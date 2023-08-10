About Cookies on This Site

Wine Cellar LSR200W | Stainless Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Product Information Sheet
LSR200W

Wine Cellar LSR200W | Stainless Steel

Optimal Preservation Technology™

Protecting flavours and bouquets

The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar helps keep your most cherished bottles at the peak of their flavour. Excess vibrations and temperature fluctuations from a wine chiller can impact the bouquet and impair the flavour. The LG wine cellar reduces vibrations, keeps conditions level and locks in humidity. Your most cherished wines can then age and reach their aromatic potential. Just as they would in a specialist wine cave.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is placed in the wine cave.

Multi-Temperature Control

Individual wines need their own unique conditions to preserve and bring out their flavour. LG SIGNATURE wine cellars have three optimal temperature zones that suit different red, white and sparkling wines.*

Various wines are placed at the different temperature levels.

*Champagne mode provides optimal temperature for sparkling wine and champagne storage and cannot be controlled on a degree basis.

Precise Temperature Control

Create new classics

Precise temperature control ensures the perfect condition for vintaging wines. This helps minimise temperature fluctuations and keep a wine-friendly atmosphere inside. Bringing connoisseur-quality storage into your home.
Vibration Control

Fewer vibrations, purer tastes

Vibrations while a wine cellar is running can cause chemical reactions inside bottles - dulling flavours and tastes. The LG wine cellar uses a smooth-running Inverter Linear Compressor which reduces vibration and creates a gentle environment that protects your wines' flavour profile.
Optimal Humidity Control

Space for promoting fine flavours

Having the ideal humidity levels inside a wine cellar helps to preserve wine flavours and label quality – retaining the tastes that the winemaker intended. Optimal humidity control preserves the bouquet by keeping the air inside at the perfect humidity.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's 3 layered black mirroed glass blocks UV light.
UV-Resistant

Shielding from the sun in style

The stunning, black mirror-coated glass door blocks outside heat and ultraviolet radiation to ensure wines' distinctive flavours are protected. The LG SIGNATURE wine cellar’s sleek façade also fits in with distinguished kitchen styles, protecting and accentuating your home décor.

InstaView™

Chilling wines to retain their bountiful aromas and tastes is the key to preserving for a long time. With a SIGNATURE wine cellar, you don’t need to open to door to see what bottles are stored. Simply knock on the sleek, black mirrored glass panel and it illuminates – so you can see inside without opening the door and keep cold air in.

The screen turns clear when the red button on the center is slid to the left.
The screen turns black when the red button on the center is slid to the right.

Timeless Design

Textured Steel™

Glass Touch Display

LUMIShelf™

Textured Steel™ Finish

The stainless steel and scratch-resistant textured finish is applied to the elegant outside and functional inside, combining to create a luxurious, timeless design – catching your guests’ eyes while you’re entertaining.

Glass Touch Display

While the LG wine cellar is dormant, the glass touch display stays hidden and only illuminates when it is in use.

LUMIShelf™

Premium under shelf LED lighting offers a brilliant interior view, complementing your kitchen space – while also illuminating your collection of favourite wines.

Entertainment through Technology

Meat, cheese, and etc. are stored in the drawer of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Convertible Drawer

Create the perfect environment for your wine pairings and food stored in your cellar, with the Convertible Drawer. Choose between fridge and freezer mode, to select whatever temperature will suit the items you store best.
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's drawer is automatically lifting up.

Auto Lift Drawer™

When you need to pick out a bottle for your next dinner party but are serving canapes to your guests at the same time, Auto Lift Drawer™ helps make selecting easy. It lifts up automatically with a push of a button, for easy access to food and drinks in your LG wine cellar.
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's door is automatically opened.

Auto Open Door™

Hands full? The LG wine cellar’s Auto Open Door™ function uses a smart sensor to open the door automatically with a wave of a foot – so you don’t need to juggle several glasses in one hand to select the next label for your evening in.
The wine cellar can be contolled using voice

ThinQ®

Even your wine cellar can become part of your connected home with LG. ThinQ® AI technology allows you to open the door with just the sound of your voice. Simply say the word and entertaining your guests is quicker and easier than ever before.

 

The wine cellar can be contolled using application.

ThinQ®

LG SIGNATURE wine cellars use built-in LG ThinQ® AI technology. This lets you control temperatures from your connected smartphone or tablet.
Print

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

No

Internal LED Display

No

External LCD Display

Yes - Circle

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Weight (kg)

175kg

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1753

Depth without door (mm)

610

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1793

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

700 x 1793 x 735

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

Yes

Star Rating

****

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

N/A

Craft ice

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Pure N Fresh

Fresh Filter

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

0

Multi-Air Flow

No

Refrigerator Light

LED (5)

Vegetable Box

No

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

0

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

BASIC SPEC

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Wine Cellar

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

N-T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

259

Sound Power (dB)

37

Sound Power (Grade)

C

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098531295

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

143

Volume Refrigerator (L)

277

Volume Total (L)

420

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED (3)

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(LSR200W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(LSR200W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(LSR200W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (LSR200W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

