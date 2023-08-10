About Cookies on This Site

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV70PZTF | Shiny Steel
Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV70PZTF | Shiny Steel

GSLV70PZTF

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV70PZTF | Shiny Steel

DIMENSIONS

GSLV70PZTF
CAPACITY
635
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
LINEARCooling™ - Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
DoorCooling+™ - Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

All Spec

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Total (L)

635

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

BASIC SPEC

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Side By Side

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Product Weight (kg)

111

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426703

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLV70PZTF)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLV70PZTF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLV70PZTF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLV70PZTF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

