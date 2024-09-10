Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Air to Water Heat Pumps

Advance your career as a Heat Pump expert with LG THERMA V and carve out your business with us.

The internal structure of LG Therma V with a fan on the right and compressor on the left is displayed in black and white.

Build Your Business with LG THERMA V

LG provides various support and training programs for the installer. Check it out now and get help.

There is a LG THERMA V in front of a house with shining yellow lights. The snow piled up on the products and the ground.

LG THERMA V for Customer

Introduce LG THERMA V to your customers easily and find out what products they need the most.

Why LG Heat Pump System Key Features Grow with LG Heat Pump FAQs
Why LG Heat Pump System
Why LG Heat Pump System

Best choice to improve your business

Best choice to improve your business

 LG offers meaningful values to our partners sustainably by achieving the best heat pump technology. THERMA V is the best option for your business with essential training, support, and rewards. It will also satisfy your customers with strong product performance.

Key Features

Flexible Installation 

Various indoor units are sufficient to meet all the needs of customers.

Easy Maintenance

The control panel can be accessed immediately by opening side panel for easy maintenance.

Stable Operation

LG BECON cloud allows for remote monitoring, setting, and firmware updates.

Product Lineup

The outdoor unit of LG R290 Monobloc and indoor unit are displayed.

R290 Monobloc

2 indoor units and 3 outdoor units of LG Therma V Split are displayed.

Split

2 indoor units and 1 outdoor unit of LG Therma V Hydrosplit are displayed.

Hydrosplit

On display are outdoor units of LG Therma V Monobloc.

Monobloc

Grow with LG Heat Pump

A sketch depicts two experts inspecting an LG heat pump.

LG Reinvention Center & Training Courses

Grow up to be a Heat Pump expert with LG training courses. Also, experience various programs for your career development at the LG Reinvention center.

A sketch depicts two people wearing helmets shaking hands, and the LG Allstars Benefit badge is placed at the top.

Empower your business with LG All Stars

Sign up for LG All Stars and grow your business with exclusive benefits including LG Point and VIP status.

A sketch depicts a tablet that shows the LG Lead Portal's lead overview page. The tablet and three HVAC products are connected by lines.

Just Focus on Business with LG Lead Portal

Manage your deal smartly, and receive feedback from consumers reviews after installations. You can expand your sales opportunities through the LG Lead Portal.

Monitor screens displaying LG BECON and LG LATS WEB and hand gestures operating them.

Smart Integration with LG BECON cloud and LG LATS THERMA V Web

Design your Heat Pump with the integrated control LG LATS THERMA V Web and real-time monitor LG BECON cloud

FAQs

FAQs

Q.

 What is an Air to Water Heat Pump and how does it work?

A.

Heat pumps are classified according to their functionality and the source from which heat is absorbed. Air-to-water heat pumps collect heat from the outside, then transfer it to water. The water that has been warmed is then stored in a buffer tank or distributed to radiators or underfloor heating systems. Meanwhile, the warmed water can also be used to heat the water in the domestic hot water tank. This hot water is provided to the house through faucets, showers, and baths and mixed with cold water in appropriate temperature for usage.

Q.

 Why Should my business switch to an Air to Water Heat Pump?

A.

A. Air to Water Heat pumps are widely recognized as a key clean energy technology in the energy transition. The heat pump market has been growing rapidly in recent years, especially in some European countries. The International Energy Agency has emphasized that to achieve the net zero goal by 2050, no new boiler system should be installed after 2025. Heat pumps' unique and innovative heating solutions represent technology types that help reduce the negative impact HVAC systems can have on the environment.

Q.

 Where can an Air to Water heat pump system be installed?

A.

Ideally, an Air to Water heat pump outdoor unit should be installed in an open space where it has access to plenty of air with no foliage nearby. Not only will installing a heat pump in an open space allow for ample air intake, but it will also make it more accessible for service, maintenance, and cleaning. Also, because heat pumps emit a certain amount of noise, make sure to keep some distance between the heat pump and property lines to avoid disturbing your neighbors.

Q.

Which Heat Pump system is right for the customer?

A.

 There are two main types of Air-to-Water Heat Pump systems: Monoblocs and Splits.

 

Monoblocs have all components in the outside unit, saving space with a smaller installation footprint. However, they may be less effective in larger homes or buildings.

On the other hand, Splits have components divided between the outside and inside units, making them optimal for larger properties with increased heat demand.

 

The optimal system can be chosen based on the customer's application size and heating requirements. Typically, the outdoor unit can be easily attached to a wall, patio space, or any location that allows steady airflow without interference.

Q.

Where can I find information for pre-sales and engineering?

A.

 LG provides a variety of software to support THERMA V for all customers including designers, installers, and end-users.

 

-THERMA V Selector : The LG THERMA V Selector is a mobile application for designers, installers and end users, which provides various real-life simulations. 

-LATS THERMA V : LATS THERMA V is a PC-based model selection program of LG THERMA V products, enabling an accurate and quick selection of the most suitable model in each end-user environment. In addition to model selection, faster energy simulation and cost comparison to other systems are possible.

-LGMV : LGMV is a useful engineering tool that monitors THERMA V's real time refrigerant and water cycle. It assists installers with effective and efficient start-up and commissioning after the THERMA V installation. 

Discover More About Air to Water Heat Pumps

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

Video Guide

Watch the video guides for LG HVAC products and get some help.

Watch All Videos

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Enquire to Buy

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product. 

