R5-MAX

ด้านหน้า

ผลิตภัณฑ์เหมาะกับทุกการตกแต่งภายในบ้าน

กำจัดฝุ่นอัตโนมัติและชาร์จสำหรับหุ่นยนต์ดูฝุ่น LG CordZero™ R5

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

*รูปภาพและคำอธิบายที่ใช้เพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง โปรดดูรูปภาพที่แกลลอรี่ด้านบนเพื่อดูสีที่ถูกต้องของรุ่นที่มีจำหน่าย

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การทำความสะอาดอันชาญฉลาด

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นจะดูดฝุ่นพร้อมด้วยการเช็ดพื้นด้วยน้ำ

ทั้งดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้น

ฟังก์ชั่นคู่ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ

แสดงให้เห็นว่าห้องได้รับการทำความสะอาดอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยใช้เซ็นเซอร์

เซ็นเซอร์ 360 LiDAR

เทคโนโลยีสร้างแผนที่บ้าน

แสดงให้เห็นว่าแอปพลิเคชันและผลิตภัณฑ์ของสมาร์ทโฟนเชื่อมโยงกัน

LG ThinQ™

วิธีที่ชาญฉลาดกว่าในการทำความสะอาด

เซ็นเซอร์ 360 LiDAR 1)

ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้เคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ บ้านของคุณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น R5 ใช้เซ็นเซอร์ LiDAR ประเภทเดียวกับที่พบในรถยนต์ไร้คนขับ สามารถสร้างแผนผังบ้านของคุณอย่างแม่นยำ และทำความสะอาดอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพจากห้องหนึ่งไปอีกห้องหนึ่ง

*ความแปรผันอาจเกิดขึ้นตามสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง
ผลิตภัณฑ์กำลังทำงานพร้อมอยู่ห่างจากผนัง
แสดงเซ็นเซอร์รับรู้สิ่งกีดขวาง
แสดงให้เห็นว่าสินค้าสามารถจดจำบันไดได้
ผลิตภัณฑ์กำลังทำงานพร้อมอยู่ห่างจากผนัง
แสดงเซ็นเซอร์รับรู้สิ่งกีดขวาง
แสดงให้เห็นว่าสินค้าสามารถจดจำบันไดได้

เซ็นเซอร์กันชน ²⁾

เซ็นเซอร์กันชนด้านซ้ายและขวาสองตัวจะตรวจจับความดันและหลีกเลี่ยงผนังระหว่างการทำความสะอาด

เซ็นเซอร์ความดัน LiDAR ²⁾

หากเซ็นเซอร์ความดัน LiDAR สัมผัสกับสิ่งกีดขวาง หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นจะไปในทิศทางอื่นเพื่อทำความสะอาดต่อไปอย่างปลอดภัย

เซ็นเซอร์กันตก ²⁾

สามารถตรวจจับและหลีกเลี่ยงพื้นที่ต่างระดับและบันไดได้ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์กันตก นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถตั้งค่าพื้นที่ต้องห้ามภายในแอปพลิเคชันอัจฉริยะ LG ThinQ™ ได้อีกด้วย

ประหยัดเวลาด้วยการทำความสะอาดพร้อมกัน

ด้วยฟังก์ชั่นดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นพร้อมกัน การทำความสะอาดบ้านของคุณจึงรวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นกำลังทำความสะอาดห้องนั่งเล่น

*ข้อความและรูปภาพที่ใช้เพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจจุดประสงค์เพื่อการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นกำลังทำความสะอาดสิ่งแปลกปลอมที่ตกลงบนพรม

ปรับระดับการดูดได้ 4 ระดับ

สามารถปรับแรงดูด

สร้างประสบการณ์การทำความสะอาดของคุณด้วยการตั้งค่ากำลังดูดสี่ระดับของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น R5 ซึ่งออกแบบมาสำหรับพื้นประเภทต่างๆ และระดับฝุ่นต่างๆ

*ข้อความและรูปภาพที่ใช้เพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจในจุดประสงค์และเพื่อการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง

*ระดับพลังดูดสามารถปรับได้ภายในแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

Smart Turbo 3)

การตรวจจับพรม

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น R5 ตรวจจับพื้นที่ปูพรมในบ้านของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ และเพิ่มพลังดูดขึ้นหนึ่งระดับเพื่อการทำความสะอาดที่ล้ำลึกและทั่วถึง

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นกำลังถูพื้นในโหมดถูพื้นแบบเปียก
ระบบจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติ

สะดวกสบายด้วยหัวม็อบ

จ่ายน้ำให้กับม็อบโดยอัตโนมัติ รวมถึงโหมดการถูพื้นที่ปรับแต่งได้ตามประเภทของพื้นและระดับสิ่งสกปรก

ด้วยแท้งค์น้ำขนาดใหญ่ถึง 280 มล. สามารถถูพื้นที่ขนาดได้ในคราวเดียว

[คู่มือการใช้งานระบบจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติ] สามารถปรับระดับการจ่ายน้ำได้ในสี่ขั้นตอนภายในแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™
*รูปภาพเป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น การใช้งานอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง

LG ThinQ™ 4)

ตั้งค่าและตรวจสอบได้จากทุกที่

เชื่อมต่อหุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น R5 ของคุณกับแอปพลิเคชันอัจฉริยะ LG ThinQ™ เพื่อเข้าถึงคุณสมบัติอันชาญฉลาดมากมายและตั้งค่าประสบการณ์การใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

แสดงให้เห็นว่าแอปพลิเคชันและผลิตภัณฑ์ของสมาร์ทโฟนเชื่อมโยงกัน

*ข้อความและรูปภาพที่ใช้เพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจจุดประสงค์และเพื่อการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจเกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง การออกแบบ คุณสมบัติ และสีของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันด้วย

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นภาพสำหรับโฆษณาและอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง สีของผลิตภัณฑ์จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับความละเอียดของจอภาพ การตั้งค่าความสว่าง และข้อกำหนดด้านประสิทธิภาพของคอมพิวเตอร์

*ประสิทธิภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งาน ความพร้อมของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามร้านค้าและประเทศ

เซ็นเซอร์ LiDAR 1)

 

*หมุน 6 ครั้งต่อวินาที โดยสแกนพื้นที่รัศมีสูงสุด 8 เมตรในรูปแบบ 360 องศา

*แผนที่ที่สร้างขึ้นอาจแตกต่างจากความเป็นจริง ขึ้นอยู่กับรูปร่างของสิ่งกีดขวางและสภาพแวดล้อมในการทำงาน

ซ็นเซอร์กันชน / เซ็นเซอร์ความดัน LiDAR / เซ็นเซอร์กันตก 2)

 

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์และคำอธิบายมีไว้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจเกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง

*เซ็นเซอร์กันตกรับรู้การตกประมาณ 10 ซม. ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งาน

*ขอแนะนำให้ใช้แอป LG ThinQ™ เพื่อสร้างพื้นที่จำกัดที่หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นอาจตกลงมา เช่น ห้องน้ำและทางเข้าที่มีบันไดเล็กๆ ภายใน

Smart Turbo 3)

 

*ข้อความและรูปภาพที่ใช้เพื่อช่วยให้เข้าใจในจุดประสงค์และเพื่อการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งานจริง

*หลังจากเปิดใช้งานโหมดเริ่มต้นของผลิตภัณฑ์โหมด Smart Turbo จะปิด โดย Smart Turbo เปิดหรือปิดใช้งาน Smart Turbo ภายในแอป LG ThinQ™

*ประสิทธิภาพการตรวจจับพรมอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับวัสดุพรม และสำหรับพรมที่บางมากหรือหนากว่า 20 มม. พรมอาจเสียหายได้ แนะนำให้ใช้ดุลยพินิจของผู้ใช้

*หากระดับพลังดูดอยู่ที่การตั้งค่าสูงสุดอยู่แล้ว Smart Turbo จะไม่เปิดใช้งาน

LG ThinQ™ 4)

 

[แอป LG ThinQ™]

หากต้องการใช้คุณสมบัตินี้ ให้ดาวน์โหลดแอป LG ThinQ™ จาก Google Play Store หรือ Apple App Store บนสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณโดยใช้การเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi สำหรับคำแนะนำโดยละเอียด โปรดดูคู่มือช่วยเหลือของแอปพลิเคชัน

 

โปรดทราบว่าแอป LG ThinQ™ อาจเข้ากันไม่ได้กับสมาร์ทโฟนบางรุ่น ก่อนใช้งาน ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าอุปกรณ์ของคุณตรงตามข้อกำหนดขั้นต่ำ (Android OS 7.0 หรือสูงกว่า, iOS 14.0 หรือสูงกว่า)

 

ในระหว่างขั้นตอนการลงทะเบียนภายในแอป LG ThinQ™ หากคุณพบบัญชีที่ไม่คุ้นเคย ข้อมูลอาจถูกแชร์ เราขอแนะนำอย่างยิ่งให้คุณลบบัญชีที่ไม่รู้จักออก

 

*รูปภาพของแอปพลิเคชันมีไว้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์หรือเวอร์ชัน

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

r5-max-1

สเปคทั้งหมด

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

สีตัวเครื่อง (หลัก)

เอสเซนส์ ไวท์

อุปกรณ์เสริม (หุ่นยนต์)

แปรงป้องกันการอุดตันของเศษผง

ไม่

แปรงสำหรับพรม

ไม่

แปรงทำความสะอาด

ไม่

เครื่องมือทำความสะอาด

ใช่

ตัวกรองล่วงหน้าพิเศษ

ใช่

แปรงด้านข้างพิเศษ

ใช่

แถบแม่เหล็ก

ไม่

แปรงขนสัตว์

ไม่

รีโมทคอนโทรล

ไม่

ที่วางรีโมทคอนโทรล

ไม่

บาร์โค้ด

บาร์โค้ด

8806084760159

แบตเตอรี่

รวมแบตเตอรี่ (จำนวน)

1 (บิลท์อิน)

ประเภทแบตเตอรี่

ลิเธียมไอออน

เวลาในการชาร์จ (นาที)

300

โหมด/ตัวเลือกการทำความสะอาด

ขอบ

ไม่

แมนนวล

ใช่

พื้นที่ของฉัน

ไม่

ฟังก์ชันทำงานซ้ำ

ไม่

ฟังก์ชันเทอร์โบอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

จุดเกลียว

ไม่

ฟังก์ชันเทอร์โบ

ใช่

ซิกแซก

ใช่

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดสินค้า (กxสxล มม.)

342.0 x 342.0 x 94.5

น้ำหนัก (กก.)

3.1

คุณสมบัติ (หุ่นยนต์)

ดวงตาสองคู่ 3 มิติ

ไม่

ระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน

ไม่

ระบบการกรอง 5 ขั้น (พร้อมแผ่นกรอง HEPA)

ไม่

วิทยาศาสตร์อากาศ

ไม่

แปรงป้องกันการอุดตันของเศษผง

ไม่

การชาร์จอัตโนมัติหลังทำความสะอาด

ใช่

ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

ไม่

เทคโนโลยีไซโคลน

ไม่

ดวงตาสองคู่

ไม่

การทำแผนที่เริ่มกลับมาทำงาน

ไม่

แผ่นไมโครไฟเบอร์

ไม่

ฟังก์ชันการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง

ไม่

แปรงด้านข้าง (อุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดมุม)

ใช่

เทคโนโลยี SLAM

ไม่

มอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะ

ไม่

การจดจำวัตถุอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

การจดจำห้องอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

โหมดสมาร์ท เทอร์โบ

ใช่

ดวงตาสามคู่

ไม่

ชนิด

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น

ประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน (หุ่นยนต์)

ความจุถังเก็บฝุ่น (L)

0.4

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ (หุ่นยนต์)

การตรวจติดตามแบตเตอรี่

ไม่

ไดอารี่ทำความสะอาด

ใช่

เครื่องหมายสภาวะ

ใช่

การตรวจติดตามตัวกรอง

ไม่

โฮมการ์ด

ไม่

โฮมวิว

ไม่

โซนของฉัน

ใช่

เริ่มสั่งงานทางไกล

ใช่

กำหนดเวลาการทำความสะอาด

ใช่

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

ใช่

ด้านหน้า

R5-MAX

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น R5-MAX พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน