Monitor LG Smart Swing 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS, Touchscreen, suporte móvel com rodas, webOS, USB‑C 65 W, AirPlay

Monitor LG Smart Swing 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS, Touchscreen, suporte móvel com rodas, webOS, USB‑C 65 W, AirPlay

32U889SA-W
Principais recursos

  • Tela Touch IPS 4K UHD (3840x2160) de 31,5”
  • Base ajustável com inclinação, altura, giro, modo retrato e rodas para mobilidade
  • webOS com acesso fácil aos principais aplicativos de streaming
  • Conectividade avançada com 3 USB-C (1 upstream, 2 downstream com PD 65W) e 2 HDMI
  • Suporte a AirPlay 2, Screen Share e Bluetooth para compartilhamento e integração sem fio
  • Compatível com Magic Remote e webcam (vendidos separadamente)
Mais

Excelência premiada

CES 2025 Innovation Awards logo

Prêmios de Inovação CES 2025

Premiado

Periféricos e Acessórios de Computador
A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Premiado

webOS Re:Novo programa

em  Cybersecurity
A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

O webOS 24 oferece uma experiência inteligente elegante, rápida e fácil de usar, que parece moderna e sem complicações.
A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Ganhador

webOS 24 UX

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.

Flexibilidade total para trabalho e diversão

Experimente a flexibilidade do LG Smart Monitor com Touchscreen, com suporte móvel para ajuste em vários ângulos e posições. Aproveite o controle suave por toque, tela de 31,5” e qualidade 4K impressionante para trabalho e diversão.

A imagem mostra uma mulher usando um LG Smart Monitor Swing com uma criança, três pessoas compartilhando uma mesa e olhando para um LG Smart Monitor Swing, um homem assistindo a tela do LG Smart Monitor Swing com seu cachorro, e outro homem trabalhando em um LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Imagens simuladas para ajudar a entender os recursos e podem ser diferentes do uso real.

LG Smart Monitor Swing para todas as necessidades

A woman is working on an illustration using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Um dia da mãe que trabalha com design

A man is holding a keyboard in one hand while touching the screen of a LG Smart Monitor Swing with the other.

Um dia de quem corre atrás

A man is watching a video on a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog.

Para quem cria e produz conteúdo

An e-commerce live video is being played on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Um dia na rotina de uma empresa pequena

A product ad is playing on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a department store.

Um dia do gerente de varejo

31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen

Imagens reais, ao seu toque

Mergulhe em cores vibrantes e detalhes com nossa tela IPS 4K UHD de 31,5 polegadas. A tela sensível ao toque intuitiva oferece controle sem esforço, permitindo acesso rápido aos ajustes. Aproveite imagens nítidas e cores precisas graças ao amplo gamut de cores DCI-P3 de 95% e brilho de 350 nits. Viva a clareza impressionante e imagens realistas que dão vida ao seu conteúdo.

Essa imagem mostra uma mulher e três crianças brincando com um LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*Brilho: 350 nits (typ.), Gama de cores: DCI-P3 95% (typ.).

Ajustes fáceis, adaptáveis a qualquer posição

Nosso monitor inteligente vem com suporte flexível e dobradiça com mola de torção, permitindo ajustes de inclinação, giro, altura e modo retrato para personalizar o ângulo facilmente. A base quadrada e robusta garante estabilidade, e o tom cinza-branco combina com qualquer ambiente.

*As imagens foram simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*Este suporte foi projetado para monitores com peso entre 4kg e 6,5kg; danos por excesso desse limite não são cobertos pela garantia.

Base móvel com adaptador embutido

Com suas rodas resistentes, mova-o com facilidade para onde quiser, aproveitando uma mobilidade suave e estável. Além disso, o adaptador oculto mantém os cabos organizados e fora de vista.

*As imagens foram simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*O adaptador interno pode variar conforme o país.

*O adaptador interno pode variar conforme o país.

Produtividade com flexibilidade

In the left image, a man is playing the guitar while reading sheet music on a LG Smart Monitor Swing. In the right image, three employees are working together using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
In the left image, a man is watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog, while in the right image, a woman is working on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Imagens simuladas para ilustrar os recursos. A experiência real de uso pode ser diferente.

USB-C

Hub de trabalho com conexão prática

Três portas USB-C para vídeo, dados e carregamento (até 65W). Tudo junto e fácil com só um cabo pro seu laptop.

Um notebook está conectado a um LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. Ele está carregando através do USB-C enquanto exibe a mesma tela.

*As imagens foram simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*Para funcionar corretamente, é necessário usar o cabo USB-C incluso para conectar a porta USB-C ao monitor. A inclusão do cabo pode variar conforme o país.

LG Switch app

Otimização fácil e rápida com LG Switch

O app LG Switch otimiza seu monitor para trabalho e lazer. Navegue rápido e selecione funções inteligentes pelo teclado e mouse, alternando entre PC e webOS com teclas de atalho. Divida a tela em até 6 partes, mude o tema ou abra uma videochamada com uma tecla personalizada.

Quick Control

Descubra a praticidade do Quick Control no LG Smart Monitor Swing, que facilita o acesso aos menus por ações simples com teclado e mouse. Também permite alternar facilmente entre PC e webOS usando atalhos no teclado.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*O app LG Switch é exclusivo para PC.

*Para baixar a versão mais recente do LG Switch, visite LG.com/br

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Espelhamento direto e simples

Compartilhe conteúdo do seu dispositivo inteligente para nosso monitor sem esforço, usando AirPlay 2* (para Apple) ou Screen Share** (para Android). Conecte-se instantaneamente e aproveite uma experiência de áudio e vídeo fluida em uma tela maior, com apenas alguns toques.

A mesma tela está sendo compartilhada no LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet e smartphone usando AirPlay 2 e Screen Share.

*Apple e as marcas e logotipos relacionados são marcas registradas da Apple Inc. Recursos suportados podem variar conforme países e regiões.

*Para usar AirPlay e HomeKit com este monitor, recomenda-se a versão mais recente do iOS, iPadOS ou macOS. Apple, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas registradas da Apple Inc., nos EUA e em outros países e regiões. O selo Works with Apple Home é marca registrada da Apple Inc.

*Screen Share: Suportado em Android ou Windows 10 e versões superiores.

*Conecte seu dispositivo à mesma rede do monitor.

webOS

Home office sem precisar de PC

O webOS permite acessar remotamente seu PC e Cloud PC via Remote PC. Essa função possibilita usar serviços de home office, como videoconferências e aplicativos na nuvem, tudo isso sem precisar de um PC.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*O teclado, mouse, headset, controle de jogo e webcam (tipo Pogo) mostrados não estão incluídos no pacote (vendidos separadamente).

*Remote PC está disponível apenas em PCs com Windows 10 Pro ou superior.

*É necessária conexão à internet e assinatura dos serviços de streaming relacionados. Serviços de streaming podem exigir pagamento separado e não são fornecidos (vendidos separadamente).

*A funcionalidade Remote PC é suportada em Windows 10 Pro ou versões superiores e é compatível com PCs de terceiros que suportam conexão remota, incluindo o gram.

*Os serviços suportados podem variar conforme o país.

Atualização nova todo ano por 5 anos com o premiado programa webOS Re:New

Aproveite os benefícios dos recursos e softwares mais recentes com atualizações anuais — até quatro vezes em cinco anos. Vencedor do CES Innovation Award na categoria cibersegurança, o webOS protege sua privacidade e dados a cada atualização.

*O programa webOS Re:New aplica-se aos modelos de LG Smart Monitor, que serão lançados em 2025, com a versão webOS 24.

*Os modelos de LG Smart Monitor planejam atualizar para a versão webOS 26, e não para a webOS 25.

*Atualizações e cronograma de alguns recursos, aplicativos e serviços podem variar conforme o modelo e a região.

*As atualizações do webOS estão disponíveis até quatro vezes durante cinco anos a partir da data de lançamento do produto. A disponibilidade de recursos e cronogramas pode variar conforme o modelo e a região.

webOS

Mude de canal sem esforço

Graças ao webOS, aproveite acesso contínuo a diversos conteúdos por meio de apps como Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV e os canais grátis da LG. Receba recomendações personalizadas, explore apps como Esportes, Jogos e LG Fitness, e controle tudo facilmente com o controle remoto ou toque. O design sem bordas em 3 lados do corpo branco e fino aumenta a imersão, enquanto os alto-falantes estéreo 5W x 2 entregam som cristalino para a melhor experiência de visualização.

Com o webOS, tenha acesso fácil a vários conteúdos via apps como Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV e os canais grátis da LG. Receba recomendações personalizadas, explore apps como Esportes, Jogos e LG Fitness, e controle tudo com o controle remoto ou toque.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*Serviços e aplicativos de streaming embutidos podem variar conforme o país.

*É necessária conexão à internet e assinatura dos serviços de streaming. Algumas plataformas podem exigir taxas adicionais, pois não estão incluídas e precisam de assinaturas separadas.

*Oferece diversos apps e serviços personalizados, incluindo música, esportes, home office e jogos na nuvem para cada conta registrada.

Game

Mergulhe no jogo agora

Sem precisar de console — jogue direto pelo LG Smart Monitor. Acesse jogos na nuvem direto da tela inicial e conecte-se rapidamente a apps de streaming de conteúdo gamer.

Music

Feito para seu estilo musical

Desfrute de música personalizada com imersão graças aos alto-falantes estéreo 5W x 2. Busque músicas facilmente e acesse rapidamente as mais recentes das suas plataformas de streaming. Além disso, receba recomendações de músicas populares conforme seu gosto.

Sports

Siga seus times favoritos

Apoie seu time com um serviço personalizado. Receba informações atualizadas do seu time favorito, conforme seu perfil.

LG Fitness

Personalize seu treino em casa

Transforme sua sala em uma academia particular com o LG Fitness. Aproveite diversos treinos, acompanhe seu progresso e alcance seus objetivos, tudo no conforto do seu sofá.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*O teclado, mouse, headset e controle de jogo mostrados não estão incluídos no pacote (vendidos separadamente).

*É necessária conexão à internet e assinatura dos serviços de streaming relacionados. Alguns serviços podem exigir pagamento separado, não inclusos e vendidos separadamente.

*A disponibilidade do Gaming Portal pode variar conforme a região. Em regiões não suportadas, os usuários serão redirecionados para o Gaming Hub existente.

*Os serviços suportados podem variar conforme o país.

Controle do brilho

Brilho inteligente em qualquer condição

O Controle de Brilho detecta as fontes de luz do ambiente e ajusta automaticamente o brilho da tela para imagens nítidas e claras, tanto de dia quanto de noite.

A imagem à esquerda mostra a aparência durante o dia com o ajuste de brilho, enquanto a imagem à direita mostra a aparência noturna com o mesmo recurso.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Desperte com brilho e contraste

Desfrute das imagens como devem ser vistas, com o Mapeamento Dinâmico de Tons ajustando brilho e contraste para detalhes e realismo ótimos. Filmes e jogos ganham vida com imersão rica e qualidade consistente em todo o conteúdo.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.

*Disponível apenas quando o sinal de vídeo HDR estiver ativo.

A tela do LG Smart Monitor Swing está exibindo a interface do ThinQ Home Dashboard.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Controle seus aparelhos com facilidade

O ThinQ Home Dashboard torna sua vida mais prática. Confira e gerencie com facilidade o status dos seus aparelhos e dispositivos LG em uma única tela, usando o controle remoto.

*Para usar os recursos ThinQ, instale o app 'LG ThinQ' na Google Play Store ou Apple App Store em seu smartphone e conecte-se ao Wi-Fi. Consulte a seção de ajuda do aplicativo para instruções detalhadas.

*É necessário internet sem fio em casa para registrar os aparelhos no app LG ThinQ.

*As funcionalidades reais do app LG ThinQ podem variar conforme o produto e modelo.

*Este produto é registrado como TV no app LG ThinQ. Você pode alterar o nome do dispositivo registrado no app.

*Através do app LG ThinQ, é possível usar controle de volume, ponteiro e funções de energia.

Voice control com Magic Remote

Com o app ThinQ, você pode controlar facilmente seu monitor remotamente por comandos de voz via Alexa, garantindo que ele seja muito mais que uma tela. Ele se torna um hub central para entretenimento e produtividade, elevando sua experiência multimídia. Tudo isso usando apenas o Magic Remote.

Uma mulher está aumentando o volume do LG Smart Monitor Swing usando o Magic Remote.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*Para funcionar corretamente, é necessário conectar o LG Smart Monitor ao app ThinQ.

*As imagens mostradas na tela podem ser diferentes do app real. Os serviços podem variar conforme a região, país ou versões do app.

*Você pode alterar idioma e configurações regionais entre 22 idiomas para 146 países: inglês / coreano / espanhol / francês / alemão / italiano / português / russo / polonês / turco / japonês / árabe (Arábia Saudita/EUA) / vietnamita / tailandês / sueco / taiwanês / indonésio / dinamarquês / holandês / norueguês / grego / israelense (ex.: EUA/inglês).

**O controle remoto está incluído no pacote.

**Magic Remote é vendido separadamente e pode variar conforme o país.

**Funcionalidade Alexa disponível. Consulte as especificações do produto para mais detalhes.

Produtividade em diversos ambientes de trabalho

Impulsione a eficiência dos negócios com um monitor versátil

Sinta a liberdade de criar seu negócio. Seus recursos versáteis, suporte ajustável e conectividade ampliada fazem dele o parceiro ideal, adaptando-se perfeitamente às suas necessidades em qualquer ambiente de trabalho. Seja no escritório, na casa do cliente ou remotamente, esta solução permite que você trabalhe de forma mais inteligente, rápida e eficiente.

Quatro pessoas estão sentadas em volta de uma mesa, realizando uma reunião usando o LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Escritório pessoal: Nosso smart monitor oferece uma solução versátil para pequenas apresentações e reuniões no seu escritório pessoal.

Quatro pessoas estão sentadas em volta de uma mesa, realizando uma reunião usando o LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Pequenas empresas: Nosso smart monitor permite colaboração e criação de ideias fáceis e eficazes com um simples toque.

Um paciente está deitado em uma cama hospitalar, com dois profissionais de saúde ao lado. Um LG Smart Monitor Swing está ao lado do médico.

Hospitais: Nosso smart monitor pode ser ajustado para que os pacientes visualizem confortavelmente seus resultados de exames, sem precisar se movimentar.

Um homem está jogando golfe em uma instalação indoor de golfe virtual, com um LG Smart Monitor Swing ao lado exibindo dados.

Campo de golfe virtual: Coloque nosso smart monitor no espaço interno desejado e crie facilmente sua própria área de treino de golfe.

Uma mulher está olhando para um banner de evento exibido em um LG Smart Monitor Swing em um café.

Varejo: Nosso smart monitor exibe vídeos promocionais ou banners de eventos, tornando-se uma ferramenta eficaz para promoção comercial.

Um homem no lounge VIP está lendo as notícias em um LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Lounge VIP: Nosso smart monitor funciona como uma tela privada para clientes que aguardam no lounge, exibindo notícias ou documentos para revisão no espaço VIP.

Uma mulher está conferindo um gráfico em um LG Smart Monitor Swing dentro de um quarto de hotel.

Hotéis: Nosso smart monitor ajuda você a manter a produtividade com o webOS integrado, que oferece seus apps e serviços favoritos para um trabalho contínuo e eficiente.

Uma criança está assistindo a uma aula online em um LG Smart Monitor Swing em um cômodo.

Aprendizado remoto: Nosso smart monitor oferece uma tela grande e de alta resolução, com suporte flexível, maximizando seu foco e produtividade nos estudos em casa.

*Imagens simuladas para facilitar o entendimento dos recursos, podendo diferir da experiência real de uso.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    32"

  • Resolução

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    (Typ.) 350 cd/m²

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms

Todas as especificações

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    32"

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms

  • Resolução

    3840 x 2160

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    1.07B

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º / 178º

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    (Typ.) 350 cd/m²

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    Sim (2x)

  • USB-C

    Sim (3x)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    Sim

MECÂNICA

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões com suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    72.64 x 131.32 x 41.91

  • Dimensões sem suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    72.64 x 43.69 x 2.79

  • Peso de envio [kg]

    24.9

  • Peso com suporte [kg]

    21.18

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Tipo

    Adaptador externo

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Sim

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

