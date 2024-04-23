Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Cor Inox Look 110V + Micro-ondas LG Grill NeoChef 30 litros 127V MG3097NR

Combo Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Cor Inox Look 110V + Micro-ondas LG Grill NeoChef 30 litros 127V MG3097NR

B392B.3097

Combo Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Cor Inox Look 110V + Micro-ondas LG Grill NeoChef 30 litros 127V MG3097NR

Refrigerator front view + Micro oven front view
Economia de energia com
classificação energética A+++

Nova linha de Geladeiras LG Frost-Free, com compressor Smart Inverter. Melhor eficiência energética e mais economia pro seu bolso.

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

As imagens do produto são meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.
A imagem de nível energético é ilustrativa e pode diferir da atual. Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região.

Compressor Smart Inverter

Maior economia de energia, silêncio e durabilidade com 10 anos de garantia no compressor.

Compressor Smart Inverter

10 anos de garantia no Compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças).
A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

Multi Air Flow

Temperatura uniforme e mais flexibilidade para guardar seus alimentos.

Multi Air Flow

Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Design NeoChef

Design
NeoChef

Sua cozinha ainda mais sofisticada com
o novo design do Micro-Ondas LG.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.

Escaneie e cozinhe

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.

Produtos neste pacote: 2
vista frontal

GN-B392PLMB

Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Cor Inox Look (GN-B392PLM)
vista frontal

MG3097NR

Micro-ondas LG Grill NeoChef 30 litros 127V Espelhado Limpa Fácil ThinQ Scan to Cook MG3097NR

Resumo

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)
700 x 1.760 x 680
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Não
Capacidade Total
395 litros
Tipo
Duplex

Especificação chave

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1.760 x 680

Classificação energética

A+++

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

Door-in-Door

Não

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Não

Acabamento (porta)

P/S3

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

Duplex

Classificação energética

A+++

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do Freezer (L)

84

Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

305

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Não

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso da embalagem (kg)

69

Peso do produto (kg)

63

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1.760 x 680

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Não

Door-in-Door

Não

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Máquina de gelo manual

Bandeja de gelo normal

Dispenser de água

Não

Máquina de gelo automática

Não

Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

Não disponível

Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Porta (Material)

PET

Acabamento (porta)

P/S3

Tipo de puxador

Puxador Horizontal

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Cesto de porta transparente

4

Luz do refrigerador

LED superior

Prateleira de vidro temperado

2

Hygiene Fresh+

Não

Gaveta de vegetais

Sim (1)

Hygiene Fresh

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Não

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Cesto de porta transparente

2

Prateleira de vidro temperado

1

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Marca

LG

País de origem

Brazil

Cor da porta

Preto

Design da porta

Inteira

Limpa Fácil

Sim

Tipo de instalação

Em bancada

Cor externa

Preto

Capacidade do forno (L)

30

Tipo

Grill

RECURSOS CONVENIENTES

Adicionar 30 segundos

Sim

Bloqueio infantil

Sim

Bipe de conclusão

Sim

Limpa Fácil

Sim

Cronômetro de cozinha

Não

Ajuste de hora

Sim

Relógio

Sim

Indicador de Porta Fechada

Sim

Ligar/desligar prato giratório

Não

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO FORNO MICRO-ONDAS

Como cozinhar

Automático + Manual

Níveis de potência do micro-ondas

10

Consumo de energia total (W)

1350

Capacidade do forno (L)

30

Tipo de luz da cavidade

LED

Consumo de energia do micro-ondas (W)

1350

Smart Inverter

Não

Consumo de energia combinado (MO+grill) (W)

1350

Consumo de energia do grill (W)

1000

Potência útil do micro-ondas (W)

900

Tamanho do prato giratório (mm)

305

RECURSOS DE CONTROLE

Visor de controle

LED

Local do controle

Lado direito

Tipo de controle

Toque em vidro

MODOS DE COZIMENTO

Auto cozimento

Sim

Cozer

Não

Descongelar

Sim

Grill

Sim

Aquecer

Não

Derreter

Não

Sensor Cook

Não

Convecção Rápida

Não

Desidratar

Não

Cozimento de Memória

Não

Sensor Reheat

Não

Auto reaquecimento

Não

Grill Rápido

Não

Prova

Não

Cozimento Lento

Não

Cocção em Estágios

Não

Cozinheiro a Vapor

Não

Descongelamento Inverter

Não

Assar

Não

Fritura a ar

Não

Amolecer

Não

Cozer por Convecção

Não

DESIGN / ACABAMENTO

Design da cavidade

Quadrada

Cor da porta

Preto

Design exterior

Visão ampla tradicional

Cor interna

Cinza

Cor externa

Preto

Design da porta de vidro

Espelhado

Acabamento PrintProof

Não

DIMENSÕES / PESO

Peso para expedição (kg)

16,8

Dimensões da embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

590 x 345 x 458

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P) (mm)

508 x 290 x 426

Peso do produto (kg)

14,7

Dimensão da cavidade (L x A x P) (mm)

359,0 x 219,2 x 378,2

POTÊNCIA / CLASSIFICAÇÕES

Saída de alimentação (W)

900

Fonte de alimentação necessária (Volt/Hz)

127V / 60Hz

ACESSÓRIOS

Anel giratório (un.)

1

Bandeja Crispy (un.)

1

Manual do usuário (un.)

1

Bandeja de vidro (un.)

1

Prateleiras (un.)

1

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299942877

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

NFC Tag On

Não

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

SmartDiagnosis

Sim

Principais Ofertas

Entre em Contato