Bateria de longa duração
Bateria removível com 12hrs de som e recarga rápida.
Resistência IPX4
Proteção IPX4 contra água e design robusto e durável.
Luzes multicolor
Luzes multicoloridas sincronizadas que pulsam no ritmo da música.
AI - Inteligência Afetiva
Tecnologia AI ajusta som e luzes ao ambiente e ritmo.