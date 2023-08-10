About Cookies on This Site

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White

Product Information Sheet
FH4G1BCS2

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White

Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear
Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_01_Style_D
There is a map of the world in black and grey in the background. There is a green capital A sitting on a stage in the foreground. The two more capital green A's appear on either side of the original A and an arrow comes out from the bottom of one leg of the original A and shoots up. The three A's represent the grade A energy efficiency of the product. A bar graph on the bottom left with the ENERGY label has an arrow that points at the highest green level.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
A

Energy Efficiency

Grade
A

Spin Performance

Grade
A

Noise

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_02_TrueSteam_D
TrueSteam™

Simply Steam for the Best Clean

A superb steam. TrueStream™ technology supports Allergy Care, Steam Softener and Steam Refresh programs which deliver thorough cleansing and garment invigoration. Awarded the British Allergy Foundation Seal of Approval your clothes will be as clean and soft as ever.
Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_03_Turbo-Wash_D
TurboWash™

49 MINUTES Less Wash Time, Lighter Bills

TurboWash™ trims the time of a regular wash program down to 49 minutes, reducing water and energy usage by up to 17%. Clothes get clean faster while you save on your utility bills.
Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_04_6Motion-DD_D
6 Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_05_Inverter-DD_D
Invert Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance but without the noise. Inverter DD technology uses fewer moving parts, which reduces vibrations and enhances durability. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.
Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_06_Add-Items_D

Pause & Add Item

Forgot to Include those essential items but the cycle has already started?
Simply press "Pause" and wait for the cycle to stop. The door will open *within about 3 seconds** then add in your items, anything from small socks to a big jacket.
Global_G-24inch-Washer_2017_Feature_07_Smart-ThinQ_D

ThinQ™ with Wifi

LG ThinQ™ with Wi-fi makes laundry much more convenient.
Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere.
With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs.
Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Global_BrandHistory_WM_2017_Feature_D-v2

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 640

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1400

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Cotton +

Yes

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Drain + Spin

No

Quick 30

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Wash+Dry

No

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 59

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash 49

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Skin Care

No

Silent Wash

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Spin+Drain

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Refresh

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Duvet

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hand Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Baby Care

No

Outdoor

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Cold Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Intensive 60

No

FEATURES

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Centum System

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Dual Dry

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

TurboWash

Yes

TrueSteam

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

Display Type

LED

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

55

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.153

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.567

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.287

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1400

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

70

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

165

Wash Capacity (kg)

12

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

56

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 885 x 705

Weight (kg)

75

Weight include packing (kg)

79

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 640

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

640

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dispenser Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

Remote Start

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Temp

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Steam

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Wash

No

Rinse

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Spin

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087845686

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FH4G1BCS2)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FH4G1BCS2)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FH4G1BCS2)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FH4G1BCS2)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

