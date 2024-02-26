Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
จุดเด่น webOS คืออะไร หน้าจอหลักและแอป เกมและไลฟ์สไตล์ โปรโมชัน

ความบันเทิงไม่รู้จบรอคุณอยู่

บริการสตรีมมิงและแอปทีวีที่น่าตื่นเต้นที่สุดใน LG TV ของคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

หน้าจอหลักการสตรีมมิงแสดงแอป หมวดหมู่ และเนื้อหาที่แนะนำทั้งหมด

หน้าจอหลัก

บ้านของทุกสิ่งที่คุณชม

ทุกครั้งที่เปิดทีวี ให้คุณไปที่ My Profile เพื่อสำรวจแอปที่คุณกำหนดเอง

ย้อนกลับไปดูซีรีส์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ และรับคำแนะนำเกี่ยวกับรายการที่ควรดูต่อไป

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

Global Streaming Service

โลกแห่งเนื้อหาที่สำรวจได้อย่างไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด

รายการไม่เคยดูน่าทึ่งจนคุณอยากจะดูต่อ อย่าพลาดคลังเนื้อหาใน Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video และ Apple TV+

*เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

**จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, และ Apple TV+ และบริการที่เกี่ยวข้อง

***Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

ผู้หญิง 2 คนดูการแข่งขันฟุตบอลในบริเวณที่อยู่อาศัยอันอบอุ่น ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งถือลูกฟุตบอล และทั้งคู่เชียร์ทีมของตนด้วยลำโพงสีเหลืองและสีแดง โลโก้ต่อไปนี้แสดงอยู่ด้านล่าง Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN และ DAZN

Sports Portal

ติดตามการแข่งขันกีฬาทั้งหมด

นี่เหมาะสำหรับผู้คลั่งไคล้กีฬาอย่างคุณ ตั้งค่าเพจแบบกำหนดเองให้กับทีมและลีกที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อติดตามตาราง จำนวนประตู และการแข่งขันจากที่เดียว

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

ค้นพบแอปเพิ่มเติม

*อาจไม่สามารถเปิดบางแอปพร้อมกันกับ webOS และอาจมีให้บริการแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค