We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wine Cellar LSR200W | Stainless Steel
The division line of category
Optimal Preservation Technology™
Protecting flavours and bouquets
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar helps keep your most cherished bottles at the peak of their flavour. Excess vibrations and temperature fluctuations from a wine chiller can impact the bouquet and impair the flavour. The LG wine cellar reduces vibrations, keeps conditions level and locks in humidity. Your most cherished wines can then age and reach their aromatic potential. Just as they would in a specialist wine cave.
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is placed in the wine cave.
Multi-Temperature Control
Various wines are placed at the different temperature levels.
*Champagne mode provides optimal temperature for sparkling wine and champagne storage and cannot be controlled on a degree basis.
Fewer vibrations, purer tastes
Space for promoting fine flavours
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.
InstaView™
Chilling wines to retain their bountiful aromas and tastes is the key to preserving for a long time. With a SIGNATURE wine cellar, you don’t need to open to door to see what bottles are stored. Simply knock on the sleek, black mirrored glass panel and it illuminates – so you can see inside without opening the door and keep cold air in.
The division line of category
Timeless Design
Textured Steel™ Finish
The stainless steel and scratch-resistant textured finish is applied to the elegant outside and functional inside, combining to create a luxurious, timeless design – catching your guests’ eyes while you’re entertaining.
Glass Touch Display
LUMIShelf™
The division line of category
Entertainment through Technology
All Spec
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
No
-
External LCD Display
-
Yes - Circle
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
175kg
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1753
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
610
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1793
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
700 x 1793 x 735
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
N/A
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Pure N Fresh
-
Fresh Filter
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
0
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED (5)
-
Vegetable Box
-
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
0
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Product Type
-
Wine Cellar
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Climate Class
-
N-T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
259
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
37
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Bar Code
-
8806098531295
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
143
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
277
-
Volume Total (L)
-
420
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED (3)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.