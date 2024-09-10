Air to Water Heat Pumps

There are two main types of Air-to-Water Heat Pump systems: Monoblocs and Splits.

Monoblocs have all components in the outside unit, saving space with a smaller installation footprint. However, they may be less effective in larger homes or buildings.

On the other hand, Splits have components divided between the outside and inside units, making them optimal for larger properties with increased heat demand.

The optimal system can be chosen based on the customer's application size and heating requirements. Typically, the outdoor unit can be easily attached to a wall, patio space, or any location that allows steady airflow without interference.