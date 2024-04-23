Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lava e Seca Smart LG 14kg Branco com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WD14WGSP6A - 220v

Lava e Seca Smart LG 14kg Branco com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WD14WGSP6A - 220v

WD14WGSP6A

Lava e Seca Smart LG 14kg Branco com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WD14WGSP6A - 220v

(2)
WD14WGSP6A
LG ThinQ™

Sua vida mais inteligente começa com LG ThinQ


Controle por voz

Controle remoto

Monitoramento

Controle simplificado com assistente

Diga à lavadora exatamente o que precisa, quando precisar. Pergunte “Em que ciclo está a lavadora?”, e o alto-falante com AI ouvirá e verificará o ciclo para lhe informar.

Conecte-se e controle de qualquer lugar

Com o aplicativo LG ThinQ™, você se conecta facilmente à lavadora, de uma maneira antes inimaginável, e pode iniciá-la com o simples toque de um botão.

Eficiência na manutenção do produto

Verifique o status da lavadora, faça download de novos ciclos ou monitore o uso de energia com o LG ThinQ™.

Resumo

Capacidade de Lavagem
14 kg
Dimensões LxAxP (mm)
645x940x770
Inteligência Artificial AIDD
Sim
ThinQ
Sim

Especificação chave

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    14

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor do produto

    Branco

  • Tipo de porta

    Vidro Temperado

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

    8

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    14

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Tipo de tela

    Touch LED

RECURSOS

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Lava e Seca Front Load

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Sim

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • Tambor de aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Classificação de energia (lavagem)

    A

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim, compatível com aplicativo LG ThinQ®

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Bloqueio Infantil

    Sim

  • Adiar Fim

    Sim (3-19h)

  • Pré-lavar

    Sim

  • Exaguar + Centrifgar

    Sim

  • Steam

    Sim

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Sim

PROGRAMAS

  • Roupa Esportiva

    Sim

  • Edredom

    Sim

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Antialérgico (lavadora)

    Sim

  • Roupa de Bebê

    Sim

  • Desgaste do bebê

    Não

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Higienização

    Sim

  • Lavagem de velocidade

    Sim

  • Enxágue+Centrifugação

    Sim

  • Tira Manchas

    Sim

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash 59

    Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

    714 x 1000 x 801

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Peso (kg)

    81

  • Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

    90

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

    1270

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091693143

