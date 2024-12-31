Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Slate Grey
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Slate Grey

F4Y511GBLN1

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
F4Y511GBLN1

11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Slate Grey

The A-10% high efficiency energy rating label and the energy rating graph are displayed next to the washing machine. Behind the washing machine, the green arrow appears in the upward direction.

High energy efficiency

A-10% energy efficiency: the smart way to save

Save costs and energy, with an excellent wash.

* 10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.

Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.

Bigger capacity

Same size, fits more

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity.

* Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

* Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

* Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Maximize cleansing performance and protect your clothes

Automatic sensing runs the optimal wash pattern based on fabric weight and softness.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.

TurboWash™

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

Your items are gently, thoroughly cleaned with TurboWash™  in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that allergens are  reduced with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear). When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™  technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%*  better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

DIMENSIONS

F4Y511GBLN1

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1350

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Cotton 20°C

    No

  • Hand Wash

    No

  • Jean / Dark Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash + Cotton

    No

  • Quick 12

    No

  • Quick 60

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Spin+Drain

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    69.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    70.5

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    47

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    54

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.840

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.540

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.250

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1350

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    44.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    157

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    11

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096251867

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

