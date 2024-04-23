Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Motor de corrente contínua Ar Condicionado LG ASNW092HDW0, ARNU07GSBL2, ARNU07GSBL2 - EAU57945603

Motor de corrente contínua Ar Condicionado LG ASNW092HDW0, ARNU07GSBL2, ARNU07GSBL2 - EAU57945603

EAU57945603

Motor de corrente contínua Ar Condicionado LG ASNW092HDW0, ARNU07GSBL2, ARNU07GSBL2 - EAU57945603

EAU57945603
Todas as especificações

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Modelo

    ASNW092HDW0.EMBBLAT

  • Código do produto

    EAN7893299921810

  • Código do produto

    7893299921810

  • Garantia

    90 dias da data NF de compra

  • Modelos Compatíveis

    AMNW07GDBR0.AMBALAT, AMNW09GDBR0.AMBALAT, AMNW09GEBA0.AMBALAT, AMNW12GDBR0.AMBALAT, AMNW12GEBA0.AMBALAT, ARNU05GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU05GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU07GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU07GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU07GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU07GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU09GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU09GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU09GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU09GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU12GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU12GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU12GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU12GSBL4.EMBBLEU, ARNU12GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU12GSBR4.ENCBLEU, ARNU15GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU15GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU15GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU15GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ASNQ092B4A0.AMBBLAZ, ASNQ092BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNQ092BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNQ092BRW0.AMRBLAZ, ASNQ092BRZ0.AMRBLAZ, ASNQ092BRZ0.AMRBLSP, ASNQ092WSA0.AMBBLAZ, ASNQ092WSA0.AMBBLSP, ASNQ122B4A0.AMBBLAZ, ASNQ122BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNQ122BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNQ122BRW0.AMRBLAZ, ASNQ122BRZ0.AMRBLAZ, ASNQ122BRZ0.AMRBLSP, ASNQ122BSA1.AMBBLAZ,

  • Modelos Compatíveis

    ASNW092B1U0.EMBBLSP, ASNW092B4A0.AMBBLAZ, ASNW092BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNW092BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW092BRW0.AMRBLAZ, ASNW092BRZ0.AMRBLAZ, ASNW092BRZ0.AMRBLSP, ASNW092WSA0.AMBBLAZ, ASNW122B1U0.EMBBLSP, ASNW122B4A0.AMBBLAZ, ASNW122BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNW122BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW122BRW0.AMRBLAZ, ASNW122BRZ0.AMRBLAZ, ASNW122BRZ0.AMRBLSP, ASNW122BSA1.AMBBLAZ, ARNU05GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU07GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU07GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU07GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU09GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU09GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU09GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU12GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU12GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU12GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU15GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU15GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU15GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ASNH09GB1U0.EMBAEEU, ASNH12GB1U0.EMBAEEU, AMNW09GDBL0.AWHBEUS, AMNW07GEWA0.EMBAEEU, AMNW09GDBW0.EMBAEEU, LSNH096B8U0.AWHBERU, TSNC072W4W0.ANWGLAZ, TSNC092B4A0.AMBFLAZ, TSNC092W4W0.ANWFLAZ, TSNC122B4A0.AMBFLAZ, TSNC122H4W0.ANWFLAZ,

  • Modelos Compatíveis

    TSNH072W4A0.AMBBLAZ, TSNH072W4W0.ANWGLAZ, TSNH092B4A0.AMBBLAZ, TSNH092H4W0.ANWGLAZ, TSNH122B4A0.AMBBLAZ, TSNH122H4W0.ANWGLAZ, USNC072W4W0.ANWFLSP, USNQ092WSA0.ANWBLAZ, USNQ092WSG3.ANWGLAZ, USNQ092WSZ2.ANWBLAZ, USNQ122BSZ2.ANWBLAZ, USNQ122HSA0.ANWBLAZ, USNQ122HSG3.ANWGLAZ, USNW092WSG3.ANWGLAZ, USNW092WSZ2.ANWBLAZ, USNW122BSZ2.ANWBLAZ, USNW122HSG3.ANWGLAZ

  • Part Numbers Compatíveis

    EAU57945702, 5400785603, EAU57945606

  • Categoria

    Motor / Bomba

  • Peso

    0.06

  • Largura

    101

  • Altura

    2.7

  • Profundidade

    3.1

