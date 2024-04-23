Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ar Condicionado Split LG DUAL Inverter Voice 9.000, Frio, 127V

Ar Condicionado Split LG DUAL Inverter Voice 9.000, Frio, 127V

S4-Q09AA31C

Ar Condicionado Split LG DUAL Inverter Voice 9.000, Frio, 127V

ThinQ

LG ThinQ

Dual_inverter_compressor

Dual Inverter Compressor

10_Year_Warranty

10 anos de garantia

GoldFin

Gold Fin™

Comfort_Sleep

Comfort Sleep

Com o aplicativo LG ThinQ®, você controla e monitora o seu ar-condicionado de maneira remota, a qualquer hora e de qualquer lugar.
Comandos de Voz pelo Google Assistente

*Para usuários de IOS, esta etapa será complementada com a conexão através de senha cedida pelo aplicativo. Será necessário buscar em sua rede Wi-Fi o nome da conexão e colocar a senha oferecida pelo sistema manualmente. Após conclusão, seguir para as próximas etapas.

*Economia de 70% baseada em testes realizados com normas de avaliação internas da LG, comparando o modelo DUAL Inverter com um modelo não Inverter convencional de 12.000 BUT/h. O percentual de economia de energia varia de acordo com as condições de uso do aparelho.

 

Resumo

DIMENSÕES

S4-Q09AA31C
PESO DA UNIDADE EXTERNA (KG)
2.010/9.000/10000
DIMENSÕES DA UNIDADE EXTERNA_LXAXP (MM)
754 x 308 x 189
COR (CORPO)
717 x 495 x 230 mm
THINQ (WI-FI)
Sim

Todas as especificações

CONJUNTO

  • Ciclo

    Frio

GERAL

  • Capacidade de resfriamento máx. [BTU/h]

    10,000

  • Capacidade de resfriamento nominal/mín [BTU/h]

    9.000/2.010

  • Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

    750

  • Área de resfriamento est. (metros quadrados)

    até 15

  • Área de aquecimento est. (metros quadrados)

    -

  • Capacidade de aquecimento máx. [BTU/h]

    -

  • Capacidade de aquecimento nominal/mín. [BTU/h]

    -

  • Potência de consumo de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

    -

  • Dimensões da unidade interna_LxAxP (mm)

    754 x 308 x 189

  • Peso da unidade interna (kg)

    7.4

  • Peso da unidade interna (lb)

    -

  • Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Peso da unidade externa (kg)

    21.6

  • Peso da unidade externa (lb)

    -

  • Dimensões do produto_LxAxP (mm)

    -

  • Tipo de produto

    Inverter

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    -

  • Peso do produto (lb)

    -

  • Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    127/60

  • Tipo de Refrigerante

    R-410A

  • Potência sonora (unidade interna) H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    38/33/28/22

  • Potência sonora (unidade externa) H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    51

RESFRIAMENTO

  • 4 vias

    Sim

  • Controle de fluxo de ar (esquerda/direita)

    Manual (5 posições)

  • Controle de fluxo de ar (acima/abaixo)

    Automático (6 posições)

  • Ar de Conforto

    Sim

  • Velocidade do ventilador

    -

  • Resfriamento potente

    Sim

PURIFICAÇÃO DE AR

  • Exibição da purificação de ar

    Sim

  • Ionizador

    Sim

  • Sensor PM 1.0

    -

DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

  • Desumidificação

    0.8

  • Sensor de umidade

    Não

AQUECIMENTO

  • Aquecimento potente

    Sim

ECONOMIA DE ENERGIA

  • Controle de Energia Ativo

    -

  • Contato seco

    -

  • Visor de Energia

    -

  • Classe de energia

    A

  • Monitoramento de energia

    -

  • Economia de energia (resfriamento)

    Sim

  • ICA (I-Control Ampere)

    -

PRATICIDADE

  • Reinício automático

    -

  • Modo Ventilador

    -

  • Alarme de Filtro

    -

  • Operação de comutação forçada

    -

  • Detecção de corpo humano

    -

  • Baixo ruído

    Sim

  • Ligar/desligar reserva (24h)

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

  • Reserva

    -

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    -

  • Guia Inteligente

    -

  • Operação livre do estabilizador

    -

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Sono confortável em noite tropical

    Sim

  • Controle de voz (dispositivo de terceiros)

    Sim

FILTRO

  • Filtro Antialérgico

    Sim

  • Microfiltro antibacteriano

    Sim

  • Filtro de poeira

    Sim

  • Filtro de poeira fina

    Sim

  • Microfiltro

    Sim

  • Pré-filtro

    Sim

DESIGN

  • Cor (corpo)

    Branco

  • Cor (descarga)

    Branco

  • Tela

    -

CONFORMIDADE

  • Nome do modelo do kit de instalação

    -

  • Mês de lançamento (AAAA-MM)

    2022 - 09

  • Fabricante (importador)

    -

  • Nome do modelo do produto

    LG DUAL Inverter Voice 12.000 Frio 127V

  • Tipo de produto e nome do modelo

    Dual Inverter VOICE

HIGIENIZAÇÃO

  • Limpeza automática

    Sim

  • UV Nano

    Não

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Nome do modelo da unidade externa

    Cond LG DUAL Inverter Voice 12.000
    Frio 127V

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

    7893299921513/8806091793195/7893299921520

