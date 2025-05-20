Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
มีกรอบทีวีล้อมรอบเทือกเขา ซึ่งเป็นวิธีเน้นว่าขนาดหน้าจอทีวีนั้นใหญ่อย่างสร้างสรรค์ พร้อมป้ายขนาด 100 นิ้ว

ทีวีขนาดใดที่เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

เลือกประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้นไปกับทีวี LG Ultra Big เพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหาภาพยนตร์ กีฬา ไปจนถึงเกม ด้วยคุณภาพของภาพสีสันสดใสที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นไปได้บนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ¹

หน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น

ด้วยความก้าวหน้าของเทคโนโลยีทีวี การแสดงผลความละเอียดสูงในปัจจุบันช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับความสมจริงได้แม้อยู่ใกล้ขึ้นโดยคุณภาพของรูปภาพไม่เสีย¹

ในห้องนั่งเล่นต่างๆ มีผู้คนที่เพลิดเพลินไปกับทีวี Ultra Big ในแบบที่แตกต่างกัน ในห้องหนึ่ง พวกเขากำลังดูรายการกีฬา ในอีกห้องหนึ่ง พวกเขากำลังดูหนังกันอยู่ ในห้องสุดท้าย มีวิดีโอเกมเล่นอยู่บนหน้าจอ

วิธีหาขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสม

เลือกทีวี LG Ultra Big ขนาดที่เหมาะสม² ³ ⁴

ชุดคำแนะนำที่แสดงการเปลี่ยนแปลงขนาดทีวีให้เหมาะสมตามระยะห่างการรับชมทีวี แสดงการเปลี่ยนแปลงจาก 2.3M เป็น 3M

แม้จะมีระยะห่างการรับชมเพียง 3 เมตร คุณก็สามารถใช้ทีวี 100 นิ้วได้

เลือกขนาดทีวีให้เหมาะสม วัดระยะห่างการรับชมโดยใช้ขนาดทีวีเป็นเซนติเมตรมาคูณด้วย 1.2 ด้วยเทคโนโลยีภาพที่ก้าวหน้าขึ้น ช่วยให้สามารถเพลิดเพลินไปกับหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นได้แม้ในห้องขนาดเล็ก

สมาคมวิศวกรภาพเคลื่อนไหวและโทรทัศน์ ระยะห่างที่แนะนำในการชมภาพยนตร์ (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

วิธีวัดระยะการรับชม

• รู้ขนาดทีวีของคุณโดยวัดความยาวแนวทแยงของหน้าจอเป็นเซนติเมตร

• อิงตามมุมการรับชมภาพ 40 องศา ให้คูณขนาดทีวีด้วย 1.2 เพื่อค้นหาระยะการรับชมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับทีวี 

เหตุผลที่ควรเลือกทีวี LG Ultra Big

เพลิดเพลินกับความดื่มด่ำด้วยคุณภาพในจอขนาดใหญ่ขึ้น

LG TV ที่ขับเคลื่อนโดยโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha AI สามารถช่วยเสริมให้เนื้อหาและเสียงความละเอียดต่ำออกมาเป็นภาพและเสียงคุณภาพสูงในหน้าจอ Ultra Big¹ ³ ⁵ 

เลือกจากทีวี Ultra Big หลากหลายแบบ 

เรามี LG TV ให้เลือกได้หลากหลาย ทีวี Ultra Big แบบต่างๆ มีดีไซน์บางเฉียบ แม้ขนาดหน้าจอจะใหญ่ แต่ก็ยังคงกลมกลืนกับพื้นที่ของคุณได้ดี¹ ³ ⁵

ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่แตกต่างกัน มีทีวี LG Ultra Big แบบต่างๆ ติดอยู่บนผนัง ในแต่ละพื้นที่นี้ มีทีวี Ultra Big TV จับคู่กับ LG Soundbar

ค้นพบทีวีจอใหญ่ที่เหมาะกับคุณ

เปรียบเทียบคุณลักษณะเคียงข้างกันได้อย่างง่ายๆ เพื่อเลือกทีวีที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED M5
OLED M5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED G5
OLED G5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG QNED85
QNED85
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG QNED92
QNED92
ขนาด ถึง 97” นิ้ว (97, 83, 77, 65”) ถึง 97” นิ้ว (97, 83, 77, 65”) ถึง 100” (100, 86, 75, 65”) ถึง 85” (85, 75, 65”)
จอแสดงผล "LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 นิ้ว) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 นิ้ว)" LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
โปรเซสเซอร์ โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Gen2 โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Gen2 โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI Gen2 โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เคล็ดลับดีๆ สำหรับการเลือกทีวี

คุณภาพของภาพทีวีที่ดีควรเป็นเท่าใด >

ทีวีสำหรับไลฟ์สไตล์แบบไหนที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด >

ทีวี AI ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้สมาร์ททีวีอย่างไร >

¹ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

 

²ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างขนาดทีวีและระยะห่าง/มุมขึ้นอยู่กับลานสายตาของมนุษย์

 

³คุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นหรือขนาดหน้าจอ โปรดดูหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละหน้าสำหรับข้อมูลจำเพาะโดยละเอียด

 

⁴ระยะห่างโรงภาพยนตร์ที่แนะนำโดยนิตยสารรีวิวเรื่องอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ในอเมริกาเหนือ (RTings.com) และ The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

 

⁵การรองรับคุณลักษณะนี้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ