฉากเกมของ FORTNITE พร้อมรถแข่ง ทางด้านขวายังแสดงฉากเกมเดียวกันแต่แสดงภาพที่สว่างและชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น ที่มุมบนขวาจะแสดงโลโก้พรีเมียมของ AMD FreeSync

*QNED99/90/85/80 มาพร้อม AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

กล่องบรรจุภัณฑ์ของ QNED วางอยู่บนพื้นหลังสีชมพู เขียว และมีหญ้าขึ้นและผีเสื้อออกมาจากข้างใน

บรรจุภัณฑ์เพื่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

อีกหนึ่งสิ่งที่ชื่นชอบ
เกี่ยวกับ QNED

บรรจุภัณฑ์ของ LG QNED ได้รับการออกแบบใหม่โดยใช้การพิมพ์สีเดียวและกล่องรีไซเคิล.

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED MiniLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α7 AI 4K Gen5

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

ระบบเสียง

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 5.1.2)

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

WiSA Ready

ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.0)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

1600 x 970 x 253

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

37.1

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1444 x 834 x 29.5

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1444 x 902 x 336

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

831 x 336

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

26.9

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

28.6

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

400 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

Mini LED

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED MiniLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

ใช่

AI Upscaling

AI ยกระดับภาพ 4K

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 โหมด (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α7 AI 4K Gen5

AI Genre Selection

ใช่ (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง Precision Dimming Pro

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

SMART TV

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 22

การแจ้งเตือนกีฬาของทีมโปรด

ใช่

ThinQ

ใช่

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

Art Gallery

ใช่

Home Dashboard

ใช่

Works with Apple Homekit

ใช่

