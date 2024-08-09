Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Caixa de som Bluetooth PartyBox LG XBOOM 200W RMS, Resistente à água (IPX4), 12 horas de bateria e Iluminação de Festa - XL5T

XL5T

XL5T

Caixa de som Bluetooth PartyBox LG XBOOM 200W RMS, Resistente à água (IPX4), 12 horas de bateria e Iluminação de Festa - XL5T

Front view
Side view
Side view
Back view
Side view
180 View
Side view
Rear view
Detail view
Detail view
Detail view

Principais recursos

  • Woofer de 6,5 polegadas com 200W RMS de potência
  • IPX4: Resistente à respingos de água
  • Até 12h de duração de bateria
  • Iluminação multicolorida e luz de flash dupla
  • Alça para facilitar no transporte - Leve para onde quiser
  • Entrada de microfone e violão - Faça seu próprio show
Mais
O LG XBOOM XL5T é colocado no espaço infinito. Na parede, gráficos de som quadrados são ilustrados. No meio do alto-falante, um woofer gigante de 6,5 polegadas é ampliado para enfatizar seu som de 200 W. Ondas sonoras saem do woofer.

Quanto maior o som,
maior a festa.

Intensifique a festa com o som potente da LG XBOOM XL5T que vai preencher todo o ambiente.

O LG XBOOM XL5T é colocado no espaço infinito. Na parede, gráficos de som quadrados são ilustrados. No meio do alto-falante, um woofer gigante de 6,5 polegadas é ampliado para enfatizar seu som de 200 W. Ondas sonoras saem do woofer.

Woofer gigante

Sob medida para produzir graves intensos

Eleve o nível da sua festa com os graves profundos da LG XBOOM XL5T. Com o woofer gigante de 6,5 polegadas, não faltarão graves potentes para encher qualquer ambiente.

Otimizador Dinâmico de Graves

Sinta os graves em qualquer volume

Ouça a batida dos graves sem inconvenientes. O Otimizador Dinâmico de Graves permite curtir um som equilibrado e sem distorção.

*O som pode variar dependendo da fonte sonora.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 polegadas

Som nítido e preciso

Seja em ambientes fechados ou abertos, ouça nitidamente as notas de alta frequência. Com os dois tweeter de cúpula de 2,5 polegadas, a sonoridade fica muito melhor.

*Imagem simulada para fins ilustrativos.

Vista frontal do alto-falante. Há uma linha para informar cada parte da iluminação. Em cima e embaixo, iluminação estroboscópica dupla. No meio, iluminação de anel multicolorida gradiente rosa e ciano está ligada.

Ilumine a festa com a XBOOM

Torne sua festa inesquecível

A iluminação da LG XBOOM faz qualquer festa bombar. Dá até para criar um espetáculo de luzes com a Luz de flash dupla.

Luz anelar multicolorida

Deixe tudo mais festivo com a luz anelar

Com a iluminação anelar multicolorida, a LG XBOOM XL5T produz um show de luzes com base nas batidas. A luz dança ao ritmo da música, dando à festa um dinamismo todo especial.

Personalize a iluminação da sua festa

Use o My Pick no aplicativo XBOOM para deixar a iluminação da festa do seu jeito.

Captura de tela do XBOOM APP. Você pode personalizar as iluminações através do aplicativo.

*As imagens podem ser diferentes do produto real.

De cima para baixo: Há algumas pessoas dançando ao redor do alto-falante. No parque, um grupo de pessoas curtindo música com o alto-falante. A última imagem mostra o close up do topo do produto.

*Todas as imagens mostradas são apenas para fins ilustrativos. O produto real pode variar devido ao aprimoramento do produto.

Uma mulher está cantando.

Entrada para microfone e violão

Faça seu próprio show

Com a LG XBOOM XL5T, você transforma o evento num karaokê. Conecte o microfone e cante com a alma. Dá até para plugar um violão e mandar ver numa apresentação acústica.

Há pessoas curtindo um show acústico com o LG XBOOM XL5T. Abaixo da imagem, há guitarras

Estrela do Karaokê

Cante em alto e bom tom

Ajuste o volume da música e do microfone separadamente, reduza os vocais da trilha com o Cancelador de Voz e cante a música na sua voz com o Key Changer. Então, quando estiver pronto, cante com todo o seu coração.

Pessoas curtindo o karaoke na sala de estar

*Microfone não incluso.

*O som vocal é o volume do microfone para sua própria voz.

Leve para todo lado,
curta quando quiser

Leve a LG XBOOM XL5T consigo e compartilhe sua música. Construída para ser sua companheira ao ar livre, ela viaja com você para todo lugar, sem preocupações.

É só pegar e levar

A LG XBOOM XL5T possui estrutura robusta e alça ergonômica para facilitar o transporte.

Classificação IPX4, resistente à respingos de água

A LG XBOOM XL5T atende à classificação IPX4 de estanqueidade, podendo suportar respingos de água.

*Classificação IPX4 testada em água doce. A caixa de som não deve ser submersa em água. Usar com cuidado perto de águas, como piscinas ou o mar.

12 horas de bateria

A LG XBOOM XL5T tem energia de sobra para manter a festa rolando. Aproveite a diversão sem ter de parar e recarregar.

*A duração de 12 horas da bateria baseia-se no uso com 50% de volume e sem iluminação. A duração da bateria varia de acordo com o uso, as configurações e as condições ambientais.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    7893299951930

ALTO-FALANTE

  • Tipo de unidade de tweeter

    Cone

  • Unidade de Woofer

    6.5" x 1

  • Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

    2.5" x 2

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potência de saída

    200 W

EQ

  • Reforço de Som

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • EQ personalizado (APP)

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • SBC

    Sim

  • AAC

    Sim

FONTE DE ENERGIA

  • Conector do Adaptador AC

    Sim

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Duração da bateria (HRS)

    12

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo de inicialização

    55 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.5 W

CONFORTO

  • multiponto

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • À prova de água/respingos

    IPX4

  • Indicador de bateria

    Sim

  • Trava de segurança

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Alto-falante

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Caixa de papelão

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

PESO

  • Peso líquido

    11,2 kg

  • Peso bruto

    13,6 kg

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Adaptador AC

    Sim

