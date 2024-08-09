Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG B2B - Tela IPS de 24", Full HD, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, ajuste de altura, inclinação e pivotagem - 24BL550J

FULL HD IPS DISPLAY1

Tela IPS Full HD 

Projetado para profissionais, este monitor Full HD com tecnologia IPS minimiza variações de cor e oferece qualidade de imagem excepcional de praticamente qualquer ângulo de visão.

PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY1

Ângulos de visualização personalizados e fácil montagem 

O modelo 24BL550J  oferece visualização confortável com ajustes versáteis de altura, inclinação, pivô e rotação da tela. Você pode personalizar as condições de exibição para criar uma estação de trabalho ainda mais pessoal e confortável.

Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability1

Montagem fácil e compatibilidade com suporte VESA

Esse modelo pode ser montado de forma rápida e fácil, sem a necessidade de ferramentas. Além disso, o design é compatível com furação VESA oferecendo mais liberdade de instalação*

 

*Suporte de parede deve ser adquirido separadamente.

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES1

Fonte interna de energia para otimização de espaço

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    24"

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    Monitor LG B2B - Tela IPS de 24", Full HD, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, ajuste de altura, inclinação e pivotagem - 24BL550J

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    24"

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745 mm

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7M

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º / 178º

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Tratamento de Superfície

    Antirreflexivo (3H)

CONECTIVIDADE

  • D-Sub

    Sim

  • HDMI

    Sim (v 1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    Sim (1ea)

  • Versão DP

    v1.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    Sim

  • Seguro de cintilação

    Sim

  • Modo Leitor

    Sim

  • Super Resolução+

    Sim

MECÂNICA

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    Sim (100 x 100mm)

  • Suporte 1Click

    Inclinação (-5°/35°), Altura (130mm), Rotação (0°/355°), Pivot (90°)

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    553,8 x 333,1 x 58,4 mm

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    7,56 kg

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5,7 kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3,6 kg

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    16W (Típico EPA)

  • Tipo

    Interna

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    HDMI

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    Display Port

  • Cabo de alimentação

    Sim

