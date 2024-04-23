Monitor LG UltraWide™ LG 29'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI HDR10 AMD FreeSync 29WK600-W

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tela Full HD UltraWide™ 21:9
Eleve o equipamento do seu Home Office
O monitor LG UltraWide™ 21:9 tem resolução Full HD (2560x1080) e oferece 33% mais espaço de tela comparado a monitores convencionais. Aproveite a tela para ver mais relatórios de uma vez durante a video-chamada.