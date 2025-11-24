About Cookies on This Site

Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Inox Look com Inteligência Artificial - 127v + Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 50" 

Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Inox Look com Inteligência Artificial - 127v + Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 50" 

CV9014P1.50NANO
Front view with bundle image
Vista frontal da NanoCell TV, logotipo da LG NanoCell Al no canto superior. A LG NanoCell NANO80 TV mostra texturas coloridas de pinturas se fundindo.
Front view of washing machine
Front view with bundle image
Vista frontal da NanoCell TV, logotipo da LG NanoCell Al no canto superior. A LG NanoCell NANO80 TV mostra texturas coloridas de pinturas se fundindo.
Front view of washing machine

Principais recursos

  • Cores puras em verdadeiro 4K, com detalhes surpreendentes.
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K aprimorada e áudio surround do Processador Alpha 7 4K AI Gen8.
  • Controle intuitivo com o AI Magic Remote: novo botão AI, comandos de voz e funções de arrastar e soltar.
  • MAIS CAPACIDADE - Espaço suficiente para lavar itens maiores e volumosos
  • AI DD™ - Inteligência Artificial que protege 18% mais as roupas durante a lavagem
  • STEAM+™ - Vapor que elimina 99,9% dos alérgenos e entrega roupas 30% mais fáceis de passar
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
CV9014PC2

CV9014PC2

Lava e Seca LG Smart VC2 14kg Inox Look com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ (CV9014PC2) - 127v
Vista frontal da Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 50 polegadas 2025 50NANO80ASA

50NANO80ASA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 50 polegadas 2025
LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

Mergulhe em um mundo de cores

Com a tecnologia do processador alpha 7 AI Gen8

Conheça o poderoso e inteligente processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração

Com melhorias significativas de desempenho, o processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração oferece processamento mais rápido e agora entrega qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito superiores.

O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele.

*Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

Cores puras em 4K real

Assista a conteúdos em 4K com cores vivas e precisas, além de detalhes nítidos, tornando cada cena visualmente impressionante e agradável.

A imagem desbotada de um carrossel é envolvida por uma onda de cores, resultando em uma visualização mais nítida de um carrossel colorido e bem iluminado.

cv9014pc2

A evolução da sua lavanderia

A evolução da sua lavanderia

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Muito mais capacidade em tamanho compacto

Muito mais
capacidade em
tamanho compacto

Alta capacidade para lavar edredons,
toalhas, almofadas, bichos de pelúcia
e economizar com a conta da lavanderia

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

14

DIMENSÕES/PESOS - Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

600x850x615

RECURSOS - ezDispense

Não

RECURSOS - Steam

Sim

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS - Redução de amassados

Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Cor do produto

Inox Look

Tipo de porta

Tampa em vidro temperado preto fumê

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

8

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

14

CONTROLE E VISOR

Temporizador de adiamento

3-19 horas

Tipo de tela

Mostrador + LED Touch

Indicação de trava da porta

Sim

RECURSOS

6 Motion DD

Sim

AI DD

Sim

Tipo

Lava e seca Front Load

Sinal de fim de ciclo

Sim

Sistema Centum

Sim

Adicionar item

Sim

ezDispense

Não

Reinício automático

Sim

Inverter Direct Drive

Sim

Sistema de detecção de espuma

Sim

LoadSense

Sim

Steam

Sim

Luz do tambor

Não

Steam+

Sim

Pés niveladores

Sim

Tambor de aço inoxidável

Sim

TurboWash360˚

Sim

Com tambor interno

Sim

Sensor de Vibração

Sim

Elevador do tambor

Levantador fino de aço inoxidável

Alimentação de água (quente/fria)

Apenas frio

Nível da água

Auto

TurboWash

Sim

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

Wi-Fi

Sim

Adicionar item

Sim

Bipe Ligar/Desligar

Sim

Bloqueio Infantil

Sim

Adiar Fim

Sim

Nível de Detergente

Não

Luz do tambor

Não

Pré-lavar

Sim

Início Remoto

Sim

Exaguar + Centrifgar

Não

Enxaguar+

Sim

Nível de Amaciante

Não

Centrifugar

1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sem centrifugação

Steam

Sim

Temp.

Frio/20/30/40/50/60 ℃

Limpeza do Tambor

Não

TurboWash

Sim

Lavar

Não

Redução de amassados

Sim

ColdWash

Não

Limpeza do bocal ezDispense

Não

PROGRAMAS

Edredom

Não

Algodão

Sim

Roupas de bebê vapor

Sim

Antialérgico (lavadora)

Sim

Lavagem Automática

Não

Roupa de Bebê

Não

Desgaste do bebê

Não

Lavagem Fria

Não

Roupas Coloridas

Não

Algodão +

Sim

Roupas Escuras

Não

Delicados

Sim

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Drenar + Centrifugar

Não

Tecidos Sintéticos

Sim

Eco 40-60

Não

Cuidados Especiais

Não

Higienização

Não

Intensivo 60

Não

Mix

Sim

Exterior

Não

Rápido 30

Não

Lavagem de velocidade

Não

Refresh

Sim

Enxágue+Centrifugação

Não

Lavagem Silenciosa

Não

Skin Care

Não

Rápido 14

Sim

Lavagem+Secagem Rápidas

Não

Roupas Esportivas

Não

Tira Manchas

Não

Steam Refresh

Não

Limpeza do Tambor

Sim

TurboWash 39

Não

TurboWash 49

Não

TurboWash 59

Sim

Lavagem+Secagem

Sim

Lã (Lavagem a Mão/Lã)

Sim

Refrescar

Não

Roupa de Cama

Não

Punhos e Colarinhos

Não

Lavagem Inteligente

Não

Lavagem de Roupas de Pets

Não

Roupa de Banho

Não

Pequena Carga

Não

Peça única

Não

Período de chuvas

Não

Apenas Lavagem

Não

Apenas Enxágue

Não

Uniforme Escolar

Não

Camisas

Não

Enxágue Inteligente

Não

Apenas Secagem

Não

Jeans

Não

Renovação de roupa de cama

Não

Enxágue Duplo

Não

Camiseta Única

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Smart Diagnosis

Sim

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Monitoramento de energia

Sim

Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Instrutor de Limpeza do Tambor

Sim

Emparelhamento Inteligente

Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

1.350

Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

660x890x705

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

600x850x615

Peso (kg)

76,0

Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

80,0

Profundidade do produto da tampa traseira até a porta (P' mm)

660

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806084777829

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

Compatível com LG TWINWash

Não

Imprimir

Especificação chave

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

ÁUDIO - Saída de Áudio

20W

ÁUDIO - Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1121 x 651 x 57,1

DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Peso sem base

11,7

Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1121 x 651 x 57,1

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1121 x 716 x 230

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1215 x 775 x 152

Base da TV (LxAxP)

859 x 230

Peso sem base

11,7

Peso com base

11,8

Peso da embalagem

14,5

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

200 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299000096

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR25

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

Upscaler AI

4K Super Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

Modo de Imagem

10 modos

Auto Calibração

Sim

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim (até 60 Hz)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 25

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

LG Channels

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

Home Hub

Sim

AI Chatbot

Sim

Reconhecimento de Voz

Sim

Google Home / Hub

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay

Sim

Google Cast

Sim

ÁUDIO

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Direção do Som

Inferior

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Upmixagem Virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Sim

TRANSMISSÃO

Receptor digital de sinal

ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),ISDB-T (terrestre)

Receptor analógico de sinal

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

