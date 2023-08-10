About Cookies on This Site

The woman is outside adjusting the air conditioner in the house with her cell phone.

Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ

ThinQ technology enables smart home connectivity over Wi-Fi

Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ Google Play Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ Apple App Store

Recommended features from your home assistant

Connect and Control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ app allows you to easily connect with your appliance in a way you never could before. Even when you are outside, you can operate the appliance remotely

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your appliance exactly what you need by just saying it out, and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know

Efficient Product Maintenance

Through the LG ThinQ app, check on your appliance, download new cycles, monitor cycle usage, and much more.

Qr code and cell phone

Get going with ThinQ

Manage all your devices from one place whether from home, on the go, or lounging by the beach. Press the plus button to see how you can install the app.

There is a cell phone on the round floor in the beige background and there is an image of home appliances in six round circles with the cell phone in the center

How to install the LG ThinQ app

Step 1. ThinQ app download
Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play or Apple App Store on a smart phone.

Step 2. Log-in
Log in with your LG account if you have one.

Step 3. Add a device
You made it to LG ThinQ app’s main page! Now time to connect your LG device(s).

Step 4. Select a device
Select which device you want to connect to.

Step 5. Go ahead!
Access your device(s) using the ThinQ app.

The process of installing the LG ThinQ app is explained in order on the six cell phone screens

Optional AI Speaker Connection - Connect Google Home

1. Open Google Home app and press ‘Add’.
2. Touch + to add your appliances.
3. Search LG ThinQ & Log in with ThinQ account.

GOOGLE HELP

Connect Google Home

Optional AI Speaker Connection - Connect Amazon Alexa

1. Open Amazon Alexa app and go to menu.
2. Press “Skills & Games”.
3. Search LG ThinQ & Log in with ThinQ account.

AMAZON HELP

Connect Amazon Alexa

Google Play logo
For Android users
App Store Logo
For iOS users

One-Stop Easy Registration

How to register your device with the QR code

Step 1. Click or tap “+ Add a device”
Step 2. Select “Scan QR” from the options
Step 3. Scan the QR code on your device
Step 4. The device is now registered
* Models without QR can be registered manually by entering the serial number

*QR quick scan can be used on Wi-Fi enabled products produced from Jan 2022 onwards.

LG ThinQ QR Code Location

It shows the refrigerator and its QR code sticker location.

Refrigerator

It shows the wine cellar and its QR code sticker location.

Wine Cellar

It shows the WashTower™ and its QR code sticker location.

WashTower™

It shows the washer/dryer and its QR code sticker location.

Washer/Dryer

It shows the Mini Wash1 and its QR code sticker location.

Mini Wash1

It shows the Mini Wash2 and its QR code sticker location.

Mini Wash2

It shows the top Loader and its QR code sticker location.

Top Loader

It shows the Styler and its QR code sticker location.

Styler

It shows the vaccum cleaner and its QR code sticker location.

Vaccum Cleaner

It shows the robotic cleaner and its QR code sticker location.

Robotic Cleaner

It shows the Air Conditioner1 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Conditioner1

It shows the Air Conditioner2 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Conditioner2

It shows the portable air conditioner and its QR code sticker location.

Portable Air Conditioner

It shows the air purifier1 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Purifier1

It shows the air purifier2 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Purifier2

It shows the air purifier3 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Purifier3

It shows the air purifier4 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Purifier4

It shows the air purifier5 and its QR code sticker location.

Air Purifier5

It shows the dehumidifier and its QR code sticker location.

Dehumidifier

It shows the range/ oven and its QR code sticker location.

Range/ Oven

It shows the cooktop and its QR code sticker location.

Cooktop

It shows the microwave oven and its QR code sticker location.

Microwave Oven

It shows the dish washer and its QR code sticker location.

Dish Washer

It shows the water purifier and its QR code sticker location.

Water Purifier

FAQ

Press the plus button for answers to popular questions.

 

There's a search box on the screen.be marked with

Q. How do I add a product on the LG ThinQ app?

Add products to the ThinQ app using the Add feature.

1. On the home screen, tap "+ Add a device" > "Select Device"
Press the Add a device button on the Home screen and touch Select Device.
2. Select the product from the product list.
Then, proceed by following the instructions. Select the product icon.

 

 

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

image

Q. While trying to add an air conditioner, a message says the “LG_AC_~~~” network password is incorrect

For the network name "LG_AC_XXXX", enter the last four characters “XXXX” of the network name two times without a space in the password field.
Passwords are case sensitive, so please try again entering upper and lowercase letters exactly.
Screen for entering the Wi-Fi password.

 

 

*Note that for iPhones, a feature that automatically capitalizes the first letter of an input or the first word after a period may be ON.
*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

image

Q. While trying to add a product, I am getting a router image with a message that says "No Network Connection"

- Before adding a product to ThinQ, make sure your smartphone is properly connected to the internet.
If you continue to have problems connecting to the internet, check the connection of your router.
- This message may occur if the router is too far away. If you can't move or come in closer proximity to the router, please install the Wi-Fi amplifier and try again.
- Try again after unplugging or resetting the router.

 

 

 

*If you are unable to proceed to the next step of adding your product, close the app and run it again.
*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.

image

LG ThinQ products for you

LG ThinQ-compatible appliances are designed to fit your exact needs and enhance your day-to-day living.

Browse below for LG ThinQ products that’ll upgrade your life.

refrigerator
FRIDGE FREEZERS
a washing machine
WASHING MACHINES
a drying machine
DRYERS
Styler
STYLER