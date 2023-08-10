We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV70PZTF | Shiny Steel
Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV70PZTF | Shiny Steel
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
430
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
All Spec
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
219
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
111
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
430
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091426703
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Button-88-white
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.