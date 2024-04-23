Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ (CV9014WC2A) - 220v

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ (CV9014WC2A) - 220v

CV9014WC2A

Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ (CV9014WC2A) - 220v

(2)
Members Day LG

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

A evolução da sua lavanderia

Muito mais capacidade em tamanho compacto

Muito mais capacidade em tamanho compacto

Alta capacidade para lavar edredons, toalhas, almofadas, bichos de pelúcia e economizar com a conta da lavanderia.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Lavagem inteligente exclusiva da LG

Roupas livres de ácaros e bactérias

Roupas livres de ácaros e bactérias

Os ciclos de lavagem com vapor eliminam até 99,9% dos agentes que causam alergias e diminuem amassados em até 30%.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.

***O ciclo Allergy Care, aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation), reduz com 99,9% os ácaros alergênicos na poeira doméstica. Os resultados podem variar conforme o ambiente.

Steam RefreshTM Lavagem a seco
Steam Refresh™

Lavagem a seco

Elimina todos os odores e higieniza os tecidos sem precisar lavar.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

**As funções Steam podem variar de acordo com os modelos, verifique os detalhes do modelos antes da compra.

***Testado sob a supervisão TUV SUD, a Lava e Seca LG Steam reduz até 99,9% das bactérias S.aureus, P.aeruginosa, K.pneumoniae com o programa Refresh (Higianização).

****Os resultados podem variar de acordo com o ambiente e as roupas.

*****Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.

Lavagem Rápida

4 em 1

Controle sua Lava e Seca via celular

Design novo, moderno e elegante

Motor econômico e eficiente

Motor econômico e eficiente

Eficiente, durável e silencioso, o motor Direct Drive™ é acoplado diretamente no tambor, o que dispensa o uso de correias e polias, diminuindo os pontos de atrito e garantindo estabilidade com segurança e 10 anos de garantia LG.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

**10 anos de garantia no Motor Direct Drive (somente nas peças). A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

10 Motivos para escolher a Lava e Seca VC2 14kg

Family club

Faça parte do
LG FamilyClub

O clube de benefícios da LG com

vantagens incríveis e exclusivas

Faça parte do<br>LG FamilyClub Cadastre-se agora

FAQ

Q.

Como escolher a melhor capacidade em kg para uma máquina de lavar roupa?

A.

Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.

Q.

Como escolher o ciclo de lavagem adequado para minhas roupas?

A.

Em geral, você deve consultar a etiqueta de cuidados em suas roupas e selecionar o ciclo de lavagem correspondente em sua máquina. Mesmo assim, as Máquinas de Lavar LG contam com a Inteligência Artificial AI DD, que automaticamente identifica os tecidos e adapta os movimentos de lavagem, conservando em até 18% mais as suas roupas. Dessa maneira, você escolhe o ciclo que quiser e a máquina garante uma lavagem eficiente todas as vezes.

Q.

Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ beneficia minha lavagem?

A.

A tecnologia AI DD™ analisa o peso e textura dos tecidos dentro do cesto e adapta os movimentos de lavagem para aquela carga de roupas. Isso garante uma lavagem mais eficiente e com maior preservação das roupas. O motor DirectDrive™ entrega tecnologia de 6 movimentos para uma lavagem eficaz com menos peças móveis, resultando em um eletrodoméstico mais duradouro e eficiente em energia.

Q.

Como funcionam os ciclos rápidos?

A.

As Máquinas de Lavar LG empregam uma série de tecnologias que agilizam seu processo de lavagem. A tecnologia TurboWash™ 360˚ da LG oferece roupas perfeitamente limpas em apenas 39 minutos, com uma lavagem adaptada às necessidades de suas roupas. O jato de água 3D alcança um equilíbrio ideal de potência de spray, detergente e movimento de ciclo que economiza seu tempo de lavagem sem comprometer a qualidade ou o cuidado com o tecido. É uma lavagem rápida que proporciona uma limpeza perfeita em tempo recorde. Em paralelo, o Ciclo Rápido 14 lava uma carga de roupas levemente sujas e, associado ao ciclo de secagem em 30 minutos, entrega roupas limpas e secas em apenas 44 minutos.

Q.

Qual é a função de vapor na máquina de lavar roupa da LG?

A.

A tecnologia Steam+™ da LG elimina até 99,9% dos ácaros e bactérias que podem causar alergias ou problemas respiratórios. E além de higienizar suas roupas, o vapor ainda as deixa até 30% mais fáceis de passar. Você também conta com a evolução da lavagem a seco com os ciclos Refresh e Refrescar. Desodorize e higienize as roupas com o verdadeiro vapor, eliminando ácaros, bactérias e entregando roupas renovadas e prontas para vestir ou guardar.

Resumo

Imprimir
Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)
14
Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)
600x850x615
Steam+
Sim
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Sim

Especificação chave

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    14

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    600x850x615

  • ezDispense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Não

  • Redução de amassados

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor do produto

    Branco

  • Tipo de porta

    Tampa em vidro temperado preto fumê

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

    8

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    14

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Temporizador de adiamento

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de tela

    Mostrador + LED Touch

  • Indicação de trava da porta

    Sim

RECURSOS

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Lava e seca Front Load

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Sistema Centum

    Sim

  • Secagem Dupla

    Não

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • ezDispense

    Sim

  • Reinício automático

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim

  • Sistema de detecção de espuma

    Sim

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Não

  • Luz do tambor

    Não

  • Steam+

    Sim

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • Tambor de aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • TurboWash360˚

    Sim

  • Com tambor interno

    Sim

  • Sensor de Vibração

    Sim

  • Elevador do tambor

    Levantador fino de aço inoxidável

  • Alimentação de água (quente/fria)

    Apenas frio

  • Nível da água

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Sim

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Bipe Ligar/Desligar

    Sim

  • Bloqueio Infantil

    Sim

  • Adiar Fim

    Sim

  • Nível de Detergente

    Não

  • Luz do tambor

    Não

  • Pré-lavar

    Sim

  • Início Remoto

    Sim

  • Exaguar + Centrifgar

    Não

  • Enxaguar+

    Sim

  • Nível de Amaciante

    Não

  • Centrifugar

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sem centrifugação

  • Steam

    Não

  • Temp.

    Frio/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Não

  • TurboWash

    Não

  • Lavar

    Não

  • Redução de amassados

    Não

  • ColdWash

    Não

  • Limpeza do bocal ezDispense

    Não

PROGRAMAS

  • Edredom

    Não

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Roupas de bebê vapor

    Sim

  • Antialérgico (lavadora)

    Sim

  • Lavagem Automática

    Não

  • Roupa de Bebê

    Não

  • Desgaste do bebê

    Não

  • Lavagem Fria

    Não

  • Roupas Coloridas

    Não

  • Algodão +

    Não

  • Roupas Escuras

    Não

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Drenar + Centrifugar

    Não

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Eco 40-60

    Sim

  • Cuidados Especiais

    Não

  • Higienização

    Não

  • Intensivo 60

    Não

  • Mix

    Sim

  • Exterior

    Não

  • Rápido 30

    Não

  • Lavagem de velocidade

    Não

  • Refresh

    Não

  • Enxágue+Centrifugação

    Não

  • Lavagem Silenciosa

    Não

  • Skin Care

    Não

  • Rápido 14

    Sim

  • Lavagem+Secagem Rápidas

    Não

  • Roupas Esportivas

    Não

  • Tira Manchas

    Não

  • Steam Refresh

    Não

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash 39

    Não

  • TurboWash 49

    Não

  • TurboWash 59

    Sim

  • Lavagem+Secagem

    Sim

  • Lã (Lavagem a Mão/Lã)

    Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Sim

  • Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Instrutor de Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento Inteligente

    Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

    1.350

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

    660x890x705

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    600x850x615

  • Peso (kg)

    76,0

  • Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

    80,0

  • Profundidade do produto da tampa traseira até a porta (P' mm)

    660

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806084445605

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash

    Não

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato