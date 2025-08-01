Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Geladeira Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Branca 220V + Micro-ondas 30L EasyClean™ Branco 220V

Combo LG Geladeira Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Branca 220V + Micro-ondas 30L EasyClean™ Branco 220V

Combo LG Geladeira Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Branca 220V + Micro-ondas 30L EasyClean™ Branco 220V

B392PQWB.3091BC
Principais recursos

  • Alta eficiência de energia A+++
  • Compressor Smart Inverter
  • Frost Free
  • EasyClean™ Limpeza 2x mais fáciI
  • I Wave: Cozimento e descongelamento mais uniforme
  • Eco On: Economia de Energia
Produtos neste pacote: 2

GN-B392PQW2

Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Cor Branca - 220V

Forno de Micro-ondas Solo LG 30L om revestimento EasyClean™, tecnologia I Wave e acabamento em branco 220v - MS3091BCA

Nova Geladeira Duplex LG


Nova Geladeira
Duplex LG

O toque de frescor que faltava: sofisticação e economia na

sua cozinha, agora na cor branca. 

Economia de energia com
classificação energética A+++

Mais desempenho e menos consumo energético, com até 52% de economia de energia.

Mais economia de energia, silêncio e durabilidade

com 10 anos de garantia no motor. 

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças).

**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

Imagem ilustrativa mostra mulher limpando o Micro-Ondas com a técnologia Limpa Fácil

Limpeza Sem Esforço

Especificação chave

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

Classificação energética

A+++

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

Door-in-Door

Não

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Não

Acabamento (porta)

Super Branco

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

Duplex

Classificação energética

A+++

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do Freezer (L)

84

Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

305

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Não

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso da embalagem (kg)

76

Peso do produto (kg)

66

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Não

Door-in-Door

Não

Cleaning Time

Não

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Máquina de gelo manual

Bandeja de gelo normal

Dispenser de água

Não

Máquina de gelo automática

Não

Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

Não disponível

Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Porta (Material)

PCM

Acabamento (porta)

Super Branco

Tipo de puxador

Puxador Horizontal

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Cesto de porta transparente

4

Luz do refrigerador

LED superior

Prateleira de vidro temperado

2

Hygiene Fresh+

Não

Gaveta de vegetais

Sim (1)

Hygiene Fresh

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Não

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Cesto de porta transparente

2

Prateleira de vidro temperado

1

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Marca

LG

País de origem

Brasil

Cor da porta

Preto

Design da porta

Branco e Preto com puxador na porta

Limpa Fácil

Sim, EasyClean™

Cor externa

Branco

Capacidade do forno (L)

30

Tipo

Solo

ENERGIA

Classe de Eficiência Energética

A

RECURSOS CONVENIENTES

Adicionar 30 segundos

Sim

Bloqueio infantil

Sim

Bipe de conclusão

Sim

Limpa Fácil

Sim, EasyClean™

Cronômetro de cozinha

Sim

Ajuste de hora

Sim

Cozimento cronometrado

Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO FORNO MICRO-ONDAS

Como cozinhar

Sim

Níveis de potência do micro-ondas

10

Consumo de energia total (W)

1250

RECURSOS DE CONTROLE

Visor de controle

Vertical direita

MODOS DE COZIMENTO

Auto cozimento

16 programas

Cozer

Sim

Descongelar

Sim

Grill

Não

DESIGN / ACABAMENTO

Design da cavidade

Cinza

Visor de controle

Vertical direita

Cor da porta

Preto

Design exterior

Branco

Cor da alça

Preto

Cor interna

Cinza

Cor externa

Branco

DIMENSÕES / PESO

Peso para expedição (kg)

14.5

Dimensões da embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

563 x 330 x 492

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P) (mm)

508 x 291 x 405

Peso do produto (kg)

12.48

Tamanho em largura (mm)

508

POTÊNCIA / CLASSIFICAÇÕES

Saída de alimentação (W)

800

Fonte de alimentação necessária (Volt/Hz)

220

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299913099

