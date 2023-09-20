We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
สมาร์ทโฟน LG รุ่น H540 หน้าจอขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว
กล้องหลังมาพร้อมระบบ Lase Auto Focus 13 ล้านพิกเซล และกล้องหน้า 5 ล้านพิกเซล
หน้าจอระบบ HD ขนาด 5.7 นิ้ว ใช้เทคโนโลยี Zero-gap in-cell Hybrid Touch
แบตเตอรี่ความจุ 3,000mAh
Gesture Shot
ปากกา Stylus และ Quick Memo
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
RF Band
-
GSM Band 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
UMTS 850/900/1900/2100 MHz
-
Network
-
GSM, WCDMA
-
Browser
-
Webkit (Android native)
-
Dimension
-
154.3x79.2x9.6mm
-
Display
-
5.7” HD (1280x720), TFT LCD
-
Input
-
Capacitive multi touch input method (Virtual keyboard)
-
Camera
-
13MP AF, LED Flash, 5 MP Front camera
-
Video
-
Play : MPEG4, Record : MPEG4
-
Sound
-
MP3,AAC,AMR,WMA,OGG,MID,WAV
-
Media
-
Music Player / Video Player
-
Connectivity
-
Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
-
Memory
-
Internal memory : 8GB eMMC, RAM 1GB (LPDDR3)
External memory : Micro SD Card
-
Message
-
SMS, MMS, E-mail (Preloaded App)
-
Other Feature
-
OS Android
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 3000 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์