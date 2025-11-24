About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Todas as Lavadoras
Lava e Seca
Máquinas de Lavar
WashTower™
Styler

16 Lavadoras

Lavadoras LG com tecnologia AI DD: inteligência artificial que identifica o melhor ciclo para suas roupas. Economia de água e energia com cuidado personalizado em cada lavagem.

Principais Ofertas

Torne-se um membro LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da assinatura GRATUITA da LG,

desde descontos especiais até serviços e ofertas exclusivas

EntrarRegistre-se

Cupom
de boas-vindas

Tenha 5% Off na primeira compra após registrar-se

Ofertas de Lançamento Exclusivas

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produto em primeira mão

Ofertas exclusivas para Peças e Acessórios

Peças e Acessórios originais

Precisa de ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Toda a Lavanderia: Lava e Seca, Styler™ e mais

A linha completa de máquinas de lavar, lava e seca, Washtower e Styler da LG oferece tecnologia avançada para cuidar das suas roupas. Com inteligência artificial, protegem tecidos, economizam tempo e garantem limpeza profunda. As lavadoras e a Washtower têm conectividade para controle remoto, enquanto o Styler desamassa e sanitiza com eficiência. Todos possuem design premium com porta de vidro temperado e cesto em aço inox, ideais para quem busca praticidade e desempenho.