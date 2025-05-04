Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI 4K QNED80 55" 2024 55QNED80 + Smart TV UHD 4K UT80 50" 50UT8000

Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI 4K QNED80 55" 2024 55QNED80 + Smart TV UHD 4K UT80 50" 50UT8000

55QNED80.50UT

Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI 4K QNED80 55" 2024 55QNED80 + Smart TV UHD 4K UT80 50" 50UT8000

()
  • Bundle Image
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle Image
Front view
Front view

Principais recursos

  • Paleta incrivelmente rica e vibrante com Cores QNED
  • Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Gen 7
  • Detalhes nítidos e precisos com o recurso Advanced Local Dimming
  • Cores e detalhes de tirar o fôlego com 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Qualidade aprimorada de imagem e som com o processador alpha 5 AI 4K Ger 7
  • Atualizações garantidas ao longo de cinco anos com o webOS Re:New Program
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da TV LG UHD, UT80 com texto da LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 e o logo do programa webOS Re:New na tela

50UT8000PSA

Smart TV LG UHD 4K UT80 50 polegadas 50UT8000
Vista frontal do 55QNED80TSA com texto do LG QNED 4K, 2024 e logotipo do webOS Re:New Program na tela

55QNED80TSA

Smart TV LG QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e nitidez impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. O nosso novo processador e o local dimming aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as inovações da LG QNED AI

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 é mostrado com uma luz amarela emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra respingos de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

Processador AI α5 4K Ger7

Sinta a emoção de cada conteúdo com os aprimoramentos da inteligência artificial.

Processador LG Alpha 5 AI Gen 7 com uma luz laranja.

O processador inteligente alpha 5 Ger7 otimiza automaticamente a qualidade de imagem e som para uma imersão total.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins ilustrativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação precisa.

Uma longa extensão de um assoalho de madeira com cores vibrantes é exibido em uma LG UHD TV.

Veja todos os detalhes com clareza

A tecnologia Ultra HD torna as cores mais vivas e vibrantes. Assista à imagens com clareza realista.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine os pequenos detalhes

Entre num mundo em que todas as cores se destacam e o brilho é ajustado para vistas deslumbrantes, tudo conseguido pelo brilhante HDR10 Pro.

Uma imagem em close do rosto de um homem em tela dividida é mostrada em uma sala sombria e em tons de roxo. Na tela à esquerda o texto “SDR” é exibido, e a imagem está borrada. Na tela à direita o texto “HDR10 Pro” é exibido e a imagem é clara e bem definida.

*HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base no padrão de qualidade de imagem padronizado 'HDR10'.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger 7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado por dentro

O processador alpha 5 AI 4K Ger7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do processador de IA.

O processador inteligente alpha 5 4K Ger 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1121 x 651 x 57,1

Peso sem base

11,7

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

Auto Calibração

Sim

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1121 x 651 x 57,1

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1121 x 713 x 231

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1215 x 775 x 152

Base da TV (LxAxP)

902 x 231

Peso sem base

11,7

Peso com base

11,9

Peso da embalagem

14,6

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

200 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806096256695

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Compatível (controle Smart Magic vendido separadamente)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (V5.0)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Compatível (controle Smart Magic vendido separadamente)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim (com o aplicativo LG ThinQ.)

Controle Smart Magic

Compatível (controle Smart Magic vendido separadamente)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Remoto Padrão

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

TRANSMISSÃO

Receptor analógico de sinal

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Receptor digital de sinal

ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),
ISDB-T (terrestre)

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso sem base

14,9

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Edge

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1236 x 783 x 257

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1360 x 810 x 152

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1074 x 257

Peso sem base

14,9

Peso com base

15,3

Peso da embalagem

19,6

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299946219

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

