 Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

 Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

 Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

CV9014WC2A.GRAB
Washing machine
Xboom
Washing machine
Xboom

Principais recursos

  • MAIS CAPACIDADE - Espaço suficiente para lavar itens maiores e volumosos
  • AI DD™ - Inteligência Artificial que protege 18% mais as roupas durante a lavagem
  • STEAM+™ - Vapor que elimina 99,9% dos alérgenos e entrega roupas 30% mais fáceis de passar
  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am .
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • Bateria de longa duração com até 20 horas de reprodução.
Produtos neste pacote: 2
CV9014WC2A

CV9014WC2A

Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ (CV9014WC2A) - 220v
Vista frontal da LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som exclusivo xboom com Suprema Portabilidade

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am - Caixa de Som Bluetooth com Suprema Portabilidade

CV9014wc2A

A evolução da sua lavanderia

A evolução da sua lavanderia

Muito mais capacidade em tamanho compacto

Muito mais capacidade em tamanho compacto

Alta capacidade para lavar edredons, toalhas, almofadas, bichos de pelúcia e economizar com a conta da lavanderia.

will.i.am, de roupa preta e óculos escuros, está segurando o xboom Grab na sua frente.

will.i.am, de roupa preta e óculos escuros, está segurando o xboom Grab na sua frente.

Áudio xboom exclusivo sintonizado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Grab, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente um áudio criado por especialistas, incorporado em um estilo único.

will.i.am, o arquiteto da experiência xboom

A LG escolheu will.i.am para redefinir a xboom, elevando a experiência auditiva com uma fusão inédita de som e estilo. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um ícone da cultura pop e da inovação.

 

Todas as caixas de som 'xboom by will.i.am' são profissionalmente refinadas por ele para entregar um som mais equilibrado, com um timbre quente e graves potentes. Com sua expertise em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aprimorou a xboom para proporcionar um som vibrante e dinâmico em um design compacto.

Especificação chave

CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

14

DIMENSÕES/PESOS - Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

600x850x615

RECURSOS - ezDispense

Não

RECURSOS - Steam

Sim

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS - Redução de amassados

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Cor do produto

Branco

Tipo de porta

Tampa em vidro temperado preto fumê

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

8

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

14

CONTROLE E VISOR

Temporizador de adiamento

3-19 horas

Tipo de tela

Mostrador + LED Touch

Indicação de trava da porta

Sim

RECURSOS

6 Motion DD

Sim

AI DD

Sim

Tipo

Lava e seca Front Load

Sinal de fim de ciclo

Sim

Sistema Centum

Não

Adicionar item

Sim

ezDispense

Não

Reinício automático

Sim

Inverter Direct Drive

Sim

Sistema de detecção de espuma

Sim

LoadSense

Sim

Steam

Sim

Luz do tambor

Não

Steam+

Sim

Pés niveladores

Sim

Tambor de aço inoxidável

Sim

TurboWash360˚

Sim

Com tambor interno

Sim

Sensor de Vibração

Sim

Elevador do tambor

Levantador fino de aço inoxidável

Alimentação de água (quente/fria)

Apenas frio

Nível da água

Auto

TurboWash

Sim

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

Wi-Fi

Sim

Adicionar item

Sim

Bipe Ligar/Desligar

Sim

Bloqueio Infantil

Sim

Adiar Fim

Sim

Nível de Detergente

Não

Luz do tambor

Não

Pré-lavar

Sim

Início Remoto

Sim

Exaguar + Centrifgar

Não

Enxaguar+

Sim

Nível de Amaciante

Não

Centrifugar

1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sem centrifugação

Steam

Não

Temp.

Frio/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Limpeza do Tambor

Não

TurboWash

Não

Lavar

Não

Redução de amassados

Não

ColdWash

Não

Limpeza do bocal ezDispense

Não

PROGRAMAS

Edredom

Não

Algodão

Sim

Roupas de bebê vapor

Sim

Lavagem Inteligente

Não

Antialérgico (lavadora)

Sim

Lavagem Automática

Não

Roupa de Bebê

Não

Desgaste do bebê

Não

Renovação de roupa de cama

Não

Roupa de Cama

Não

Lavagem Fria

Não

Roupas Coloridas

Não

Algodão +

Não

Roupas Escuras

Não

Delicados

Sim

Enxágue Duplo

Não

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Refrescar

Não

Drenar + Centrifugar

Não

Camisas

Não

Apenas Secagem

Não

Tecidos Sintéticos

Sim

Eco 40-60

Sim

Cuidados Especiais

Não

Higienização

Não

Intensivo 60

Não

Jeans

Não

Mix

Sim

Camiseta Única

Não

Exterior

Não

Lavagem de Roupas de Pets

Não

Rápido 30

Não

Lavagem de velocidade

Não

Período de chuvas

Não

Refresh

Não

Apenas Enxágue

Não

Enxágue+Centrifugação

Não

Uniforme Escolar

Não

Lavagem Silenciosa

Não

Peça única

Não

Skin Care

Não

Punhos e Colarinhos

Não

Pequena Carga

Não

Enxágue Inteligente

Não

Rápido 14

Sim

Lavagem+Secagem Rápidas

Não

Roupas Esportivas

Não

Tira Manchas

Não

Steam Refresh

Não

Roupa de Banho

Não

Limpeza do Tambor

Sim

TurboWash 39

Não

TurboWash 49

Não

TurboWash 59

Sim

Lavagem+Secagem

Sim

Apenas Lavagem

Não

Lã (Lavagem a Mão/Lã)

Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Smart Diagnosis

Sim

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Monitoramento de energia

Sim

Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Instrutor de Limpeza do Tambor

Sim

Emparelhamento Inteligente

Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

1.350

Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

660x890x705

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

600x850x615

Peso (kg)

76,0

Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

80,0

Profundidade do produto da tampa traseira até a porta (P' mm)

660

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806084445605

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

Compatível com LG TWINWash

Não

ACESSÓRIO

Alça

Sim

Cabo tipo USB C

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

SBC

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096392300

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

3

Duração da bateria (HRS)

20

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.4

CONFORTO

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

multiponto

Sim

Party Link (Modo duplo)

Sim

Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IP67

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Caixa de papelão

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Alto-falante

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

Som Inteligente

Sim

Bass Boost

Sim

Customizável (App)

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1.1ch (2Way)

Potência de saída

20 W + 10 W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

USB tipo C

Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

Radiador Passivo

Sim (2)

Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidade de tweeter

Domo

Unidade de Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso líquido

0,7 kg

