Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
จุดเด่น webOS คืออะไร หน้าจอหลักและแอป เกมและไลฟ์สไตล์ โปรโมชัน

ให้เวลาเล่นเริ่มต้นขึ้น

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ที่จำเป็นของชีวิตจาก LG TV ตั้งแต่เรื่องการศึกษาไปจนถึงการช็อปปิ้ง การเล่นเกม และการออกกำลังกาย ง่ายพอๆ กับการเปลี่ยนช่องรายการ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

ทีวีสองจออยู่เคียงข้างกัน เครื่องหนึ่งแสดงหน้าจอหลัก Boosteroid อีกเครื่องหนึ่งแสดงหน้าจอหลัก GeForce NOW

เกมบนคลาวด์ระดับโลก

กดเล่นเพื่อเข้าสู่โลกแห่งเกม

รวมสิ่งที่นักเล่นเกมต้องการอยู่ในที่เดียว ตั้งแต่ทางลัดไปจนถึงเกมโปรด รวมทั้งบริการเกมบนคลาวด์อย่าง GeForce NOW และ Boosteriod การควบคุมอุปกรณ์อินพุต และอีกมากมาย โดยเข้าถึงได้ง่ายๆ จากหน้าจอเกม

*เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

**จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและมีเอนทิตีที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ GeForce NOW และ Boosteriod 

***อาจจำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเกมแพด

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

ครูฝึกออกกำลังกายของคุณ

ไม่ว่าคุณจะชอบโยคะหรือนั่งสมาธิ พบกับการออกกำลังกายที่สนุกสนานและมีประสิทธิภาพได้ที่ LG TV Fitness Space

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและต้องมีเอนทิตีที่เกี่ยวข้อง 

Learning

หาความรู้ได้เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เด็กผู้ชายตัวเล็กๆ กำลังดู Pinkfong จาก LG TV ติดผนังในบริเวณที่อยู่อาศัยพร้อมด้วยของเล่นเด็ก

Pinkfong

ร้องเพลง เล่น และเรียนรู้กับ Baby Shark และครอบครัวในแพลตฟอร์มการศึกษาที่สนุกสนานอย่าง Pinkfong

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและมีเอนทิตีที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Pinkfong และ ABC mouse 

เด็กผู้ชายตัวเล็กๆ นั่งอยู่บนพื้นพร้อมรับชมเนื้อหาด้านการศึกษาจาก ABCmouse

ABCmouse

ด้วยกว่า 10,000 Learning Activities สำหรับเด็กอายุ 2–8 ปี ABCmouse ได้ช่วยจุดประกายความรักการเรียนรู้ตลอดชีวิต

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและมีเอนทิตีที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Pinkfong และ ABC mouse 

รายการทีวีสุดโปรดกำลังรอคุณอยู่

บริการสตรีมมิงและแอปทีวีที่สนุกที่สุดใน LG TV ของคุณ

อ่านข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม