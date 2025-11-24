About Cookies on This Site

Gear OLED – Tela OLED 27” + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Grab by will.i.am - East LA  y will.i.am - East LA

Gear OLED – Tela OLED 27” + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Grab by will.i.am - East LA  y will.i.am - East LA

27GS95.GRAB
bundle image
Front view
front view
bundle image
Front view
front view

Principais recursos

  • Tela OLED QHD de 27” (2560 x 1440)
  • DisplayHDR™ 400 True black
  • 240Hz de frequência
  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am .
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • Bateria de longa duração com até 20 horas de reprodução.
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
FRONT VIEW

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD, HDR400, True black, 1.5M:1, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® – 27GS95QE-B
Vista frontal da LG xboom Grab by will.i.am - Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil - Som exclusivo xboom com Suprema Portabilidade

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som AI | 30W RMS | 20 Horas de Bateria | IP67 e Durabilidade Militar
Seu jogo levado a sério

Seu jogo levado a sério

Seu jogo levado a sério

Monitor OLED de 240Hz com tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG).

27GS95QE

27GS95QE

A tela

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR™ 400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Antirreflexo

A velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG)

QHD HDMI 2.1

A tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

.*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B.

Experiência de jogo imersiva
27 polegadas QHD OLED

Experiência de jogo imersiva

O monitor gamer LG UltraGear™ OLED oferece uma experiência de jogo imersiva que suporta DisplayHDR™ 400 True black e DCI-P3 de 98,5%, proporcionando uma ampla gama de cores. Com essa tecnologia avançada, você se sentirá dentro do jogo, desfrutando de imagens nítidas, vibrantes e incrivelmente realistas.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B

will.i.am, de roupa preta e óculos escuros, está segurando o xboom Grab na sua frente.

will.i.am, de roupa preta e óculos escuros, está segurando o xboom Grab na sua frente.

Áudio xboom exclusivo sintonizado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Grab, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente um áudio criado por especialistas, incorporado em um estilo único.

will.i.am, o arquiteto da experiência xboom

A LG escolheu will.i.am para redefinir a xboom, elevando a experiência auditiva com uma fusão inédita de som e estilo. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um ícone da cultura pop e da inovação.

Todas as caixas de som 'xboom by will.i.am' são profissionalmente refinadas por ele para entregar um som mais equilibrado, com um timbre quente e graves potentes. Com sua expertise em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aprimorou a xboom para proporcionar um som vibrante e dinâmico em um design compacto.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIOS

Adaptador

Sim

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim (ver2.1)

Cabo DisplayPort

Sim

Cabo USB A para B

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

ENERGIA

Consumo de Energia

25W (típ.) 37.7W

Fonte

Adaptador externo

AC Input

100-240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 7.37A

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO PRODUTO

Modelo

27GS95QE-B

Tela

OLED de 27”

Cor

Cinza e Roxo

Código de Vendas

27GS95QE-B

TELA

Tamanho

27"

Tempo de Resposta

0.03ms (GtG)

Tipo de Tela

OLED

Taxa de Atualização

240Hz

Ângulo de Visão

178º (R/L) / 178º (U/D)

Gama de cores

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Resolução Máxima

QHD (2560 x 1440) (16:9)

Profundidade de Cores (nº de cores)

1.07B

Brilho

275cd/m² (típ.)

Densidade de Pixels (Pixel Pitch)

0.2292 x 0.2292mm

Contraste

1500000:1 (típ.)

Tratamento de Superfície

Anti-reflexo

RECURSOS

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400

VRR

Sim

Efeito HDR

Sim

VESA Adaptive Sync

Sim

Black Stabilizer

Sim

Cor Calibrada de Fábrica

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

Crosshair

Sim

Modo Leitura

Sim

FPS

Sim

Color Weakness

Sim

RGB LED

Iluminação Hexagonal

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Economia Inteligente de Energia

Sim

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

OnScreen Control

Sim

OUTROS

Garantia

12 meses

Ajustes de Posição

Inclinação (-5~15°) Altura (110mm)Giração (-10~10°) Pivô (Anti-horário)

Tamanho da Furação VESA

100 x 100 mm

Base Destacável

Sim

Suporte OneClick

Sim

ENTRADAS E SAÍDAS

HDMI 2.1

Sim (2ea)

DisplayPort 1.4

Sim (1ea)

Porta USB a montante

Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

Porta USB a jusante

Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

Saída de Fone de Ouvido

Sim (4 polos. Som + Mic)

Fone de Ouvido DTS

Sim

INFORMAÇÕES FISCAIS

NCM

85285200

CEST

2106800

Código EAN

7893299948206

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões com suporte (L x A x P)

604,4 x 574,4 x 258mm (para cima)604,4 x 464,4 x 258mm (para baixo)

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P)

604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3mm

Dimensões no envio (L x A x P)

808 x 181 x 532mm

Peso com suporte

7,35 Kg

Peso sem suporte

5,05 Kg

Peso Embalagem

11,0 Kg

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Alça

Sim

Cabo tipo USB C

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

SBC

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299959530

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

3

Duração da bateria (HRS)

20

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.4

CONFORTO

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

multiponto

Sim

Party Link (Modo duplo)

Sim

Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IP67

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Caixa de papelão

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Alto-falante

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

Som Inteligente

Sim

Bass Boost

Sim

Customizável (App)

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1.1ch (2Way)

Potência de saída

20 W + 10 W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

USB tipo C

Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

Radiador Passivo

Sim (2)

Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidade de tweeter

Domo

Unidade de Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso líquido

0,7 kg

