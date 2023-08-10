LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.