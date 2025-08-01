We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bateria de longa duração
Bateria com 30hrs de som e recarga rápida em 3 horas.
IP67 + padrão militar
Contemple a tecnologia OLED com ainda mais brilho.
Iluminação em LED
Luz que pulsa no ritmo da música e da sua batida.
AI - Inteligência Afetiva
Tecnologia AI ajusta som e luzes ao ambiente e ritmo.